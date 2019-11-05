Apple: Noise Cancellation Needed

All these position Apple as a must-own stock in every portfolio, all you need to do is just cancel out all that noise and hold your nerves.

Shortly before Apple's (AAPL) highly anticipated FY2019/Q4 earnings, Apple announced its newest AirPods Pro featuring noise cancellation and a better in-ear design. I am sure those will be a bestseller among consumers and lift Apple's Wearables category to new records.

But it is not just for consumers, they should be very handy for investors as well, as a means to cancel out all the noise from analysts and other disturbances regarding iPhone sales in particular and Apple's valuation in general.

It turned out that Apple recorded an absolute blockbuster quarter, growing strong on every dimension and even iPhone is showing promising improvement following the launch of the latest generation of iPhone.

Strong double-digit growth everywhere except iPhone

Apple easily topped top-line expectations by $1.18B, recording revenue of $64.04B (up 1.8% Y/Y). Not even 2% top-line growth looks extremely disappointing at first but it is important to keep in mind two aspects:

Apple soundly beat on sales despite a whopping and expanding FX drag of $1B Excluding iPhone, top-line growth was 17% Y/Y and driven by Services and Wearables

While FX is fluid, it ebbs up and down with monetary policy and is nothing Apple can influence (only hedge but that could also be costly), it simply focuses on growing its other segments in quick fashion so that iPhone's importance in the revenue mix will continue to decline. And Apple does a great job here.

Services shine, paid subscriptions rocket and multi-year targets are around the corner

Its Services segment posted another strong double-digit growth quarter (+18% Y/Y; +9% sequentially) as it added $1B in additional quarterly revenue and generated total sales of $12.5B. That is almost exactly $2B more compared to the prior year and a vivid illustration of what double-digit growth actually means in cold hard dollars.

That growth was broad-based across AppStore, AppleCare Apple Music, Cloud and more. Apple does not break down individual services but based on its commentary we can assume that the recently launched AppleCard also contributed to that success. This is a winning deal for Mastercard (MA), for Apple and for customers with the latter receiving between 1% and 3% in daily cash-back, all embedded in a simple, secure and transparent payment solution. On that dimension, Visa (V) should really think about a deal with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for Android before the Apple universe will reign the world of mobile transactions for a very long time.

And it does not stop here with Apple just announcing installment payments at zero interest. What this means is that customers can buy iPhone in monthly chunks at zero interest and on top they get the 3% cashback which they can redeem for Services for instance. I am very confident that this will help improve iPhone sales for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro but especially for the next super-cycle of 5G devices. It cannot get any easier for existing customers to upgrade to the next generation and at the same time not really feeling cost attached to it.

The most impressive figure from that earnings release and conference call for me is 450M. That's the number of paid subscriptions in Apple's ecosystem and while already mightily impressive on its own, even more impressive is that Apple added 120M over the past year this figure. That is 36% growth Y/Y and is generating an enormous base of recurring and expanding Services revenue. Apple's goal of reaching 500M paid subscriptions during FY2020 is only one or two quarters away and that means Apple will soon announce a new multi-year target which should act as a further catalyst to the stock price.

Speaking in terms of targets, another multi-year target for Apple is also within striking distance. Some years ago Apple formulated its goal to double FY2016 Services revenue of $24B by FY2020. On a TTM basis Services revenue now already amounts to $46.2B and a simple calculation with the latest quarterly result as the future run-rate already hints at Services revenues of at least $48B. In fact, with the strongest quarter, the holidays up next, it is safe to assume that by the time Apple hosts its next earnings call the TTM figure will eclipse the $48B target. All that is needed to get there is at least $12.6B in Services revenue or virtually the same as in the most recent quarter. That also means that Apple will formulate a new multi-year target very soon, which should again act as a catalyst to the stock price.

And if people thought that the iPhone is a profit cash cow, which is true, Services is even better with gross margin of 64.1% more than double the gross margin of the Products segment which includes iPhone, iPad, iMac and Wearables. With the share of Services in the revenue mix having increased to 20%, they now already account for 33% of total gross margin mix and growing strongly.

Source: Figures from Apple earnings; chart by author

Wearables show accelerating growth and are taking over iPad and iMac in Apple's revenue mix

And it does not stop here. Still the most underrated growth driver in Apple's revenue mix is the Wearables segment. That segment exploded with 54% Y/Y revenue growth ($6.5B) accelerating quarter after quarter in FY2019 and already accounts for 10% of the revenue mix. In fact, hyper growth in that segment has actually slowed down and now stopped the growth of Services segment in the revenue mix with the latter flattening out at around 20% now.

Sales in Wearables have set new records in every geographic segment and market driven by Apple Watch, Beats and AirPods and with the strongest quarter up next, it will be fascinating to see how much that segment will grow compared to Q1/2019 where it generated $7.3B in sales. By the way, that segment is far from being meaningfully penetrated, implying lots of growth still left:

We’re not releasing the precise numbers of our Wearables, but it is a really nice try and get me to say that. The -- what we're seeing in terms of new adds on the Watch, I think Luca may have mentioned this in his comments is about three-quarters of the Apple Watch buyers are new to Apple Watch. And so we are still insignificantly in the build mode there, and so don't think of the penetration as anywhere near sort of a mature penetration. We got lot left there, and the AirPods just keep hitting new highs.

