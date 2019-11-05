Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) CEO Armin Martens on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Heather Nikkel - VP of Investor Relations

Armin Martens - President and CEO

James Green - Chief Financial Officer

Kim Riley - EVP, Investments & Development

Conference Call Participants

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC World Markets

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Matt Logan - RBC Capital Markets

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Mike Markidis - Desjardin Securities

Johann Rodrigues - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Armin Martens. Mr. Martens, please go ahead.

Armin Martens

Okay. Thank you, moderator. Good day, everyone, and welcome to our Q3 2019 conference call. So again, my name is Armin Martens, I am the President and CEO of Artis REIT. And with me on this call are Jim Green, our CFO; Kim Riley, our EVP of Investments; Jackie Koenig, SVP of Accounting and Heather Nikkel, VP of Investor Relations.

So again, thanks for joining us and as in the past, I'll ask Jim Green to review our financial highlights and then I'll wrap up with some market commentary and then we'll open the lines for questions.

So go ahead, Jim.

James Green

Thanks, Armin, and good afternoon, everyone. So just a little reminder, Artis is a diversified commercial REIT. We invest in office, retail and industrial properties. We have assets in five Canadian properties and six U.S. states. Based on the Q3 net operating income for the REIT, we had a 54.8% weighting in Canada and 45.2% weighted in the United States.

As the majority of future asset sales will likely be in Canada, we expect this ratio to move such that greater than 50% of our assets will be in the U.S. On an asset class basis, at the present time, we are 49.0% weighted in office, 20.2% weighted in retail and 30.8% weighted in industrial.

As I expect everyone on the call is aware, our third quarter earnings press release from November 1 of 2018 announced a series of new initiatives for the REIT which we anticipated being implemented over a three year time horizon. We are now one year into that plan and we’ve been busy executing on the strategy. The impact of executing the strategy continues to impact our metrics and will for a few quarters still to come.

As we were looking forward to the continuation of the strategy in future quarters, as the next steps consists mainly of further asset sales with the proceeds used for debt reduction and that should demonstrate continued improvement in our balance sheet metrics.

Artis continues to be active in both new developments and redevelopment of our existing properties and we currently have approximately $130 million invested to-date in properties currently under development. During the quarter, we invested roughly $47 million into the development projects and transferred $62 million of properties from considered under development to completed properties.

As detailed in the MD&A, there are several new development projects that remain underway including a new residential tower, at 300 Main in Winnipeg, a new industrial space in Houston, Phoenix and Denver. Also as detailed in our MD&A, we have several development projects in the planning stages for construction has not yet actively started and they are all progressing nicely through the various development changes.

And to touch on this one, but we do still have a continued presence in the Calgary office market and while it is becoming a very small component of our operations, for Q3, Calgary office contributed 6.4% of our NOI. However, we have relatively small exposure to the Calgary office tenant maturities in the near future with only 57,000 square feet of space left to mature in 2019 and only 35,000 feet renewing in all of 2020.

We’ve been able to maintain our balance sheet metrics in general terms with GBV is up slightly to 52.6% from 51.9% last quarter and it was 50.6% at December of last year. The main driver of this increases in GBV has been timing of the unit purchases planned under our new initiatives to buyback our units versus the timing of asset sales which will happen in future quarters.

In the current quarter, we also redeemed the balance outstanding on the Series G preferred equity in addition to the amount of activity under our NCIB. While that unit purchase combined meaning slightly in excess of the net proceeds from asset sales is what contributed to the slight reduction increase in debt to GBV.

We anticipate bringing debt to GBV back under 50% in the near future as further asset sales are completed and we are targeting a range of 45% to 48% over time. Our EBITDA coverage ratios remain healthy despite carrying a little bit higher debt level at the current time and despite the dilutive effect of asset sales, the unit buyback program combined with good same-property growth and completion of some of our developments has had a positive effect on our metrics and FFO came in this quarter at $0.34, up from $0.33 in the comparative quarter last year and AFFO came in at $0.25, also up a penny from Q3 of 2018.

Our payout ratios are very conservative at 41.2% of FFO and 56.0% of AFFO. Coming back to the initiatives. Just a quick update on the status. As I mentioned on November 1st of 2018, we announced the new initiatives with the goal of increasing cash flow, increasing unit values by increasing NAV and improving focus and quality of the portfolio.

