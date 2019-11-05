Valaris: At $4, The Urge To Nibble Grows Stronger

I believe accumulating at $4 support is quite safe, and I do not see a potential breakout there unless new catastrophic news appears out of nowhere.

The new fleet status was decent in terms of contracting. The company added about $415 million in new contracts.

Total revenues increased to $551.3 million from $430.9 million in the year-ago quarter and down 5.6% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The London-based Valaris plc (VAL), formerly EnscoRowan, is no longer part of my long-term investment in the offshore drilling industry. My change of heart was triggered when Valaris made the colossal mistake of merging with Atwood Oceanics.

This move severely weakened the company's balance sheet by creating an unhealthy relationship between ex-Ensco shareholders and its management. I could not trust the company anymore after such nonsense.

I have reduced my long-term exposure to the offshore drilling sector significantly due to severe financial issues attached to the business and kept only a limited long-term position in Transocean (RIG) that I have covered recently here.

As I said before, the industry is entering a new model and will have to readjust to survive. It will take several lean years, in my opinion. This transition period creates high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by using an appropriate strategy.

Trading a significant portion - minimum 70% - of your VAL position based mainly on the future oil price outlook is recommended. I believe it is the only viable trading/investing strategy that is profitable for the time being.

The so-called recovery announced "just around the corner" is hardly noticeable, and daily rates have reached a rock-bottom level and are insufficient and obviously below the breakeven point, albeit increasing lately a little. Tom Burke, the CEO, said in the recent conference call:

With respect to the offshore markets total utilization for the global floater fleet continues to gradually increase and currently stand at 67% versus 58% a year ago. This improvement is a result of both increased contracting activity with a 23% year-on-year increase in the number of rig years awarded through the first nine months of the year and a decline in total supply as the number of floating rigs retired from the global fleet continues to outpace newbuild deliveries. Despite the macro backdrop, I just described new floater contracting opportunities increased meaningfully during the third quarter.

A quick look at the third quarter of 2019 is evidencing my investment thesis. It comes to a point where without an essential increase in daily rates, the underlying financial structure of this industry as it is now will have to change drastically.

If you look at the backlog history, degradation is right in front of our eyes. The backlog indicated for 3Q'19 is now $2.3 billion, back to sliding mode, and despite a good October fleet status report, which added $415 million.

Valaris PLC - 3Q'19 and Balance Sheet History: The Raw Numbers

Valaris 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 458.5 430.9 399.0 405.9 583.9 551.3 Net Income in $ Million -151.0 -145.0 -203.6 -190.4 405.5 -197.1 EBITDA $ Million 71.4 66.9 2.2 35.0 713.3 80.1 EPS diluted in $/share -0.35 -0.33 -0.47 -1.75 2.09 -1.00 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million -57.5 -64.2 26.5 -24.4 -269.0 -134.1 Capital Expenditures in $ Million 62.6 46.8 48.0 29.0 105.8 39.4 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -120.1 -111.0 -21.5 -53.4 -374.8 -173.5 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ Billion 0.74 0.63 0.604 0.54/1.5 ESV - VAL pro forma 1.094 129.5 Total Long-Term Debt in $ Billion 4.99 5.00 5.01 5.02/7.10 ESV - VAL pro forma 7.15 6.17 Dividend/Share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0 0 Shares Outstanding (diluted) in Million 108.5 108.6 108.6 108.7 188.6 197.6

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues of $551.3 million in 3Q'19.

Total revenues increased to $551.3 million from $430.9 million in the year-ago quarter and down 5.6% sequentially, though caution is required that it is not comparing the same company yearly. Revenue details for 3Q'19 are indicated below:

Floaters Jack-ups Aro Drilling Other Reconciling Items Total 269.8 million 217.8 million 138.4 million 63.7 million -138.4 million 551.3 million

VAL reported a loss of $1.00 per share for the third quarter of 2019 (loss of $197.1 million) compared to a loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $35 million for the quarter.

