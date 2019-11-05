BP: Earnings Were Disappointing, But Still Better Than Headlines Make You Think

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, oil, gas, and energy giant BP p.l.c. (BP) announced its third quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be very disappointing as the company reported its first quarterly loss in more than three years and saw its profits fall substantially as energy prices were significantly lower than they were a year ago. This latter problem is one that has been plaguing other companies in the industry that have reported recently. A closer look at the company's earnings report does indeed show some very disappointing items, including a fairly large loss on divestments, but we also see some positive signs with regards to the company's growth story that I have discussed in past articles. This should prove to be a net positive for the company over the coming years.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from BP's third quarter 2019 earnings results:

BP reported total revenues of $69.292 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 14.25% decline over the $80.803 million that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an underlying replacement cost profit of $2.3 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $3.8 billion that it had in the prior year quarter.

BP produced an average of 2.568 million barrels of oil equivalents per day from its upstream operations, excluding Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), in the current quarter. This represents a 4.4% increase over the equivalent figure that it had during the year-ago period.

The company reported a one-time non-cash loss of $2.6 billion related to divestments during the quarter.

BP reported a net loss of $731 million in the third quarter of 2019. This was the first operating loss in more than three years and compares very unfavorably to the $3.403 billion net profit that the company had in the third quarter of 2018.

It seems all but certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance was lower than in the prior year quarter. This is perhaps most evident by looking at the underlying replacement cost profit, which went down by $1.5 billion or 39.47% year-over-year:

Underlying replacement cost profit is a non-GAAP metric that BP uses to measure its financial performance based on the theoretical cost of replacing and developing its assets. Admittedly though, the company does not make this metric particularly easy to understand and my suspicion is that the company uses it because its cash flow and income statements have numerous items that are not exactly relevant to its core operations such as the payments made in settlement of the Macondo oil spill back in 2010. Thus, this measure excludes many of these expenses and supposedly lets us evaluate the company's core business. The fact that this measure declined thus clearly shows us that BP's operations have clearly gotten weaker over the period.

As was the case with the other major energy companies that have already reported their respective third quarter results and which I have already published analyses on the primary reason for the weakness in the company's operations is that the market price of both oil and natural gas is considerably lower than during either the year-ago or the previous quarters. We can see this quite clearly here:

Commodity Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Liquids ($/bbl) $55.68 $62.63 $69.68 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $3.11 $3.35 $3.86 All Hydrocarbons ($/boe) $35.48 $40.64 $46.14

The fact that commodity prices were lower is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone that actively watches the markets (or pays for gasoline at the pump). This is a remnant of the market volatility that we saw in the fourth quarter of last year that pushed down the price of pretty much every asset in the market. While the stock market has completely recovered, the commodity markets have not, due partly to perceptions an oversupply in both oil and natural gas. The reason why these lower prices would have a negative impact on the company's finances should be fairly obvious.

After all, if the company brings in less money for each unit of product that it sells then it will bring in less total revenue all else being equal. This lower amount of revenues makes its way down the company's income and cash flow statement and results in less being available to pad the company's profits since it is unlikely that the company can cut its expenses that quickly. We did see that here as the company's purchases and production expenses did decline year-over-year but not nearly as much as its revenues did. This reduced its financial performance.

Another factor that had a major negative impact on the company's profitability for the quarter was the $2.6 billion non-cash writedown that it took in the period. This was somewhat expected as BP stated earlier in October that it would take a $2-$3 billion writedown due to divestments and the actual number was certainly in-line with that. Unfortunately, the company did not otherwise publish much discussion of it in the press release. However, it seems clear that what happened here is that the company sold some of its assets for less than the value that they were listed at on the balance sheet so accounting rules require it to take a charge against its income to compensate.

It is important to note though that this was a non-cash charge and no money actually left the company. At least, BP did not see $2.6 billion leave its bank accounts during this quarter as a result of these divestments. It is possible that the company has spent money on the development of some of these fields in the past that is now gone. As the company did not actually see this money leave its accounts during the period, it is not a critical factor for investors to focus on when evaluating the performance of their company.

BP plans to dispose of approximately $10 billion worth of assets during 2019 in order to refocus on its new markets and free up capital to use to develop some of its more promising growth projects. As of the end of the third quarter, the company has completed about $7.2 billion worth of divestments so we will likely see between $2 and $3 billion in divestments during the fourth quarter. I must admit that BP has not chosen a good year to conduct these asset sales in, although since energy companies frequently plan these things out well in advance it is possible that it could not be helped.

The reason for this is the low energy price environment that we have already discussed. A decline in oil or gas prices reduces the cash flows that a buyer can expect from the field and so reduces its value. Thus, BP is likely to be receiving less money for its assets than if it conducted the sales last year. This is likely to be somewhat disappointing for shareholders that want the company to be maximizing value.

One area that we saw the company's growth story playing out is in production, which as noted in the highlights was up 4.4% year-over-year. At this point, there will likely be some readers that point out that essentially every news article covering these earnings states that production actually went down 2.5% year-over-year. What these articles are referring to is underlying production, which is a non-standard measure that purports to account for portfolio changes and production sharing agreements.

The reason for this is that the company had to temporarily take some of its production off-line to prevent problems from Hurricane Barry and for maintenance. This is all routine work and so it should see these declines reverse themselves before long. The fact that overall production is up is certainly a positive and it might help to offset some of the weakness from lower oil prices, especially as the company continues to grow its production going forward.

In conclusion, this was a disappointing quarter for BP, although much of the disappointment was caused by factors that are completely out of the company's control. It is admittedly somewhat unlikely that we will see much of an improvement in energy prices in the near term so the current environment will likely drag on the company's performance for a while. We do see a few reasons to believe in the firm's future though as production remains strong and it continues to pursue growth opportunities. Overall, the company continues to look like one that could be deserving of a position in an energy portfolio.

