EFV: The Best Value ETF Today

While U.S. companies have grown faster than their global peers, it is nonsensical for them to trade at twice the P/E ratio of those in EFV.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF offers investors a simple and effective way to take advantage of the many lower-risk fire-sale opportunities available abroad.

Now that many are arguing that value investing is "dead", it is probably the best time to buy value stocks.

(Source: Pexels/Artem Beliaikin)

Since the Great Financial Crisis, there have been two major areas of equity underperformance: value stocks and international developed equity stocks. Due to this underperformance, many investors no longer allocate to these areas that tremendously outperformed in the 2000s, and some analysts have called the strategies "dead".

It is easy to see why, if you had invested in the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) at the 2007 peak, you'd still be down 20% in principal. On the contrary, if you invested in the S&P 500 at the worst possible time in 2008, you'd still have doubled your money.

Value vs. Growth has been even more extreme. If you invested in the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) at the 2007 peak, you'd only be up 80% in principal, compared to a staggering 180% for the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE).

Logically, the area of the greatest underperformance is developed international value equities, which have struggled by the combined pressure of both trends. The iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) remains nearly 40% below its 2007 peak and has been stuck in a tight trading range since the crash.

Today, EFV is at the bottom of that range and is rapidly turning higher. Since it is an international developed world ETF, it has significant negative exposure to the U.S. dollar (since the equities generate revenue in foreign currency). Since the dollar has rallied in recent months and years, this has been a major hindrance to overseas investing. That said, the U.S. dollar has hit long-run resistance and, like EFV, appears to be rapidly reversing direction.

Indeed, with valuations incredibly low overseas compared to the U.S. and technical trends reversing, it may be a great time to be a contrarian and invest in EFV or funds like it. A new decade is very near and often come with extreme market regime changes. In my opinion, another era of tremendous international value equity performance is upon us, and it is the most opportune time to make the change before others realize.

Now, I remain generally bearish on the U.S. and global economy. China is losing control of its economy, and if the dragon falls, it will bring down everything. That said, it does not change the fact that equities are clearly breaking out in a "blow-off top" pattern, and I certainly don't want to miss out. My solution: buy the best high-quality cheap international stocks, and hedge with put options on the most overvalued U.S. stocks, like Proctor & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), and Boeing (BA). While those U.S. companies are likely to rise with everything, I believe they will fall far further than many expect, particularly compared to EFV-type longs.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

While picking individual international stocks is likely to yield the best results, ETFs like EFV offers a quick and easy solution that will likely deliver similar returns. Its valuation is low, dividends are high, and future earnings growth potential is even higher.

EFV was launched in 2006 and had an incredible 24% annualized return before crashing in 2008. Since then, it has been stuck in a tight range that offers strong support at the current level. Take a look at the ETF's price vs. its AUM below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the fund has generally remained above the $40-50 support level over the past decade but has been unable to break above $60. It nearly did in 2017 and its total assets under management doubled, but the U.S. dollar rallied and the global economy slowed, which caused a 25% reversal.

One other way to illustrate EFV's performance is through its historical dividend yield. In general, it has been best to buy the ETF when its yield is above 4% and sell when it's below 2.8%. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, today the yield is just above 4%, a figure far higher than is found in the U.S. outside of MLPs.

There is an important reason for this high yield - it has high exposure to banks that usually dividend most of their earnings. Take a look at the fund's sector exposure below:

(Source: iShares)

Following the European Banking Crisis, most U.S. investors have been conditioned to abhor international banks. While risks remain, they are incredibly cheap today and, statistically speaking, have greater financial health than U.S. banks. Even more, financial institutions across the globe are extremely healthy today by historical standards. The ETF's high exposure to financials, industrials, and energy demonstrates why it is a good contrarian play today.

Foreign currency is another exposure to keep in mind. A quarter of the fund is allocated toward Japan (EWJ) and nearly the same amount to the United Kingdom (EWU), while 40% is in Europe and roughly 10% in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. These weightings are highly reflective of the currency weightings for the U.S. dollar index, so a rise in the U.S. dollar (UUP) will harm EFV. However, the knife cuts both ways, and the U.S. dollar looks to be falling, which will could add significant alpha to EFV.

Fundamentals Show High-Quality Value

The problem with value investing is that cheap stocks tend to have greater balance sheet risks. I would argue that investors perceive high risks in the stocks in EFV, but in truth, they are far lower than the risks in more expensive U.S. companies.

To begin, the fund has a weighted average P/E ratio of 11.7X, while the S&P 500 has one almost twice as high at 23X. Even more, EFV has had lower volatility than the S&P 500 over the past three years at an annualized 11.8% vs. 12.2% for the S&P 500. It is worth noting that EFV has a weighted average P/B ratio at 1.09X, so the companies are trading very close to book value.

Since the ETF has over 500 holdings, I can't fit them all into my normal fundamentals table, but luckily the top 70 are highly representative of the rest, so they should suffice in painting a fundamental picture of the fund. Take a look at the top fundamental statistics for the largest 70 holdings in EFV:

(Data Source: Uncle Stock)

Overall, these companies are very cheap compared to most today, with a median P/E ratio of 12X and an EV/EBITDA of 10X. Dividends are strong, and given the fact that there are a large number of banks, debt is low.

Revenue growth is certainly low with a 3-year median CAGR of 3%, but that is offset by the fact that 90% of the companies are profitable. Years ago, far fewer of these companies were profitable (financials, in particular), so I expect higher revenue growth to trail this profitability growth.

Overall, these companies do not have the generally alarming financials that I find in U.S. value ETFs like the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV). While it is not shown in the table, the median company pays a 3.8% net interest rate on its debt, which is a sign that credit quality has improved. If that trend continues, even higher earnings are likely over the coming years.

Overall, I would argue that EFV as a whole is at least 25% undervalued and deserves a fairer P/E ratio of 15X. This gives the ETF a target price of $60-65, which is interestingly its historical resistance zone.

Bottom Line

Overall, both international and value investing are far from "dead" as many analysts of late suggest. On the contrary, both strategies have taken a long and much-needed break after seeing strong performance in the 2000s.

With U.S. stocks overvalued and U.S. growth stocks even more so, now seems like a great time to look toward international value funds like EFV. The companies in EFV deserve a higher valuation, and I expect them to achieve a higher valuation, particularly if the global equity market continues to break out.

I'd like to finish with an interesting chart. Say you went long EFV and short the all-world equity fund (ACWI) in 2009. By dividing the total return price (which includes dividends) of EFV over that of ACWI, we can estimate how that pairs trade would have performed (with daily rebalancing). Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, its underperformance has been nearly linear. It dove lower a few weeks ago and has since popped higher. This has happened in the past in 2012, 2015, and 2016, and was followed by continued declines - but linear trends cannot last forever. If you can get the bottom on a pairs trade like this, high risk-adjusted returns are likely. I'll be keeping an eye on this chart over the coming months to see if it plays out, but until then, I give EFV a strong "Buy" rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PG, KO, BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.