Source: Apple Earnings Call FY2019/Q4

iPhone - "We are bullish"

Naturally, despite the rise in importance of Services and Wearables, the top line is still 50% influenced by the performance of iPhone. After a disappointing June quarter, the launch of the next iPhone generation helped to continue improvement in iPhone sales.

Source: Figures from Apple earnings; chart by author

iPhone revenue in the September quarter was $33 billion. This 9% decline over last year is a significant improvement over the 15% decline we saw across the first three quarters. The significant upswing in demand in the final part of the quarter is mirrored in the overwhelmingly positive reviews, customer feedback and in-store response we've seen for this new generation of devices, not to mention a wave of the best photos you've seen from a smartphone.

While a decline is still a decline, the development is now trending in the right direction and more improvement can be expected throughout the holiday quarter and beyond. Tim Cook made a very rare statement during the call; when pressed by analysts he formulated his expectations as follows:

We are very thrilled with what we're seeing in early going on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. It's early but the trends look very good. So I don't want to make a long-range forecast here. We've put our current thinking in the guidance and you can tell from the guidance we are bullish.

He couldn't be any clearer on that other than revealing the exact figure for iPhone the company has baked in in that guidance. And while some analysts remain concerned over iPhone ASPs and unit sales, such as Andy Hargreaves from KeyBanc - "The valuation appears to require a re-acceleration in top-line growth that we do not anticipate, while leaving little room for error." - all we need to do as investors is to cancel out all that noise and preferably also buy a set of new AirPods Pro.

The top line was roughly flat and that certainly does not justify Apple's current 20 times P/E valuation. But if you exclude iPhone, growth of 17% Y/Y or $17B in revenue more than warrants Apple's share price, especially when the projected bullishness on iPhone will start to show next quarter.

As always, once earnings have been revealed, analysts are quick to adjust target, for instance:

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from $230 to $235 on acceleration of Services revenue growth

on acceleration of Services revenue growth Piper Jaffray from $243 to $270 given the "company's position going into 2020 includes the current iPhone performing at or above plan, non-iPhone businesses like Wearables and Services trending better than expected, and growing exciting around the 5G iPhone expected next year"

given the "company's position going into 2020 includes the current iPhone performing at or above plan, non-iPhone businesses like Wearables and Services trending better than expected, and growing exciting around the 5G iPhone expected next year" Wedbush from $265 to $300 citing a "home run quarter in the face of multiple perceived headwinds"

Massive buybacks and dividend growth

Over the last 3 years, Apple spent more than $150B on buying back its stock, thereby reducing outstanding shares by 15%. In FY2018, the company repurchased stock worth $72.7B and in FY2019, which just closed, another $66.9B.

Data by YCharts

All this has helped to propel earnings growth and reduce the multiple (if the stock stays flat) regardless of any top-line growth. And buybacks won't stop here as Apple's net cash position of around $96B is still almost $100B short of Apple's "net cash position to be zero" target.

Given Apple's strong iPhone line-up, the double-digit momentum in Services, the exceptional performance of Wearables and all the things in its pipeline we have no clue about today, FY2020 will generate another $50B+ FCF, leaving massive amounts of capital to be allocated to buybacks and dividends.

Apple's dividend history is still very young with only 6 consecutive years of dividend growth. However, the company is very committed to shareholders and its dividend policy, and given its supreme operating metrics, I fully expect Apple to become a Dividend Aristocrat by 2037.

Investing in companies substantially growing their dividend over almost decades returns exponentially growing dividend income. Apple is a very likely candidate to achieve that type of growth.

In the past, Dividend Aristocrats have vastly outperformed the broad market, and investing today into companies on their venture towards that illustrious status should return equally market-beating returns.

The key challenge for investors remains to identify those future Aristocrats, and with Apple, I am very confident that by the year 2037, we can welcome the Cupertino-based company to the illustrious Dividend Aristocrat Circle. Yes, Apple will have become a Dividend Aristocrat by 2037.

Investor Takeaway

"Multiple perceived headwinds" - that is exactly what is constantly accompanying Apple's stock. Markets and analysts are having all sorts of concerns about Apple's business and then Apple comes out and blows them away. Canceling out all that noise will do wonders for investors.

Apple has so much going for it in the right direction that we already know of, such as Services, Wearables, improving iPhone performance. What's more, it will soon launch AppleTV+, its own streaming service where expectations are really low given the ultra low price points and little content available. But expectations have also been low when Apple launched the iPhone, the AppStore, the iPad, the Apple Watch, the AirPods and the list goes on. Apple may not be innovating as revolutionary as it did during the age of Steve Jobs but with that smart way of innovation by expanding paid subscriptions, keeping customers in the ecosystem and attracting new ones, its massive installed base will continue to grow which in turn will drive sales in other segments.

Nobody expects Apple to be meaningfully successful with AppleTV+ alone but the spillover effect of that service to its entire business should not be underestimated if you are willing to give it more time than a couple of quarters. Never underestimate Apple, especially because we don't know what else the company has in the pipeline.

In the meantime, Apple is trying hard to reduce its net cash balance to 0 but given the strong cash flow it generates, that is a rather slow process despite returning $21B to shareholders during the quarter. These buybacks will continue to drive EPS growth and dividend growth.

We don't measure our success in 90-day increments. We manage Apple for the long term and when we consider the keys to our success over time there are three that stand out, our highly satisfied and loyal customers, our large and growing active installed base and at the heart of it all, our deeply ingrained culture of innovation. Thanks to all this our ecosystem is stronger than ever before.

Source: Tim Cook, Apple Earnings Call FY2019/Q1

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.