The distribution was reset at that time to $0.54 annually resulting in a much more conservative payout ratio and freeing up cash to fund our development pipeline. The plan also included non-core asset sales of between $800 million to $1 billion of assets and this process is well underway. We’ve completed $482 million of sales through September 30 and have closed the further $13 million subsequent to the quarter end, we have a further unconditional acquisition of $39 million – sorry disposition set to close in November.

The basket of properties held classified as held-for-sale at September 30th was $327 million including the two properties just mentioned and those are in various stages of sales with most under conditional contract.

We anticipate most of these will sell over the next two to three quarters. Initiatives also included using a portion of the sales proceeds to buyback our units using our NCIB and we started this immediately after the announcement last November in advance of the asset sales.

From last November to September 30, we have repurchased almost 16 million units at a cost of just over $173 million and we used our line of credit to fund these purchases with the plan to repay the line as the assets are sold.

In addition to the NCIB purchases as I mentioned, we also redeemed a maturing series of our preferred equity at a cost of $78.4 million. Including the redemption of the preferred equity, we’ve basically met our target for equity redemption.

We have reached the maximum trust unit purchases permitted under the current NCIB and we will be renewing in December although in future unit purchases under that plan will be dependent on the trading value of our units at that time and the amount of debt reduction we have achieved. In our opinion, it’s more important to get our balance sheet metrics under control first.

Touch on just a couple more operational highlights and then pass it back to Armin. I’ll touch briefly on fair value of investment properties. So they are valued on our balance sheet at fair value. This quarter, the net adjustment including joint ventures is relatively nominal at roughly 800,000 positive. There was a very nice gain in this quarter on the sale of 415 Yonge in Toronto.

However, it was offset by reductions in some other properties. Debt to GBV, we remain comfortable with the ratio. As I mentioned, we are up fairly slightly and we anticipate that coming down in the near future. This still has a unencumbered asset pool at roughly $1.9 billion and that permits us the unsecured debt that’s currently on our balance sheet.

We have roughly a $700 million unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders to non-revolving unsecured credit facilities for a further $300 million. Most of the non-revolving facilities have been drawn in full and we placed swaps to fix the interest rates in most facilities as we expect they will be outstanding for their full term.

Touching briefly on the operations. So, same-property - same-property results were a positive 2% this quarter which really is 1.3% in functional currency and the 2% is in Canadian dollars once foreign exchange is factored in and we also presented the stabilized same-property calculation eliminating properties planned for disposition or repurposing, as well as the Calgary office sector.

And on this basis, same-property growth is 3.2% in functional currency and 3.8% once foreign exchange is factored in. Industrial segment continues to show the strongest performance in both countries, a 7.3% growth in Canada and 10.9% growth in the United States.

This quarter, we had – we disclose our net asset value. So, it’s simply taking equity on our balance sheet less the equity held by the preferred unitholders divided by the number of common units outstanding at the end of the quarter and the net asset value per trust unit was $15.72 at the end of this quarter, compared to $15.37 last quarter, both a $0.35 lift this quarter driven – given this quarter driven by foreign exchange of a $0.10 gain, a gain of roughly $0.07 related to the unit buybacks and the rest is the fact that our income exceeded our distributions.

So, the advantage to the new payout ratio I guess. Subsequent events, we ended the quarter with roughly $59 million cash on hand and $96 million undrawn on our line of credit. In our opinion adequate liquidity for the REIT with several events detailed in the subsequent events note, which we believe continued to reflect our strategy of intelligent recycling of capital.

We plan to continue to focus on a strong balance sheet and the overall quality of our portfolio. As I mentioned, we will be renewing our NCIB plan in December. However, our near-term goal is debt reduction. And that completes the financial review. I feel the initiatives announced last November will make Artis a better and stronger REIT and we look forward to demonstrating our results in future quarters.

I’ll now pass it back over to Armin for a bit more discussion.

Armin Martens

Thanks, James and folks. Solid balance and we feel we are on track to have a much better year this year than last year. We are making good progress at all fronts and delivering strong performance metrics for our unitholders. So our weighted average rent have increased. Our same-property NOI growth, our FFO and AFFO per unit growth are all solid numbers.

And looking ahead, given our very conservative payout ratio and the progress we have made on our strategic initiatives, debt reduction, as Jim said, debt reduction will be a top priority for us. And the progress of our debt reduction should be very noticeable in Q4 of this year and Q1 of next year.

