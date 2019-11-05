50 Fortune Future Long-Term Global Gainers: 16 Pay Dividends

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top-yield Fortune Future 50 listed dividend dogs showed 25.18% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger high-priced Fortune Future 50 Global gainers stocks led the pack.

16 of 50 Fortune Future 50 stocks pay dividends ranging from 0.13% to 3.95% in annual yield and from -7.75% to 38.29% in annual price target upsides, per recent broker estimates.

Fortune hired management consulting firm BCG to develop a proprietary system that zeroed in on "50 global firms best poised to deliver above-average gains."

Foreword

Fortune hired management consulting firm BCG to develop a proprietary Future 50 system that analyzes dozens of factors to identify “companies with the strongest long-term growth potential.”

This year, that Fortune proprietary methodology zeroed in on the “50 global firms best poised to deliver above-average gains.” These are not start-ups. Selection criteria only included companies with $20 billion in market value or $10 billion in revenue for 12 months through the end of 2018.

Sixteen of these selections pay dividends. Nine of the 50 companies have no tickers tracked by YCharts and are traded only on local exchanges in China.

As with all such lists, the underdogs with highest yields prevail and the other dogs show themselves for what they are.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 13.28% To 53.05% November Net Gains For Ten Top Fortune Future 50 GrowDogs

Two of these ten top Fortune Future stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year, based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these Fortune dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 20% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 1, 2020 were:

(Source: YCharts)

Workday Inc. (WDAY) was projected to net $271.68 based on a median of target price estimates from thirty-six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% more than the market as a whole.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) was projected to net $210.92 based on the median of target estimates from forty-eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 56% more than the market as a whole.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) was projected to net $296.90 based on the median of target estimates from twenty-two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% over the market as a whole.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) was projected to net $193.09 based on a median of target price estimates from forty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% less than the market as a whole.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) was projected to net $191.89 based on the median of target price estimates from forty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 42% less than the market as a whole.

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCPK:DASTY) was projected to net $289.52 based on projected dividends plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% more than the market as a whole.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) was projected to net $176.06 based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% more than the market as a whole.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) was projected to net $169.84 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% over the market as a whole.

Square Inc. (SQ) was projected to net $159.33 based on median target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 127% above the market as a whole.

Expedia Group (EXPE) netted $134.88 based on the median of estimates from thirty-four analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk, 9% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 42% over the market as a whole.

(Source)

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

Fortune 50 Future Stocks Per November Target Gains

(Source: YCharts)

Fortune Future 50 Stocks By November Yield

(Source: YCharts)

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Fortune 50 GrowDogs By Yield

Top ten Fortune 50 GrowDogs uncovered 11/1/19 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first and second places were claimed by industrials sector representatives Transurban Group (OTCPK:TRAUF) [1] and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) [2]. A lone real estate sector representative placed third, Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:LGFRY) [3].

The fourth through seventh, and tenth, places on this list went to technology enterprises, Accenture PLC (ACN) [4], Xilinx Inc. [5], NetEase Inc. (NTES) [6], CDW Corp. (CDW) [7], and Intuit Inc. (INTU) [10].

Finally, two consumer cyclical representatives placed eighth and ninth, Expedia Group Inc. [8] and Rakuten Inc. (OTCPK:RKUNY) [9] respectively, to complete the Fortune Future 50 top ten GrowDogs by yield for November 19-20.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Fortune Future 50 Dogs Showed 16.38% To 28.17% Upsides, While (31) Two Downsiders Emerged

(Source: YCharts)

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 25.18% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Fortune Future 50 GrowDogs To November 2020

Ten top Fortune Future long-term growth dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

(Source: YCharts)

As noted above, top ten Fortune Future 50 dogs screened 11/1/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Fortune Future 50 GrowDogs (32) Delivering 4.51% Vs. (33) 6.02% Net Gains by All Ten Come November 2020

(Source: YCharts)

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Fortune Future 50 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 25.18% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced, Xilinx Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 16.98%.

(Source: YCharts)

The five lowest-priced top-yield Fortune Future 50 GrowDogs as of November 1 were: Rakuten Inc., Transurban Group, Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., Paychex Inc., and Xilinx Inc., with prices ranging from $9.54 to $92.71.

Five higher-priced Fortune Future 50 GrowDogs as of November 1 were: CDW Corp., Expedia Group Inc., Accenture PLC, Intuit Inc., and NetEase Inc., whose prices ranged from $131.20 to $289.54.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Fortune Future 50 GrowDogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Afterword

50 global firms best poised to deliver above-average gains as ranked by Fortune's proprietary global Future 50 System:

(Source: Fortune, November 2019)

Get The 'Safer' Fortune Future 50 Growdogs Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the 'Safer' dividend follow-up to this article. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.



Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo redbirdblog.blogspot.com