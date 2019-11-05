Alibaba: No Love For The Chinese Dragon

The Chinese dragon is epitomizing the state of the economy and will benefit profoundly from the rise of China's middle class.

Delisting chatters and trade war fears have kept the stock price depressed for some time now, but sooner or later fundamentals will win.

Sometimes, investing can be easy when companies keep on growing in secular growth markets and beating estimates on a consistent basis. Microsoft (MSFT) is a prime example for this, and the substantial rally in the stock price is 100% justified.

Data by YCharts

Sometimes though, companies do exactly the same, growing even stronger, yet the markets show no love and keep the stock price significantly undervalued. Chinese stocks in general and Alibaba (BABA) in particular are prime examples in this group.

Source: Alibaba Investor Relations

Although the stock lately bottomed around $170, even an all-round earnings beat has done little to lift the stock price. Even the prospects of an increasingly likely Phase 1 trade deal and subsequent talks which have sent markets to fresh all-time highs on Monday do not really seem to inspire markets to appreciate Alibaba stock. It's not that the stock is not growing, but it significantly underperforms the market despite far superior growth metrics.

What is going on at Alibaba?

Alibaba's latest earnings reveal that the company keeps on delivering. A big earnings beat of $0.32 and a slight revenue beat with sales growing 40% Y/Y (38% excluding effects of consolidating acquired businesses) are just the logical consequence of its long-term growth plan.

An initial pop post earnings of up to 3% quickly vanished by the time markets closed on November 1, with the stock now up another 2% on Monday fueled by more trade optimism. Mid-double digit earnings growth by Alibaba is expected to continue for quite a while, implying a March 2020 forward valuation of 24 times earnings and 20 times earnings for March 2021.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Alibaba Earnings Summary)

Alibaba's Core Commerce segment recorded 40% Y/Y top line growth and profits by 38%. This growth is fueled by an ever-growing and massive customer base in China's retail landscape. Mobile MAUs hit 785 million and annual active consumers (AAC) hit 693 million, both setting new all-time records and continuing to show solid single-digit growth despite the already massive scale reached so far.

It is nothing sort of staggering to observe that development, and while it looks like the pace of growth in Alibaba's customer base is slightly decreasing, the absolute net customer additions by quarter remain very stable. Also, keep in mind that all these figures show sequential growth. Even if those were Y/Y numbers, the growth would be first-class. However, annual growth is currently in the ballpark of between 15-20%, and that on a customer base with the magnitude of Alibaba's. There is simply no reference point elsewhere in the world in the ecommerce sector. While Apple has an active installed base of over 1 billion devices, we don't know how many unique customers this represents and, more importantly, the company is not disclosing figures on that number changes quarter over quarter.

The only remote reference point is Facebook (FB). Facebook's monthly active users have reached 2.449 billion as of its latest reporting, representing growth of 8% Y/Y, which is a spectacular achievement. Alibaba's monthly active user base is roughly 3.5 times lower but expanding twice as fast, and given that for the vast majority of users Facebook is essentially for free (this obviously excludes advertisers, marketers and private accounts that pay for boosting posts, etc.), whereas users of Alibaba can actually be converted to buyers and repeat buyers, the growth of Alibaba's customer base is second to none. The most relevant comparison would actually be against Amazon (AMZN), but given that there are no figures available, such a comparison is impossible and Alibaba's numbers will have to speak for themselves.

On top of that figure of almost 700 million annual active customers, there is lots of future growth in store. Alibaba itself is aiming to serve more than 1 billion AAC by the end of FY2024, representing a mind-blowing increase of almost 40% over the next 4 years. This was one of my main takeaways from the company's 2019 Investor Day and reason enough to add to my holdings.

Over the next several years, we will continue to grow our user base and at the same time drive user synergy by enabling merchants to cross-sell products and services in the digital economy.



Source: Company Q3/2019 Earnings Call

All of Alibaba's profits originate from the Core Commerce segment as its other segment of long-term growth investments. Cloud Computing, the second-largest segment, has growth 64% Y/Y as average revenue per customer continues to increase. According to Alibaba, 59% of "China Asia listed companies are customers of Alibaba Cloud," yet the total quarterly revenue of roughly $1.3 billion is still only a fraction of what Azure (MSFT) and AWS (AMZN) generate. This presents a big long-term growth opportunity, although it remains to be seen how big the market in China and South-East Asia is really going to be for Alibaba or whether the company will have to venture into different markets to keep on growing the segment.

Alibaba is at the forefront of the biggest demographic transformations in the world - the rise of the Chinese middle class, which is already at over 400 million, or more than the size of the entire U.S. population, and expected to increase to 550 million in three years.

This will create tremendous amounts of domestic consumption power fueled by very low household debt-to-GDP ratios (roughly half the size of the U.S., which means more money available for spending).

Overall, the market Alibaba is operating in is growing very robustly and expected to grow north of 20% for years to come:

The overall size of consumption keeps growing with increasing penetration of digitization. Specifically, China retail sales reached around RMB 30 trillion in the first nine months of 2019 growing at 8.2% year over year. This outpaced the overall GDP growth at 6.2%. More importantly, online e-commerce is still the key driver of China consumption, growing faster at 17%. We are growing even faster than the overall online e-commerce sector.



Source: Company Q3/2019 Earnings Call

Alibaba's valuation does not reflect its growth

Alibaba has delivered quarter after quarter in 2019 with robust double-digit revenue and earnings growth, outpacing global technology peers and setting new records regarding the size of its customer base.

With the stock price having remained flat over the last 6 months, this has pushed down valuation to very undemanding levels. On a TTM basis, we are looking at 27 times sales for a company growing at over 30% Y/Y.

Data by YCharts

Factoring in continued earnings growth of 25% annually for the next 2 years, which should be a very reasonable assumption, returns forward ratios of 21.5 and 17 times earnings based on a current share price of roughly $180. We haven't seen or heard any indication from management or elsewhere so far that Alibaba is expecting signs of meaningfully slowing down growth.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba - the Chinese Ecommerce Dragon - is delivering strongly every quarter, yet does not get the appreciation and love from the markets it deserves. While this may be disappointing for existing investors, it also marks a great time for new investors to start a position and for existing investors to add.

Image Source: Alibaba Investor Relations, Freepik, Motley Fool; edited by author

Alibaba is strongly positioned to benefit from the ever-growing Chinese economy on many fronts through its various businesses and services, both in the B2C and B2B channels.

Although U.S. investors cannot invest directly into Alibaba in the sense that they actually own a stake - investors only buy a virtual asset, a variable interest entity (VIE) - it is very unlikely that the current or any other government will really ban those companies from US exchanges given the unknown repercussions this could trigger.

Instead, I believe that China is a market every long-term investor should be invested in, and if they want to be invested in via individual companies rather than owning the broad MSCI or ETFs covering China exclusively, Alibaba is the choice to be. The company is simply so large and diversified that it will always benefit from the growth in this secular growth market, and with all of its business segments rapidly expanding, shareholders will eventually be rewarded as well.

This is a business which should easily trade at $200, and if it were given Amazon's insane valuation of 80 times earnings, it would actually already trade above $500. While I wouldn't feel comfortable in owning it at $500, I fully expect that once this whole US-Chinese trade drama is resolved, the stock will quickly climb to $250, implying roughly 30 times earnings - still a very conservative estimate to US peers, but essentially a reflection of the additional risk, how low it may be, from the ownership structure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, MSFT, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.