So again, looking back at what we promised in terms of our promise, we made promises kept in our distribution has been we said as very conservative. It’s among the lowest of all the commercial REITs and we feel it’s quite bullet proof and safe.

I think our buyback program is basically 70% complete and when one considers the $85 million of preferred equity, we also bought back, we’ve invested $260 million in equity buyback in the past 12 months.

And of course, as mentioned, our disposition program is going very well and about $600 million sold are unconditional with another $200 million under conditional contract and more visibility. And the key to all this of course is that we are selling at price that correspond to our NAV of $15.72 and we’ve been selling some challenging properties.

So we feel we are doing very well there and demonstrating excellent value for our unitholders and our investors. And it’s important to note of course that our financial metrics improved and as we continue with our disposition program, our portfolio of properties is also improving. We are reducing our office and retail weighting in general and we are increasing our ownership of industrial properties.

We are reducing the number of secondary markets where – our Calgary office exposure is in the 6% range now. But given the properties we have under contract for sale we feel that by the end of Q1 we’ll be down to the 2% with just 3% of NOI and our remaining retail investments – as we close out our U.S. retail dispositions and our last enclosed malls, the remaining retail investments will only be open air service sector properties if you will and in Western Canada only, which we feel is a good focus for us and all of this – for the retail and office, all of this will improve the growth profile of our portfolio and needless to say our industrials are really outperforming doing very well.

So meanwhile, our overall portfolio is performing well and the office market sales discussed are somewhat inconsistent with our retail and industrial properties have a very good track record and continue to deliver solid organic growth and of course our industrial development pipeline is also on track to deliver excellent results as well.

We invite you again to look at our MD&A and the investor presentations for more color here. So looking ahead, we will continue to work hard to keep our buildings full whilst bringing the rents up to market and consistently streamlining and improving our real estate portfolio and our growth profile to be clear the integrity of our balance sheet, our credit rating and implementing our new strategic initiatives continue to be what most important to us.

Given the progress we have made year-to-date we feel at this juncture with the properties we’ve disposed and at the prices and the unit buyback we are no longer a wait and see story, but very much a look at what we’ve done story, look at where we are going.

As mentioned, the portfolio is improving or shrinking our retail of some 20% to 15% of our total portfolio open air service sector, Western Canada only properties will be shrinking our office and 50% to 45% positive and we are growing our industrial from 30% to 40%.

All of this will again improve deliver on growth profile – earnings growth profile of the REIT and make us a better REIT.

So that’s all from us for now folks. I’ll turn the floor over to the moderator now and we will be happy to host any questions you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Mark Rothschild from Canaccord. Mark, please go ahead.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks, thanks. Good afternoon guys. Starting with the same-store portfolio, the growth in the industrial was quite good. One thing that wasn’t clear to me from the wording in the MD&A, does that include income from development and if you guys – if not maybe just talk about what drove that strong growth?

Armin Martens

Generally not, because the developments would not have been in the prior years. So we don’t have a prior year comparison. So we would not include a development property until we have a prior to compare it against. So the – what drove the strong growth was the combination of improved occupancy and higher rents.

Mark Rothschild

And would that been… yes.

Armin Martens

On the sell side of the board, we are basically 99% occupied in both sides of the border and especially in U.S. side, that’s a very good number and it doesn’t matter which industrial properties you look at, the big baskets to boost into the multi-tenant flex showcase industrial light manufacturing, infill, older generation, it’s all performing well on most sides of the border and a little bit more in the U.S. right now.

Mark Rothschild

So, if you are at the so high occupancy rate, would it be reasonable to assume that that basic growth will slow down going forward just because there is a much to lease up?

Armin Martens

Possibly, needless to say we are pushing rents now as well as we can and we are making a point to ourselves while maybe we’ve got to watch the elasticity here and maybe we’ve got a choice more rent and live with a little less occupancy.

But yes, we wouldn’t say this is the low hanging fruit out there at this point, but there is a lot of runway ahead of us we feel in the industrial sector in raising rents in the years ahead on both sides of the border.

Mark Rothschild

Understood. And in regards to asset sales, you’ve done quite a bit this year and it seems like there will be quite a bit more closing over the next little while. Do you expect to continue – can this program, will this program be extended to sell more assets that you might see where these are lower growth or markets on be on or is the planned delta stop at a certain number?

