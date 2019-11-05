OILX: It's A Strong Buy

As seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, shares of the Etracs S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OILX) have given strong returns this year.

Given the underlying strength in returns, some market participants are doubtless tempted to call a high in crude oil, which I believe to be a mistake. As I’ll detail in this piece, I believe that much more upside remains for OILX, and that in the coming months, shares will hit fresh highs.

Understanding the Instrument

Prior to jumping into a fundamental analysis of crude oil, we have to briefly discuss OILX’s methodology, because it’s off the beaten track when it comes to oil ETPs. Despite its lengthy and heavily qualified name, the Etracs S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a relatively simple instrument: it tracks the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives exposure to both Brent and WTI. As I’ve mentioned before, there are a few key limitations as well as benefits behind this index.

Let’s start with the detriments. The main detriment with the GSCI index mainly has to do with what it holds versus what it advertises itself as. The general idea behind the GSCI indices (for all commodities) is that by giving a production-weighted exposure to several different prices of a global commodity, investors will be able to track a general trend in a commodity rather than being tied to a specific region.

When it comes to the crude markets, this methodology unfortunately doesn’t provide very much diversification, because the two crudes held in the index (Brent and WTI) are highly similar and the crude markets are highly interconnected. This means that if you’re holding the GSCI, you’re actually holding a basket of instruments which almost move in a lock-step fashion, and your returns wouldn’t be materially different from holding either instrument in isolation. To numerically frame this up, Brent and WTI have a 90% correlation of weekly price moves over the last year - and this correlation remains fairly stable through time. In other words, as goes Brent, so goes WTI.

In terms of benefits, the GSCI gives exposure to two separate instruments, which means that its rolling process allows for the diversification of roll yield. Roll yield is the return you get from holding exposure in the back of the futures curve, and all funds that give constant exposure to commodities markets experience it in some form or fashion. The concept behind roll yield is that as time progresses, the prices in the back of a futures curve tend to approach the front of the curve, which means that depending on the market structure, roll yield is either positive or negative.

In terms of the front two contracts of Brent and WTI, Brent is currently in backwardation, whereas WTI is currently in contango. Since Brent is substantially more backward than WTI is in contango, this means that the overall roll of the GSCI Crude Index (and therefore OILX) is positive at this time. This practically means that if you are holding OILX, you will see a general upwards tendency in shares due to the positive roll yield.

The Crude Markets

Roll yield can be a strong reason to hold a commodity, and based on that alone, an investment in the GSCI could be considered. However, I believe that specific crude market fundamentals are indicative of higher prices of crude oil in the future. In this piece, I don’t have the space to do a deep dive into the fundamentals of crude oil, but if you’d like a more in-depth analysis, here’s a link to my latest deep dive into the fundamentals and why I believe crude will rally by 50% over the next year.

The most important story in global crude markets at this time is OPEC and its ongoing cuts. OPEC cuts were initiated at the beginning of this year, and during its mid-year meeting, OPEC agreed to extend cuts through March 2020. These cuts had an immediate effect upon the crude markets in that they took a substantial quantity of barrels effectively out the market. In the immediate months following the cuts, the price of crude rallied by nearly 45% due to the constrained global markets.

For Brent, the extra demand was immediately felt by the forward curve moving into and staying in backwardation for the duration of this year. In terms of North American crude, these cuts resulted in the least number of barrels shipped to the United States in decades.

This weakness in imports has resulted in a progressive tightening of the supply and demand balance, as witnessed by the year-over-year change in inventories shrinking strongly over the last several months.

As I mentioned in my deep-dive piece, if the current trend in weakening stocks continues, we will see inventories shift into a 20% decline on a year-over-year basis one year from now. Given that OPEC cuts are going to continue through early 2020 (though I believe OPEC will extend cuts in its December meeting), many of the fundamentals at work will remain unchanged into the year. This, coupled with a slowdown in production, gives me strong conviction that we will indeed see draws of around 20% over the next year.

The reason why this magnitude of draws is important is that there is a direct correlation between changes in inventories and changes in price.

Based on the past 25 years of data, history would suggest that if we see the current trend remain in force through next year, crude oil could rally by around 50%, based on historical price movements associated with similar declines.

For this reason, I believe that OILX remains a "Strong Buy" through at least next year to capture the upside in crude pricing as well as the ongoing positive roll yield associated with OPEC cuts.

Conclusion

OILX offers a methodology of exposure to the crude markets that is currently experiencing positive roll yield. Given OPEC cuts, demand for Brent is likely to remain high, while North American stocks are likely to decline. As long as crude inventories continue to fall versus 2018, we are likely to see higher crude prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.