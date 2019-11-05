National Fuel Gas: Buying 3.1Tcfe Reserves And 785,000 Marcellus Acres For $4 Per Share

National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a diversified natural gas company offering interesting prospects based on a strengthening of natural gas prices along the East Coast. NFG operates a local gas distribution company, LDC, serving the Buffalo, New York, to Erie, Pennsylvania, geography, a network of regulated and unregulated natural gas pipelines in Pennsylvania and New York, and a primarily natural gas exploration and production firm utilizing company-owned land in the Marcellus. However, with natural gas production firms extremely out of favor in a low commodity price environment, National Fuel Gas remains undervalued.

National Fuel Gas is divided into these three parts – regulated natural gas utility, regulated natural gas transportation pipelines and unregulated field gathering pipelines, and an Appalachian-focused natural gas E&P.

National Fuel Gas offers exposure throughout the national gas distribution chain, including E&P, pipelines, and a utility.

The regulated utility segment is pretty straightforward. It is the local gas distributor for 750,000 customers in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania serving Buffalo and Niagara Falls in New York, as well as Erie and Sharon in Pennsylvania. Although NFG's regulated service area is not a hotbed of population or economic growth, steady earnings growth will be supported by an expanding regulated asset base as NFG invests in upgrading its LDC piping network. Out of the $95 million utility cap ex spent in 2019, $74 million was in pipe replacement. Of interest to investors should be the automatic rate tracker for pipeline replacement in NY state. NFG's allowed utility ROE for NY is 8.7%, below the national average of 9.45% as of December 2018, according to industry source EEI.com. Pennsylvania allowed ROE is not public but should be close to these numbers as well. The utility segment is a consistent performer, generating 22% of company's FY2019 EBITDA.

National Fuel Gas operates regulated and unregulated natural gas pipelines. The firm’s regulated pipelines create a northern exit point for Marcellus gas to major pipelines going to New England and to Canada through Buffalo. In addition, its FERC regulated pipeline network connects portions of the Marcellus to major pipelines exiting to the west and southeast. NFG also owns FERC-regulated natural gas storage facilities along its pipeline network. The non-regulated pipeline network comprises of gas field gather pipes along its substantial landholdings. The vast majority of in-house Appalachian gas production flows through in-house gathering pipelines, with all future Appalachian production growth designed to utilize company's midstream assets, supporting and providing growth to its unregulated midstream assets. At a time when many MLP gathering pipeline peers are struggling with financial issues, NFG seems to be very well positioned. Regulated pipeline assets generated 20% of EBITDA and unregulated gathering assets provided 14%, for a total pipeline contribution of 34% of corporate 2019 EBITDA.

The last piece of the NFG asset story is its oil and gas E&P business, known as Seneca Resources. The majority of company E&P assets, and the future of Seneca, rests with its substantial land holdings in the fairway of the Marcellus gas field. NFG owns outright 715,000 acres and, as fee-owned, the firm pays no royalties nor is production tied to a “held by production” lease date. This area is known as the Western Development Area WDA. In addition, NFG holds, through leases, the exploration rights on 70,000 acres known as the Eastern Development Area EDA. From previous slide presentations, management states the royalty payments in its leased areas add about 17% to overall cash production costs vs. fee-owned land. This large reduction in operating costs makes NFG one of the lowest cost producers in the Appalachian play. In addition, NFG owns producing oil wells in south-central California, but the growth profile is in the Marcellus and Utica plays in its Appalachian holdings. Seneca contributed 43% of FY2019 EBITDA.

A graphic of these assets from its most recent fiscal year-end 2019 investors presentation is below:

With the collapse of natural gas pricing, NFG’s overall earnings have stagnated and management is forecasting a decrease in FY2020. In FY2018, NFG earned $3.35 per share, and goosed it up slightly in FY2019 to $3.45, but management is expecting a mid-point of $3.15 in earnings in FY2020. The following presentation slide outlines the earnings adjustments from 2019 to 2020, as outlined by management.

In reviewing the conference call of last week, several interesting facts emerged. These include the prospect of reducing drilling activity in the current low-price environment. Currently, Seneca is running a 3-rig drilling platform and is reducing it to a 2-rig configuration. This move will reduce production growth while simultaneously reducing capital expenditures. The 3-rig platform helped to expand proved reserve replacement by 372% in FY2019 and raised combined oil and gas production to 211.8 Bcfe, an increase of 19% y-o-y. Management believes it can return to existing well pads and drill additional wells, reducing exploration cap ex while increasing production. For example, gas production is expected to climb from 196 Bcfe to 225 Bcfe with a budget of $410 million, down from natural gas cap ex spending of $465 million in FY2019. Management believes it can increase natural gas production by 14% while reducing gas cap ex by 11%. Management believes an exploration budget of between $250 million and $300 million, and between 1-rig and 2-rig configuration, is needed to maintain current production levels, with additional spending to grow gas production over time.