Armin Martens

We will say stop and dial it back an archer level so to speak, we’ll dial it back and we’ll continue – you might recall, we used to recycle between $200 million to $300 million of property, but we definitely see more properties that we would like to sell out of and then reposition our portfolio and more aggressively grow the industrial portfolio for example.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. And then, and lastly, just turning on to reducing the leverage, it sounds like that’s going to be a focus over the next little while. How far down would you want to take it? And how do you look at? Do you look it on a debt to EBITDA basis on debt to book value? Or what is the preferred matching and what is the target that you are setting?

Armin Martens

We are looking at both. The target that I referenced was a debt to book value or to gross book value basis. But we are also very cognizant at maintaining a debt to EBITDA metric. So, we are really looking at both. Mark, I think the kind of our going to move in tandem as we get debt to GBV lower, the debt to EBITDA should go up as well.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Dean Wilkinson from CIBC. Dean, please go ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Thank you, Leonie. Afternoon everyone.

Armin Martens

Hello.

Dean Wilkinson

Armin, just on the Calgary office, it’s – and Alberta, as well. It seems to be up a little from Q2, like 6.4% versus 6.1%, not a big move but about a 100 basis points. Is that more a function of selling things like 415 Yonge so that the portfolio is lifting. Or are you seeing a little strength out of the market that perhaps we are missing?

Armin Martens

More a function of selling.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. So, when you look at the remaining sort of 326 and perhaps more, would that suggest maybe that that weighting to both Calgary office and Alberta then maybe ticks up a little as we look forward the next couple of quarters?

Armin Martens

Well, we will be selling down a lot of Calgary, but we have four more Calgary office under contract for sale. We are very optimistic that they all close by Q4 as a matter of fact, excuse me and for sure the unconditional is not before we report the Q4 results. So we see the weighting going down by default, so to speak, just as we sell down these properties and we expect in the 3% range when we announce our Q4 results.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. Fair then to say that that remaining sort of 326, it’s classified as for sale. Is it probably going to be at a substantially higher cap rate than the sort of 500 or so for 90 that you’ve already sold?

Armin Martens

We’ve got slightly – Kim, can answer that.

Kim Riley

Yes, so it will be slightly higher, but not substantially. We expect it to be kind of in the low 7 cap range.

Dean Wilkinson

In the low 7s. Okay. And then, just when we look at the gain on 415 Yonge, I kind of noticed that the cap rate was based upon $4.6 million of NOI which included some leasing. Was that forward look on the leasing included in the IFRS value? Or was the IFRS mark based upon sort of what was historically in place what was – say, be in the rest of that table?

Armin Martens

The leasing would be included in the IFRS value, because we generally modeling that 10 year time horizon on the valuation of the property. So we would be looking forward including the new leasing.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. That’s good. And then, just a clarification on how you got the assets classified in the presentation. Non-core assets to be sold, that was $800 million to $1 billion. Is that on top of what has already been done? Or how you are getting?

Because I am looking at 4.2 plus $1 billion plus $200 million of development assets, that kind of gets me to your gross book value there. So, is it $1 billion of non-core assets to be sold? Or is it $1 billion less what you’ve already done?

Armin Martens

$1 billion less.

Dean Wilkinson

$1 billion less. Okay, okay.

Armin Martens

Almost.

Dean Wilkinson

What was that?

Armin Martens

We are almost done.

Dean Wilkinson

You are almost done.

Armin Martens

Yes.

Dean Wilkinson

The last part is the hardest.

Armin Martens

Yes.

Dean Wilkinson

That’s it for me. Thanks guys. I’ll hand it back to queue.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities. Jonathan, please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Armin Martens

Hi there.

Jonathan Kelcher

Just turning to the developments. Just on the Tower Business Center, what’s your yield expectation on that? And when should we expect that to come online?

Kim Riley

It will be in the low 7, yes.

Armin Martens

Yes, it will be a growth of between – it is not finished yet, but between 6.8 to 7.2 in that range and won’t be lower than 6.8.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And that will come on when?

Armin Martens

Construction completion is almost finished and the leasing of the first building is complete and that lease commences, I am going to say it’s in Q2 of next year, it might even be Q1. And so the larger the two buildings, two-thirds of the project if you will, the revenues will kick in, in Q2 next year.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then the rest sort of by the end of next year?

