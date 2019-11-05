Value Investors: If You Want Real Discounts, Look Abroad

If the U.S dollar has hit a peak and will fall from here, additional alpha will be conferred to non-hedged international investors.

Value and international investing has historically outperformed in the decade following one of underperformance (i.e., 2010s, 1990s, 1970s).

While international firms have had slower growth in recent years that explains the valuation gap, the trend may shift into 2020.

In general, value investing has performed poorly over the past ten years compared to most bull markets. This is even truer abroad, as most international equities indices are still below their 2008 peak. Of course, value investing, and specifically international value investing, dominated the market from 2000 to 2008, delivering double-digit returns every year, so a decade of underperformance is understandable.

To make matters worse investors, the U.S. dollar is historically high and has been a hindrance to unhedged international investors. The U.S. dollar's strength is the primary reason emerging markets have underperformed by such a wide margin over the past five years.

That said, with the new decade under two months away, it looks like trends are changing. Indeed, value investing tends to outperform in the decade following one of underperformance. Many thought value investing was dead in the late '90s and were proven wrong in the 2000s. I expect the historical pattern to hold into the 2020s.

To illustrate, Netflix (NFLX) has more debt than U.S. Steel (X), with a debt ratio of 78% for Netflix (akin to that of a bank) and 62% for U.S. Steel. While Netflix certainly has more sales growth than U.S. Steel, it has a P/E ratio of 85X while U.S. Steel has one of 4X. They also both have similar net margins of around 7%. While they are very different businesses, such valuation gaps demonstrate how the "era of growth" may have run its course.

Now, this is not to say that it is a good time to invest in U.S. value stocks. Valuations are historically high across the board, and there are far better opportunities overseas. Unlike in the U.S., slowing economic growth has materially lowered valuations and equity prices abroad. Even more, the U.S. dollar's strength is seemingly reversing and may act as a secondary source of alpha for value investors in foreign stocks, even if the global economy continues to slow.

Let's take a deep dive into just how extreme the valuation gap is between U.S. and overseas stocks, and propose a few ETFs for allocating toward the best fire-sale international companies.

S&P 500 Fundamentals Vs. Ex-US Top 500 Fundamentals

If we screen for the 500 largest ex.-U.S. companies and compare the fundamentals to that of the S&P 500, the results are startlingly different. Using a screener called Uncle Stock, I have compiled a list of the largest 500 overseas stocks by market capitalization in U.S. dollars.

The largest is Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), at $300 billion, right next to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBY). The stocks come from a wide range of countries, with weightings shown in the map below:

(Data Source: Uncle Stock)

As you can see, it has the most exposure to Japan at 16.2%, with China, Canada, and Germany coming in after that. It even has some exposure to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Argentina, though at a far lower weighting. It is essential to look at exposure like this, because most international investing is not currency-hedged. For example, a decline in the Japanese yen could materially hurt a portfolio, since it makes up a sixth of holdings. That said, it is very well-diversified across the globe.

Before we dig into fundamentals, we must also examine sector weightings. In general, the U.S. has a more extensive technology exposure than do overseas stocks, which partially validates higher valuations in the U.S. That said, it also demonstrates why value investors, who generally avoid technology stocks, are better off looking overseas.

Take a look at the comparison below:

(Data Source: Uncle Stock)

In general, international stocks hold more of the traditional "value sectors" than do U.S. stocks. This includes higher weighting toward Financials, Energy, and Basic Materials and lower weighting toward Technology, Healthcare, and Services.

While many would argue that these international companies have higher exposure to generally underperforming industries, I would counter that they have underperformed so long that investors have failed to realize the recently growing earnings and improving financial health of "value sectors."

