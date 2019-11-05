Noble Corp. Says 'Try Me, I Know We Can Make It'

It is paramount to take advantage of these sharp stock swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 50% - of your Noble position.

On September 30, 2019, the Company's revenue backlog totaled approximately $2.0 billion, of which an estimated $303 million is related to the contract with the Bully II joint venture.

Noble Corp. indicated a net loss attributable to the company of $444.87 million or $1.79 per diluted share in the third quarter. The adjusted loss was $114 million or 0.46 per share.

Investment Thesis

The London-based Noble Corporation (NE) released its third quarter 2019 results, which confirmed again that we might have reached a bottom in revenues, which are oscillating roughly between $275 million and $300 million. It is progress for this struggling company, but will it be enough?

The contract backlog is still eroding, albeit at a slower pace, and daily rates are insufficient and going down for the floaters, from $281,796 in Q3'18 to $189,773 in Q3'19. Conversely, the Jack-ups increased a little with $130,339 in Q3'19 compared to $122,350 a year ago.

Consequently, the total backlog keeps shrinking since 2Q'15 and is $2 billion now. It was over $8 billion in 3Q'15.

After analyzing a few offshore drillers recently, e.g., Transocean's (RIG) third quarter 2019, Diamond Offshore (DO), I believe that the drilling industry is undergoing an unprecedented period of transition. You can read my recent articles about RIG 3Q'19 or DO 3Q'19 by clicking the blue link.

The "recovery" is hardly noticeable and visible only in the jack-ups segment. Daily rates have reached rock bottom, and a significant reduction of exploration CapEx has continued with oil price weakness.

The industry is entering a different standard model and will have to adapt to survive quickly. For Noble, the task may be more difficult due to its massive debt load. Worse, oil prices are showing signs of weakness due to world economy uncertainty and unbalance between demand and supply.

This transition period has created high volatility, which I see as an exceptional trading opportunity and a way to slowly liquidate your long-term position.

Thus, it is paramount to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 50% - of your NE position based mainly on the future oil price outlook. I do not favor a long-term investment in NE unless the debt has been reduced.

Noble Corporation PLC - 3Q'19 and Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers

Noble Corp. 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 235.16 258.37 279.41 309.89 282.89 292.94 275.53 Net Income in $ Million -142.33 -628.06 -81.59 -33.06 -70.89 -151.96 -444.87 EBITDA $ Million 64.45 -713.06 94.74 101.84 119.54 -5.70 -528.05 EPS diluted in $/share -0.58 -2.55 -0.33 -0.13 -0.29 -0.61 -1.79 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 54.91 -1.02 -10.58 144.1 -40.78 33.31 -24.01 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 33.82 42.06 73.46 61.0 96.79 55.56 70.23 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 21.1 -43.08 -84.03 83.1 -137.57 -22.25 -94.25 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 0.46 0.41 0.33 0.38 0.19 0.15 0.14 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 3.84 3.84 3.90 3.88 3.85 3.85 3.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 246.2 246.7 246.8 246.8 248.3 249.2 249.2 Backlog 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 NE Backlog in $ billion 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.3 2.1 2.0

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Backlog discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues were $275.5 million in 3Q'19

Noble Corp. indicated a net loss attributable to the company of $444.87 million or $1.79 per diluted share. The adjusted loss was $114 million or 0.46 per share.

The reason for this significant loss was explained in the press release. The company noted:

The results reflect the impact of a non-cash charge totaling $596 million ($331 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, net of noncontrolling interests) relating to the impairment of the drillship Noble Bully II. Excluding the non-cash charge, the Company would have reported a net loss attributable to the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $114 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

The company had revenues this quarter of $275.5 million. Revenues were slightly down 1.4% compared to a year ago and down 5.9% sequentially.

EBITDA turned mostly negative in the third quarter with a loss of $528.05 million compared to a loss of 5.7 million in the preceding quarter.

Laura Campbell, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Third quarter EBITDA before the non-cash impairment charge, totaled $68 million reflecting the better than expected contract drilling services revenues and cost for the 9-month period adjusted EBITDA totaled $246 million

2 - Negative Free Cash Flow of $94.2 million in Q3'19

Yearly FCF ("TTM") estimated comes to minus $170.9 million. It is not a good sign, and I do not expect Noble to turn positive cash flow in 2019. FCF for 3Q'19 was a negative $94.2 million.

The free cash flow is an excellent indicator for offshore drillers. Often, we indicate that daily rates are low, but it is hard to figure out this concept without a financial gauge to show it as the free cash flow.

Here it is plainly in our sight, and without positive cash flow, the company will not be able to reduce its debt load. The downside might eventually get worse before it stabilizes.

3 - Quarterly Backlog history and discussion

As of October 31, 2019, the company's contract backlog totaled $2.0 billion, with ~$1.25 billion attributable to the floating fleet and $752 million to the jack-up fleet. In the press release the company said:

The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 25 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 13 jackups,

For more information, read the preceding Fun Trading's article on Noble fleet status here.

However, on September 30, 2019, the Company's revenue backlog totaled approximately $2.0 billion, of which an estimated $303 million is related to the contract with the Bully II joint venture. Thus, the real contract backlog should be around $1.7 billion soon.

Note: Utilization of the company’s floating rig fleet reached in 3Q'19.

A word about the deal "quid pro quo" on the joint venture "Bully I and Bully II" with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B):

Nobel and Royal Dutch Shell have created in 2010-2011, a joint venture (initially Frontier) for two drilling rigs, the Bully I and the Bully II.

The Noble Bully I drillship has been cold stacked, and Noble has been in discussions with Shell about the drilling contract remaining on the Noble Bully II, which runs through April 2022.

Shell is expected to buy out the remaining term of the drilling contract in the joint venture, and Noble would acquire Shell's interests in Noble Bully II and the Bully I joint ventures.

Hence, Noble would be free to market the Noble Bully II worldwide and eventually retire the Bully I.

Noble will receive in 4Q'19, a lump sum amount for its 50% share of the buyout of the drillship Noble Bully II contract.

4 - Net debt is $3.8 billion in Q3'19

Net debt increased to $3.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years. The cash on hand has been cut more than half this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. Laura Campbell, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We concluded the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $136 million and total liquidity representing cash of availability under our credit facility of $1.2 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Noble came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share this quarter, and it was better than expected.

As usual, when we listen to the conference call, we have a sensation of déjà vu. The company is telling us that the worst is behind, so on and so forth. But, unfortunately, investors and long-term shareholders are gradually less impressed with what they see as an unescapable slow financial decay that is threatening the long-term company survival.

Worse, the offshore drilling industry has seen no progress in the past several quarters. The future is uncertain, and as I often said, hope is not a strategy. Thus, I recommend trading NE short term and avoid any long-term investment.

Technical Analysis

Unfortunately, I do not agree with Finviz's findings above. NE is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $1.50 and line support around $1.22.

The general trading strategy is simple here. I recommend taking about 50% off the table at $1.50-$1.55, and wait for a retracement below $1.25 to accumulate again.

The chance of a decisive breakout is quite limited and only possible if oil prices turn bullish. In case of a breakout, NE could retest $1.90, at which point it would be wise to sell your entire position gradually, assuming no new news, of course. Conversely, the risk of a crossing of line support is high and could happen if oil prices turn bearish. In this case, NE is likely to retest $1 again and eventually lower.