Armin Martens

Yes, for sure.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And the property you are buying in Minnesota, the new development there, is that – where does that stand in terms of occupancy?

Kim Riley

The prime

Armin Martens

Yes, so, that is a 100% occupied 15 year lease, but 2% annual bumps in it. Nice property. It was a – call it a forward purchase. So it’s been in our MD&A for almost two years now.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Fair enough. And then just lastly on the special committee you put through $400,000 or so of charges this quarter. Was that in your G&A and then you are adding back to FFO?

Armin Martens

That’s correct.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And how long is the mandate for the special committee? And is that sort of $400,000 kind of how we could think about it on a quarterly basis until they're done? Or was there any one-time things in there?

Armin Martens

Well, that’s a good question. I don't know if we got a term on the mandate.

James Green

Because they have an expiry date of their mandate, I guess, they are still working through it. Probably I am going to say it’s a little bit cheaper going forward because some of that – the bulk of that was legal cost as they were getting going and it’s probably the next quarter or so will be a little less than that.

Armin Martens

And we are not on the committee and we are not official spokes people. But I would expect between now and next June AGM, we will get a lot of visibility from them and get the report from them. And things will either ramp up or wind down.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Thanks, I’ll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Matt Logan from RBC Capital Markets. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Logan

Thank you and good afternoon.

Armin Martens

Good afternoon.

Matt Logan

I am just wondering if you could talk a little bit about your same-property NOI growth outlook. Last quarter you mentioned it was about 2% to 3%. Would that include some of the drag from the Calgary office portfolio that we’ve seen here this quarter?

Armin Martens

Yes. I mean the 2% this quarter was including the drag from the Calgary office portfolio. So, yes, the guesstimate from us of 2% to hopefully 3% is inclusive of any drag from Calgary office.

Matt Logan

And going forward, I mean, it seems like the organic growth from the business pretty much everywhere except for Calgary is doing quite well. And when we look at the industrial growth that’s obviously quite great, but how should we think about the tenant inducements and some of the CapEx for the portfolio? I mean, will that trend down as you sell more of your Calgary office business?

Armin Martens

It should for sure and even – and our organic growth it’s not just Calgary office as we sell that down, our Minneapolis retail and our enclosed malls. This is where there might have been a drag in the same-property NOI growth and as you already mentioned, as we streamline our portfolio and essential with our disposition plan, we will have a better with a better earnings profile. We are very optimistic about. And back to CapEx, yes, the Calgary office always requires a lot of CapEx. So the less of that we have, the less – the better off our AFFO will be.

Matt Logan

So, when we look at kind of the business at the end of the strategic review, the maintenance CapEx that we see in the AFFO deduction should really converge to the actual CapEx as we look out to 2020 and 2021?

Armin Martens

Yes.

Matt Logan

Okay. And just in terms of the future asset sales, can you give us a sense for what else you plan to sell in Canada, outside of the Calgary office segment?

Armin Martens

We will. We have it listed here.

Kim Riley

So we have one left in Ottawa. So we plan to sell that one. And then, an enclosed retail center in Saskatchewan. So those are on the list. And then, the rest is really lot of Calgary office, so.

Armin Martens

Yes, it’s Calgary office and I think that as Kim mentioned, the Minneapolis retail, of course?

Kim Riley

Yes, it’s already unconditional, yes.

Armin Martens

Just unconditional.

Matt Logan

That’s okay.

James Green

Yes, within there, but it’s just fairly mean until this Friday, so.

Armin Martens

And we’ve got, yes four Calgary office properties. And we are looking at some other office properties that again to be part of our CapEx and outlook as we think we maximize the value we'll let them go to. You might recall we owned a building in Hartford New York or is it, the tenant is Hartford Insurance. We just removed their lease but they had the right to give us back one floor.

So they take two of the three floors and we’ve been able to re-lease the top floor and now with this re-leasing status, we are going to sell that property as well. So, it was a such a non-core building we are looking at and there is smaller office building in suburban Minneapolis called the DSI Building that’s on our list as well. We think we’ve got a good focus on what we want to sell and how we are going to streamline that portfolio.

Matt Logan

And as you downsize the business, what sort of an impact does this have for the staff or the leasing folks who are doing the day-to-day leasing and the planning? Does it simplify their life in terms of the operations? And maybe just some color on how it impacts the rest of the business from an operational perspective?

