How To Escape Michael Burry's Passive Bubble Armageddon? Buy VFLQ

Michael Burry claims that the passive investing boom has led to a “passive bubble” that will end in tears due to a lack of liquidity.

In 2003, Warren Buffett called derivatives weapons of mass destruction. Borrowing Buffett’s terminology, Arik Ahitov and Dennis Bryan, FPA Capital fund managers, call ETFs “weapons of mass destruction” that have distorted stock prices and created the potential for a market selloff. More recently, Michael Burry claimed that the passive investing boom of recent years has inflated the stock and bond markets like the mortgage debt markets were inflated in 2008 - and with likely similar consequences. Michael Burry shot to fame and fortune by betting against mortgage securities before the 2008 crisis, a trade immortalized in The Big Short. Burry fears that if everyone rushes for the exits, there won’t be enough liquidity to meet those redemptions.

The problem is liquidity

Michael Burry describes the recent flood of money into index funds as having parallels with the pre-2008 bubble in the CDOs. Absolutely fine while everyone pays their mortgage or, in the case of passive investments, when the market goes up, but they are a bull market investment, and should the market ever have a precipitous collapse and everybody tries to exit at the same time, the liquidity won’t be there and investors will get trapped.

Passive investment strategies continue to gain in popularity, as large quantities of funds across the world are being invested in them at a time when most active managers are underperforming their benchmarks. This phenomenon of passive managers doing better than most active managers is actually nothing new when in the mature stages of a bull market cycle. That is because it is often the most expensive, and at times the most illogically valued, stocks that tend to lead the market up in the latter stages of any bull market.

We can draw parallels with 2000 and 2008. Consider the lead-up to the 2000 market peak. In 1998, the Fed aggressively cut interest rates thrice following the massive problem at Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM) hedge fund and the Asian crisis in late 1997, leading to a strongly performing technology sector as the US Nasdaq index exploded into life.

Roll the clock forward to 2007 when, following a long period of easy monetary conditions (with rates in the US reaching a low of 1% in 2004), stock markets around the world were once again enjoying the benefits of a prolonged bull market. 2007 was a time of great excitement in many sectors - with the US housing market in a huge bubble, thanks to the explosion in NINJA loans (no income, no job or assets) being made, which caused a financial and US housing bubble that will go down in history as one of the biggest Ponzi schemes of all time.

A good indicator that the market might be nearing a peak is the rising percentage of new IPOs in the US being listed with negative earnings. As seen in Exhibit 1 below, the last time we saw this percentage was in 2000 at the peak of the dot.com boom.

Exhibit 1: % of IPOs with negative earnings

Although it is always difficult to judge exactly where we are in any equity market cycle, there is no doubt that the current cycle continues to be prolonged by central banks lowering interest rates to unprecedented levels and by continued quantitative easing in many parts of the world. This has kept massive surplus liquidity in the system looking for a home at a time of slowing economic growth, has and pushed stock markets to all-time highs.

Illiquidity premium

Should we sell our stocks and move to the sidelines until the market has crashed? One thing is for sure: this new market structure hasn’t been tested, and the stock market has never gone through a major downturn when passive investors were as important as they are now.

On the other hand, might it be too soon to sell our equity holdings given the liquidity provided by central banks and the ongoing economic growth?

So, what are the options if we want to avoid investing in those mega-ETFs filled with possibly overvalued stocks? One possibility is to look for less liquid stocks that offer a so-called illiquidity premium.

Liquidity investing focuses on equities that are less frequently traded than others in the market. These shares are often identified by low trading volumes and/or wide bid-ask spreads. The premium related to this liquidity factor comes from the perception that less liquid stocks are riskier than more liquid securities. The existence of this premium means that this kind of investing may be a source of outperformance over the long term.

This illiquidity premium is not limited to small caps, as you can see in Exhibit 2 below.

Exhibit 2: Composite liquidity matrix

Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF

So, one way to remain invested in the stock market, to play the liquidity premium and to avoid at the same time the most popular ETFs is through the Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ).

This ETF uses a composite of three different, though related, measures of liquidity:

The first is turnover, or annual average daily turnover (shares traded as a percentage of shares outstanding). The second is volume, or annual average daily volume (dollar value). The third is what is known as the so-called Amihud measure (which gauges price impact for a given trading volume).

VFLQ has little overlap with, for e.g., the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and no exposure to FAANG stocks.

Exhibit 3: ETF overlap

Exhibit 4: ETF overlap

Exhibit 5: Biggest overlap positions

The illiquidity premium is not limited to small caps, so VFLQ invests in small-, mid- and large caps. Given the fact that the illiquidity premium is the largest in small caps, almost 48% is invested in this category. The benchmark is the Russell 3000 index.

Exhibit 6: Market cap allocation

The largest sector in VFLQ is Financials. Given there is no exposure to FAANG stocks, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Technology sector has the biggest underweight versus the benchmark.

Exhibit 7: Sector allocation

As regards valuation, it’s very clear that VFLQ offers better value for money compared to mega-ETF iShares Core S&P 500 (IVV) and even versus its benchmark.

Exhibit 8: Valuation

Price momentum

Although the fund was only launched last year, we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Exhibit 9: Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF price chart

Conclusion

Investors who are wary of the risks created by the passive bubble but who want at the same time remain invested in the American stock market (momentum is positive and central bank policy remains supportive) should certainly consider VFLQ. This ETF has a more favorable valuation (no exposure to the FAANG stocks) and tries to capture the illiquidity premium. Buy VFLQ.