To demonstrate, here is a table of the median key financial statistics for the ex.-U.S. and U.S. stocks. The superior statistic is in bold in each case:

Ex. U.S. Top 500 U.S. Top 500 Earnings yield 6.1% 4.3% EBITDA yield 7.4% 6.1% P/S 2.19 3.24 P/S dif. to 5-yr. avg. 1.00 1.03 Dividend yield 2.8% 2.1% Price/Book 1.98 3.56 ROE 13% 17% Debt ratio 61% 66% Current ratio 1.24 1.25 Net margin 13% 13% Gross Profit 1-yr. growth 4.9% 5.8% Revenue 3-yr. CAGR 5.0% 7.1% Interest-to-Debt 4.1% 3.9%

(Data Source: Uncle Stock)

As you can see, the international basket wins on all traditional value statistics, while the U.S. has a slight lead on growth statistics. The median P/E for the largest foreign firms (inverse of earnings yield) is 16.4X, compared to 23X among U.S. stocks. Price-to-book, price-to-sales, and dividend yields are also far superior overseas.

Importantly, U.S. stocks have higher return-on-equity largely due to the popularity of share buybacks that artificially lower equity value. Despite the fact that U.S. companies have a slightly higher debt ratio because of these buybacks, they pay a slightly lower interest rate. As high-yield credit conditions are tightening in the U.S., this may shift and cause downward pressure for U.S. corporate earnings.

International companies undoubtedly lose on a revenue growth basis. Over the past three years, U.S. companies have expanded sales 2% faster than their international peers. While I expect this gap to close over the coming years due to slowing technology growth, it does partially validate the higher valuations in the U.S.

One of the most straightforward ways to estimate expected returns on a stock is merely adding earnings yield (EPS/price) to expected sales growth. Assuming no change in credit conditions and limited economies of scale, this should reflect long-run returns. If we assume the past three-year sales growth rate will continue, we get a measure of 4.3% + 7.1% = 11.4% in the U.S., compared to 6.1% + 5.0% = 11.1% overseas. From this crude valuation measure, there is little difference between the two. However, if we assume revenue growth will slow in the U.S. compared to overseas (as I expect), international stocks are a clear winner.

The U.S. Dollar and the Bottom Line

While international equity investing significantly improves portfolio diversification, it increases one significant non-diversifiable risk: the U.S. dollar. Since foreign stocks gain their revenue in foreign currency, they have a one-for-one exposure to that currency's exchange rate.

To illustrate, take a look at the international value ETF (IVLU) (which is currently breaking out) vs. the inverse U.S. dollar ETF (UDN) over the past few years:

(Source: Thinkorswim)

As you can see, the two are very closely correlated. The U.S. dollar strength since 2014 has generally devalued overseas investments. That said, the U.S. dollar index is bouncing down from its long-term resistance level, which has helped boost returns to international equities in recent weeks.

Here is the U.S. dollar ETF (UUP) since its inception in 2008:

(Source: Thinkorswim)

A further decline in the dollar is supported by the fundamentals. The U.S. has a huge trade deficit, and the Fed has been lowering interest rates toward those of Europe and Japan.

If the U.S. dollar falls back to 2011-2014 levels as I expect, an additional 25% expected return would be conferred to international investors, independent of underlying equity performance. Of course, if the U.S. dollar breaks higher, then the opposite would be true. However, with FX volumes this low, I'd bet on the prior.

Overall, it now looks like a great time to look abroad for value stocks. It is not difficult to find dependable businesses trading at P/E ratios under 5X-10X with proper screening, but ETFs offer the most accessible solution. I'll cover IVLU in a later article, as it is probably the easiest way to make such an investment. Even more, single-country ETFs such as Austria (EWO), South Korea (EWY), and Poland (EPOL) all have weighted average P/E ratios at 11X or under with high growth prospects and lower balance sheet risks.

While European banks are generally ill-regarded in markets these days, it is worth noting that the European bank ETF (EUFN) is trading 10% below book value and pays a nearly 6% dividend yield.

Often, the best long-term investments are those where most investors are too fearful of investing. Today, international value stocks fit that category, and I expect strong returns from this group over the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long X. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.