Jon Baksht, the CFO, said in the conference call about the fourth quarter:

We expect total revenues to be approximately $505 million with fleet utilization declining to approximately 60% from 64% in the third quarter, due to fewer operating days for floaters VALARIS 5006, DPS-1, DS-15 and DS-4

2 - Free Cash Flow is a loss of $173.5 million in 3Q'19

The free cash flow is an excellent financial gauge that shows how VAL is doing financially, and if the business revenue is sufficient to cover expenses. Unfortunately, the picture presented above is quite depressing.

As I said the precedent quarter, the quarterly free cash flow has been negative for many quarters. It is not a surprise in this market environment, but it is a wake-up call showing the caustic effect of lack of revenue. I have estimated the free cash flow for Q3'19, a loss of $173.5 million, and a yearly loss of a whopping $623.2 million.

The free cash flow situation is a concerning issue that demonstrates the profound weakness of the offshore drilling industry as we speak and the urgency to change the way offshore drillers are doing business.

3 - October Fleet Status 10/25/2019. VAL added $415 million in Backlog in Q3'19.

The new fleet status was decent in terms of contracting. The company added about $415 million in new contracts. Tom Burke, the CEO, said in the conference call:

With customer demand increasing over the past three months, we will leverage these advantages to add approximately $415 million to our contract revenue backlog replacing nearly 90% of the backlog consumed during the third quarter. This is an excellent result considering some of the higher dollar legacy contracts that were within our backlog, and we're focused on signing additional contracts

The backlog remaining for 2019 is about $355 million as of November 1, 2019. The most crucial segment is still the jack-ups with ~$1.5 billion in contract backlog. I have presented the details below:

Drillships and semi-submersibles segments combined to represent 33% of the total contract backlog.

To read more details about the October fleet status, I recommend reading this article.

4 - Net debt was $6.57 billion at the end of 3Q'19

Net debt to EBITDA ("TTM") is 7.9x, with an EBITDA yearly of $830.6 million (please see table above).

At the end of the third quarter of 2019, liquidity totaled $1.83 billion, including approximately $129.5 million of cash and short-term investments and a fully available $1.7 billion revolving credit facility through 2Q'22 (with no covenants).

(Note: Valaris currently has only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024.)

As of September 30, VAL available liquidity was $1.6 billion, of which $129.5 million was cash, and $1.5 billion was undrawn capacity on the company's revolving credit facility.

The Pro forma for the debt repurchase was completed in July. Valaris' cash balance declined by $224 million sequentially, primarily due to the repayment of $202 million of debt that matured during the quarter and $124 million of cash interest payments.

Source: ESVRDC presentation April 11, 2019

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

A quick look at the third quarter of 2019 is evidencing my investment thesis. It comes to a point where without an essential increase in daily rates, the underlying financial structure of this industry as it is functioning now will have to change drastically.

If you look at the backlog history, degradation is right in front of our eyes. The backlog indicated for 3Q'19 is now $2.3 billion, back to sliding mode, and despite a good October fleet status report, which added $415 million, the company continues to weaken.

However, VAL is now trading at a potential bottom that I see very attractive for short-term trading.

VAL: Technical Analysis (Short Term)

VAL is forming a descending triangle pattern with line support at around $3.90-4.00 and line resistance at around $5.50.

I am not in agreement with the line resistance indicated by Finviz. The line resistance should be defined by the top visible in mid-September and the top at $5.80 around the second part of October.

The line resistance indicated by Finviz from May to October makes no sense.

The strategy is to accumulate at $3.90-4.00 (triple bottom support) and sell a large part at or above $5.50. Of course, this strategy demands a thorough analysis of the oil prices situation since VAL is highly correlated to the commodity.

I believe accumulating at $4 support is quite safe, and I do not see a potential breakout there unless new catastrophic news appears out of nowhere.

Conversely, if oil prices turn bullish, then VAL could break out and retest the next resistance at $7.50.