Armin Martens

Yes, good question. It’s funny. I’ll often we might ask one of our property managers and leasing people about a building that we think about selling and they'll say, yes, please sell that one. They don't mind at all. But on the other hand, to the point in Calgary for example, it’s been tough and morale is not good at anywhere, in Alberta and almost any sector, right now.

And we find ourselves spending more time at doing our best to cheer our people up and then even talk about leasing. And keeping the morale up there. They are working really hard in substantially the job in many respects as being a leasing agent in Calgary.

But, so, at a certain point when we saw the properties in Calgary, we do our best with the property managers, but for them to transfer with the property to the new owner. And in the leasing, once – make no mistake about it somebody also involved sometimes and that’s not a good thing, but that ‘s the situation we are in right now.

Matt Logan

And maybe just last question for me, in terms of a quick housekeeping item. Can you just tell us the IFRS values for Center 15 and the Minnesota retail portfolio?

Kim Riley

I don’t have the total off the top of my head. What I can tell you

Armin Martens

In the 15?

Kim Riley

Yes. And then, I have another retail. So it will be – that’s Canadian. So it’s 65.

Armin Martens

In total?

Kim Riley

Yes. In total.

Armin Martens

Does that help you?

Matt Logan

65, so that would be – okay.

Kim Riley

Yes.

Matt Logan

And the split between the two, was that 15 for Center 15?

Kim Riley

It’s 13 for Center 15.

Matt Logan

13 for Center 15 and the balance from the Minnesota portfolio?

Kim Riley

Yes. Slight gain on Center 15.

Matt Logan

Appreciate the color. That’s all for me. I’ll turn it back. Thank you guys.

Armin Martens

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Jenny Ma from BMO Capital Markets. Jenny, please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Armin Martens

Hey, Jenny.

James Green

Hi.

Jenny Ma

So, you talked about reducing the overall debt. But I am just wondering what your thoughts on the debt strategy over the near to medium-term given that you still have a pretty big proportion of floating rate debt. The weighted average term on mortgage is quite low and presumably you are paying up the credit facilities first, but how do you expect that to shake out in the next one to three years, call it?

James Green

We are still seeing today that we can refinance much of the maturing debt at interest rate savings. So, expect that there will be some savings to come. You are correct. A bunch of it is still floating rate debt.

However, LIBOR and BAs in Canada really have not moved as much as you would expect given where the underlying bond rates have gone. So, the floating rate debt isn’t as cheap compared to fix debt as it used to be. That’s the reason we’ve been placing a few more stops on some of the floating rate debt just to lock them in.

Jenny Ma

So, you said the floating rate debt is not as cheap as it used to be?

Armin Martens

It’s not.

James Green

No, because the LIBOR is still running at 190 basis points. So if your spread is 160 or 170 over LIBOR, you are still running 3.5% floating rate debt, which is where you can get five year fixed debt at today.

Jenny Ma

So, in that case, would you be more inclined to over time convert that into a fixed rate secured debt? A –

Armin Martens

That we've done swaps right?

James Green

Yes, so some of that we’ve been doing with swaps and but yes, I am going to say over time, we would be more inclined to be fixing more debt today.

Jenny Ma

And how are you thinking about the secured versus unsecured balance?

James Green

So, our secured debt today is less than 30% of GBV which is probably where we would roughly want it to be. So expect that the secured debt will stay about where it is today and then the unsecured will layer on top of that.

Jenny Ma

Okay. That’s fair. Just wondering, the Madison office portfolio, it looks like the occupancies crept up a bit and it’s been fairly stable. When you look at that, do you view it as a core component of your long-term portfolio?

James Green

Good question. I mean, as a REIT, long-term owners and managers and holders of real estate, right now, we just consider as core – it’s a good stable predictable, reliable source of income. Our NERs are relatively high there compared to the face rates. We are really pleased with it, pleased with that. It’s a market that doesn’t get disrupted by large players coming in and overbuilding and then poaching tenants.

So we like all of that. It adds some good balance to our portfolio. That doesn’t mean that that something wouldn’t dispose it, but not everybody agrees with us that we should be massive. But it is a state capital and it’s a university capital and in terms of mid-markets, that’s – those are two key features to real estate valuations and drivers of rent. So right now, we like it. That’s not on our list – on the top of our listed properties to sell, that’s for sure.

