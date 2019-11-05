The United States Economy Is Not In A Recession

Investors, business executives, and policymakers, among others, need to develop new ways to understand the economy so that they can make the best decisions possible.

New ways to look at the US economy and to measure its condition are needed due to the change in the economic structure.

A new statistical measure of the state of the US economy, the Sahm Rule Recession Indicator, is now available and provides a timely and accurate picture of the current economic situation.

Just recently, I have argued that “The Condition of the US Economy: Not As Bad As the Aggregate Numbers Show.”

I have been claiming that we should be using other methods to examine the state of the economy, not just real GDP growth, because the makeup of the economy has changed and we need other ways to judge just where we are.

Well, Claudia Sahm, a Federal Reserve economist, has come to the rescue.

Kate Davidson writes in the Wall Street Journal that Ms. Sahm “has come up with a simple rule based on movements in unemployment to rapidly determine when a recession is under way.” Ms. Sahm’s index shows that we are nowhere close to being in a recession at the current time.

Unemployment rises significantly in every recession. Ms. Sahm has discovered that if the average unemployment rate over three months rises a half-percentage point or more above its low over the previous year, the economy is in a recession.

“Her formula would have accurately called every recession since 1970 within two to four months of when it started, with no false positives, which could trigger unnecessary and costly fiscal stimulus.”

Note, that this applies only to the United States and cannot be applied elsewhere.

The consistency of the relationship is remarkable.

(Source: Sahm, Claudia)

A major attribute of this measure is that the timeliness of the statistic is invaluable.

As Ms. Davidson writes:

“Jay Shambaugh, director of the Hamilton Project (has argued), ‘Knowing that in as close to real time as possible is a huge advantage over waiting, say, for Congress to act over a six- to eight-month period.’”

“In January 2008, Fed officials projected the flagging U.S. economy would avoid a recession. Fed staff believed the probability of recession within the next six months was 45%, according to a policy meeting transcript.” “In fact, a recession had begun the previous month, a determination the official arbiter, the National Bureau of Economic Research - a nonpartisan, nonprofit academic network - would take almost a year to make. It took six to 21 months to call previous recessions.”

This is too long a wait.

Furthermore, as you can see from the chart, this measure does not return to its lower levels for some time after the NBER declares that the recession is over. That is, the NBER measure of recession generally turns to expansion when real GDP begins to grow again.

The measure constructed by Ms. Sahm indicates a more normal employment situation only comes about a year or so after the NBER has declared an end to the recession. Her measure indicates that workers still suffer after economic growth has begun to accelerate once more.

But note, her measure does not predict a recession. The index only identifies when a recession has begun.

The record for the index: it “would have accurately called every recession since 1970 within two to four months of when it started, with no false positives.”

The index Ms. Sahm has created is not the only new measure of the economy we need, but it is an interesting one to help us better understand the employment situation.

If economists, investors, business executives, and government policymakers are going to be able to make better decisions, they require, I believe, another way to tell the story about the current state of the economy. Therefore, Ms. Sahm’s approach is a welcome addition to our tools.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.