In response to a specific conference call question, CEO Dave Bauer said all-in unit cash costs for Seneca natural gas production are $1.25 per Mcfe, which makes the expected realized, after-hedged FY2020 price of $2.20 still operating cash flow positive. Bauer confirmed this number includes LOE, transportation, SG&A, financing, and taxes.

Interestingly, the following statement, which was not refuted by management, states Gabelli’s contention the value of the non-Seneca assets is around $41.

Tim Winter from Gabelli: Good morning, and thanks for taking my question. I have sort of a big picture strategic question that follows up on that first one. So, the Utility had a nice year, $0.70 a share earnings. And if you look small gas utilities trade 25x earnings, which gets you about $18. Pipeline and storage, Gathering earned $1.52. If you just conservatively put a 15 multiple on that, you’re at about $23. So summed up, you’re at $41.

It should be noted Gabelli Utilities Fund (GABUX) has 4.6% of its $2.1 billion portfolio invested in National Fuel Gas and has been a long-term shareholder. From 2014 to 2016, Gabelli was pushing for a breakup of the company into two or three traded companies. However, its proxy fight failed and Gabelli has slightly reduced its holdings over the years, but NFG still ranks #2 in GABUX holdings, behind a newly built position in NextEra Energy (NEE).

With a trading price of $45, NFG's current stock price is valuing the Seneca assets, including its proved reserves of 3.1 Tcfe and its 715,000 company-owned land holdings, at a mere $344 million ($4 x 86 million shares outstanding). Management forecasts $0.86 for FY2020 Seneca earnings, based on $3.15 in total earnings, a 10% rise in pipeline earnings and a flat utility profile. This forecasts an E&P decline from $1.23 in both FY2018 and FY2019, but with the current valuations, NFG’s Seneca assets are valued at a low 4.5x forward P/E.

Most utilities with service territory in the state of New York should have concerns with the current positioning of the NY PUC and public comments by the Governor. Over the past few years, the regulators in NY have taken the position that expanding natural gas pipeline capacity in and through the state is not desirable and has delayed permits for construction of new pipelines. This delay tactic and lack of new pipeline capacity negatively impacts long-term natural gas availability in not only New York state but other northeast states, and Canada. In a push-back, some major NY utilities had issued a moratorium on new gas hookups as these firms believe they may no longer be able to guarantee future supplies during the highest usage days. The Governor recently decreed that any gas utility refusing to connect new customers would be subject to punitive multi-million-dollar fines, but Governor and the state government also continue to block new pipelines.

CEO Bauer addressed this concern in his conference call, and is worthy of investors to review, using the link above. Chris Sighinolfi from Jefferies asked about the impact of CLCPA, the latest state law in New York to address the issue of climate change.

We'll have a seat at the [Climate Action Council] table and be able to keep everyone up to speed as we move through time. But I think, long run, there's definitely going to be a role for an LDC in our service territory. When you just consider a few facts, we serve 95% of the heating load of the customers in our service territory. Our reliability is better than 99.99% or a cold climate better than 75% of the days have temperatures below 30 degrees, and heating with electricity is pretty expensive, as much as four times as expensive is with natural gas in our service territory. So when you overlay this so that we're not necessarily a rich community. The median income in the city of Buffalo is less than $40,000. I think it's pretty hard to see the LDC going away if cost and reliability are factors that will ultimately enter the equation.

Interestingly, the regulatory tactic of construction permit delays may be backfiring. NFG has been seeking permits to construct an additional feeder pipeline from the north Marcellus to pipeline connections to Canada through Buffalo, known as the Northern Access. The $500 million construction project will add ~$84 million in annual pipeline revenue. The 97-mile pipeline was approved by the FERC in February 2017, but the New York Dept of Environmental Conservation continually delayed its ruling on permits and allowed its deadline for approval to pass. NFG appealed the delay to the FERC, claiming the DEC waived its authority by allowing the deadline to expire. In August 2018, Federal regulators agreed the DEC’s missed deadline in ruling on the NFG pipeline application has invalidated any future DEC actions. After the FERC ruled in favor of NFG and against the DEC delay tactics, the DEC issued its opinion denying construction permits for the Northern Access. In April 2019, the FERC declined to give DEC an opportunity for a second hearing before the commission, causing DEC officials to appeal that ruling to the Second Circuit Federal Court in June of this year. The next step is the court ruling, due sometime “soon.” Intriguingly, Sierra Club contends that pipeline permit denial is in the best interest of the US as 71% of the new capacity would be exported to Canada and exporting natural gas to Canada should be discouraged.

National Fuel Gas has paid a dividend for the past 49 years, with a recent annual dividend growth of 2.5%. The current price pegs the current dividend of $1.74 at a yield of 3.84%.

For more information, I have offered two relatively recent SA articles on NFG, one from last June reviewing the company and more recently in August, advocating paring NFG with Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX). At the time of the August article, I was holding a 60-40% SWX vs. NFG ratio. This past week, I nibbled a bit more on NFG, raising the ratio to 50-50%. While not anticipating a huge rally unless natural gas rises from its doldrums, long-term value investors should be adequately pleased with their total return over time.

Author's Note: Please refer to my profile page for a full list of disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFG, SWX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.