Jenny Ma

Would you be able to comment on the cap rate on this portfolio versus when you bought it, has it changed much?

Armin Martens

Well, the NOI has gone up fair amount, right, Kim?

Kim Riley

Yes.

Armin Martens

We fell the cap rates dropped at least 50 BPS from our cap rate. We were over 8% when we bought it and it was 86% occupied. We brought it up to 90% and we raised the rents across the board. We’ve added, we’ve been able to add – make some additions on the surplus land. It was long-term leases in place for existing tenants. And so we’ve been able to add value to that portfolio as well.

Jenny Ma

Okay.

Armin Martens

We definitely feel it’s worth more than we paid.

Jenny Ma

That’s interesting. Okay. And then, on the held-for-sale portfolio, could you comment on sort of the NOI associated with that in aggregate?

Armin Martens

I am looking to somebody else in the room, Kim or Jackie or Jim?

Jenny Ma

Well, I am asking because, when you look at some of the more recent transactions, the cap rates on them are quite high and I am just wondering if that’s indicative of what’s left in the held-for-sale bucket?

Armin Martens

It all depends. There were some anomalies there, obviously Minneapolis retail is an anomaly and I think which has another one - we had a couple of anomalies – I guess, in the retail properties.

Kim Riley

Yes. I mean, I don’t have the exact calculation off the top of my head, but I would say in the held-for-sale bucket, again, it would be closer to that low 7 cap range is kind of where we are expect it to be.

Jenny Ma

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks, I’ll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question is from Mike Markidis from Desjardin. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

Hi, two quick ones from me. Thanks. On Concord Corporate Center and Poco Place, just curious if you could give us some color as to where you guys might be with respect to getting rezoning or upzoning on those two assets?

Armin Martens

We are still progressing. It’s a work in progress going from meeting-to-meeting so to speak, both in our meetings with the planners and with members of the committee. I’d say, Concord is definitely further ahead and we really are optimistic. By the end of – by Q1, Q2 at the latest next year, we will get at least a positive report – a support report if you will from the planning department. And then after that, it should be downhill to final density approved, the final entitlements at the level of counsel.

Poco Place, we got several meetings as well. And clearly that includes the mayor there in Port Coquitlam. We are progressing, but I’d say, at a slower rate. However, by the end of next year, also we have a very good chance of getting our entitlements at least confirmed in principal.

Now that’s not to say that we wouldn’t achieve a lot of value for disposing of the properties now, but however we feel – they are not at the top of our list. We’ve got other properties we want to sell first and we will keep working hard at getting these densities approved before we go to market with them.

Mike Markidis

Okay. When you say preliminary plans, have you made an initial obligation or is it just sort of you are having discussions before you make your initial obligation?

Armin Martens

No, no, we’ve got lot of plans done, we pay a lot of consultants a lot of fees. Hope they’ve done something for us and I assume the plans – no I mean at Concord for example looking at densities for about 550 suites in the one large building there that’s moving forward and we’ve had – gone back and forth with the planners on making changes to the plan, so that they could support them and then at Port Coquitlam it’s a bigger densification, about 1.59 square feet we are looking at.

I guess, three or four towers of multi-family and that requires a lot more thought and indigestion if you will to go through the process with the planners there. But so far, in principle, they are very supportive of giving us more density there, because we are with a less than a kilometer over the sky train station there which summates to the TOD so to speak.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And last one here for me, just with respect to how you guys carry those assets. Is there any cargo for the land that you are building on the extra density or is it just capped as normal property without any repair with it?

Armin Martens

No, just treated as a normal operating property. No potential lift recorded for the future density.

Mike Markidis

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Johann Rodrigues from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Johann Rodrigues

All my questions have been answered. Thank you.

Armin Martens

Thank you. Best caller.

Operator

There are no more questions at this time. Please proceed.

Armin Martens

Okay. Well, then, thank you again, moderator and everyone for joining us on this call on short notice. For Q4, we will give everyone more time. It will be yearend and we will have the call the next day after the release of the results.

In the meantime, we are looking forward to working hard for our investors and we hope to see a lot of you at the Next Real Estate Forum in Toronto and hopefully when do some marketing as well. And we are looking forward to delivering more good results in Q4 as well. Thanks again. Have a good evening.

Operator

