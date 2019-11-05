Freedman: Streaming Services Battle Set To Explode In November

Meanwhile, the catalyst set up to push Disney higher is ripe. Despite the risks inherent to the legacy media and theme park sides of the business, Freedman expects the soon-to-launch streaming.

Netflix's stock is likely to continue its decline as US subscriber growth slows and competition escalates costs, according to Andrew Freedman, CFA, communications sector head at Hedgeye.

Short Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), go long on Disney (NYSE:DIS), and expect Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to grow no matter who wins the streaming wars, Andrew Freedman, CFA, communications sector head at Hedgeye, told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Disney’s respective streaming service launches this month set up a noisy period that’s likely to hurt Netflix's core subscriber numbers, he said.

He remains positive on Disney, citing strong preorder numbers, distribution deals, and a smart service bundle as evidence that direct to consumer will do well.

But the biggest winner of the streaming wars could be Roku. “They’re an aggregator of content; a streaming operating system; 50% of their new account growth is coming from relationships where they’ve embedded the operating system within the TV. The other part of their account growth is coming from the streaming devices that they sell in the US,” he said.

Roku is an arms dealer. They don't care who wins the streaming wars, they just care how much weapons and ammunition these guys are going to be purchasing from them in order to drive subscribers.”

The Trade

Andrew recommends shorting Netflix at current levels with a target of $150 over the next 3-6 months; buying Disney at current levels with a target of $200 over the next 24 months; and buying Roku at current levels with a target of $300 over the next 18 months.

