Eldorado Gold: Momentum Upside Following Positive Update On Current Projects

Several weeks ago, Eldorado Gold (EGO) published a production report which contained positive news on Kisladag and weak numbers for Olympias. It has recently published its financial results and held the regular conference call, so now investors and traders have more information to evaluate the company’s performance.

Eldorado Gold reported revenues of $172 million and earnings of $4.2 million, or $0.03 per share, while the adjusted EPS number was $0.05. The company produced 101,596 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1031 per ounce, up from $917 per ounce in the second quarter. The Q3 cost number was affected by the poor performance at Olympias, which went from AISC of $1731 per ounce in the second quarter to $2598 per ounce in the third quarter. Costs at other mines increased as well. At the same time, the higher gold price played its role, and the company’s operating cash flow was flat at $51 million. Cash on the balance sheet increased from $115 million in the second quarter to $130 million in the third quarter as operating cash flow exceeded investment spending. Now that we are done with the “obligatory” numbers, it’s time to look at the key moving parts:

Lamaque. The company’s management was optimistic on the mine’s perspectives during the earnings call: “Resource expansion drilling in the lower triangle deposit continues to reinforce our belief that the deposit could be larger than what we currently have in our resource model.” So far, Lamaque has been a successful story, and Eldorado Gold is evaluating an increase of production to 170,000 ounces annually - the news on this is expected in the fourth quarter of this year. Kisladag. Eldorado commenced waste stripping to extend the life of the mine, as previously reported. However, we’ll have to wait more to learn about the company’s actual plan for Kisladag and the project’s investment requirements. Skouries. Eldorado Gold had constructive engagement with the Greek government, including Prime Minister Mitsotakis. The company commented: “The focus of the discussion remains on dry stack tailings permit and establishing necessary investor protections.” Investor protections are of utmost importance in this case given the history of the project and the fact that Skouries will cost close to $700 million to get done. Eldorado Gold also stated that it was exploring funding options for the Greek projects. In my view, Eldorado needs a partner for the project, since financing Skouries on its own with a mix of debt and equity will have a negative impact on the balance sheet and on the company’s stock price. Olympias. Here’s what Eldorado Gold said about the mine’s misfortunes: “Our focus remains on improving underground operations. The amount of underground development and the amount of ore brought to surface are the key metrics. […] Our October development was 60% higher than the Q3 monthly average.” Given the Olympias’ recent problems (the mine produced just 24,793 ounces of gold at AISC of $1776 per ounce in the first nine months of this year), I’ll believe the progress when I see it in the quarterly report, as this year Olympias has been a pure disaster.

Eldorado Gold shares have enjoyed upside since the report due to positive news on Lamaque, Skouries and Kisladag. It appears that with the previously announced at-the-market equity program and the free cash flow that the company generates at current gold prices, Eldorado will be able to deal with the Lamaque expansion and Kisladag, while Skouries will certainly need a joint venture partner. Olympias remains a major concern. In the short term, the shares should have the energy to come closer to previous highs (assuming flat gold prices). In the longer run, more details on the costs of the current projects will be required to push Eldorado Gold shares above $10.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.