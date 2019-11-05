Go Long Equities Today And Hedge With TAIL

TAIL can seriously mitigate losses, but does have a large 95% cash position which does not justify its higher 69 bp expense ratio.

You could buy and roll out-of-the-money put options to hedge this risk, or you could do it automatically via an ETF like TAIL.

While equities are rallying, the stock market is prone to "fat tail losses" of 30-50%+ at the end of an economic cycle that is difficult to time.

If you want to participate in this ongoing equity rally, it is probably best to hedge the enormous downside risk today.

There are many alternative ETFs available today that can help investors add serious alpha to their portfolio. Of course, many of these ETFs come at the cost of generally lowering net returns, so investors avoid buying. However, in times like this, with volatility rising and a "blow-off top" in the equity market looking increasingly likely, using alternative funds to hedge your exposure could potentially save you from ruin whilst allowing you to stay long.

The little-known Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is exactly that. It holds rolling exposure in out-of-the-money put options on the S&P 500 that can greatly mitigate losses in volatile times. In principle, it is similar to a "long volatility/VIX" ETF like iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) or VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX), but unlike those funds, it is designed for investors, not speculators. By that I mean it is not made to decay at such a high rate. (As I'll explain at the end, this attribute is both good and bad.)

To illustrate its mechanics, take a look at the ETF's total returns since inception:

As you can see, it has high negative exposure to the S&P 500. If you look closely you can tell that it is not simply "short equity" ETF, it has managed to stave off losses in the face of a rising market since the beginning of the year. That said, it managed to rise around 16% last Fall and, had you invested, largely offset the 18% decline in the S&P 500.

Indeed, if the stock market makes a 1999-style "blow-off-top" as I expect, such a put option strategy is paramount for investors who don't want to feel the blow of a 2000-style crash. Of course, managing a put option strategy requires a lot of work and it is likely that buying a fund like TAIL offers a superior risk-hedging alternative for most long-only/retail investors.

Understanding Tail Risk Today

If you've read Nassim Taleb's books like 'The Black Swan' and 'Anti-Fragile' you are likely well aware of the concept of "Tail Risk" when it comes to investing. In general, financial analysts and investors assume a "normal distribution" of equity returns where the probability of a 40%+ crash is nearly impossible. However, if you look at historical equity returns of the S&P 500 or have been investing since 2007, you know that is false.

Using daily close prices for the S&P 500 from 1927 to 2019, I found that the average yearly rolling return is 7.6% with a standard deviation of 20%. Assuming a normal distribution, this is the expected histogram of returns:

To compare, here are the true rolling returns. Note, anomalies are circled:

As you can see, the true yearly return distribution of the S&P 500 is far more reflective of a triangle than the expected 'bell.' Even more, events that should be impossible like years of 50%+ declines or gains happen relatively often.

While it may be a small difference in appearance, this difference is the core value proposition of TAIL. If you look closely, the differences in shape begin at around -15% and become more extreme as you move left. This is the "fat tail" of the distribution.

How TAIL Works

Negative 10% to 15% is also where TAIL targets out-of-the-money put options. The fund generally spends 1% of AUM on these options per month and typically has a roughly 8-month expiration (ranging from one to 16 months). Importantly, it is actively managed so the manager Meb Faber has significant discretion in specifically choosing such options.

To demonstrate the value of a -15% 8-month expiration put option on the S&P 500, here is a chart of the payoff of a long SPY position hedged by such a put option:

As you can see, this option (currently $4.5 today) caps downside at 16% and only costs slightly over 1%. From mid-2007 to 2009, the S&P 500 fell between 15% and 43% over rolling eight-month periods so such an option would have provided significant alpha while barely lowering upside potential. Of course, options were more expensive in the past bull market so true results would be slightly different.

TAIL purchases many options that are far less out of the money than -15% and holds many at over 2700. It does not hold any options higher than 2725, but as stated in FAQs, it can hold options as close to 5% out-of-the-money which roughly equates to 2900 put S&P 500 option for a $290 option on SPY. Here would be the payoff of such an option today:

As you can see, this limits losses at 8.5% but currently comes at the cost of $9.8. Thus, if the S&P 500 remained flat through June 2020, you would lose about 3.25%. In my opinion, still not a bad trade considering the risk mitigation.

Overall, I think it is now clear why and how TAIL works. Next, let's go over how to actually implement the ETF into your portfolio.

Implementing TAIL to Hedge Downside

In a strong low-risk bull market like that of 2012-2015 where the global economy is recovering and valuations are low, there is little reason to buy an ETF like TAIL. All it will do is lower your returns as the put option premiums will expire worthless. However, in a situation like today where the global economy is fundamentally slowing, valuations are high, and somehow stocks are rising and options are incredibly cheap, it is invaluable.

The most extreme way to use TAIL is by allocating 50% of your equity portfolio to it. This method will lower expected returns greatly, but will also allow low-risk participation in equities. Take a look at the backtest of this strategy with daily rebalancing:

It is important to note that dividends are excluded from these charts. Tail invests most of its AUM in T-Bills and both TAIL and SPY pay a dividend yield around 1.5%. Accordingly, this strategy would have a roughly $15/year trend that is not shown in the chart above.

As you can see in the chart, such a strategy greatly lowers risk and actually becomes net-short if volatility is high enough, but at the cost of lower returns. It performs very well during periods of high equity performance like late 2017, mid-2018, and the first half of the year. During the correction last year it initially fell about 2% but capped losses and actually rose 1% during the worst period.

If you look very closely, you can see that this strategy has seen near-vertical performance over the past week. This specific strategy should dominate in a "melt-up" period like today's, so it will be interesting to see if this performance continues.

Most likely investors would be happier to hold only 25% in TAIL since the fully hedged exposure results in perhaps too much risk and reward mitigation. Here is the backtested performance of that strategy compared to 100% long SPY:

Of course, we still have general underperformance, but the downside risk is highly mitigated. While the S&P 500 fell about 20% last year, this strategy only fell 9% which is superior to simply hold 75% SPY and 25% cash which would have resulted in a roughly 15% decline. As you can see, significant alpha can be generated with TAIL.

The Bottom Line

There are a few complaints I have that may be relevant toward investors who are concerned with capital waste. 95% of the fund's holdings are in T-Bills, not options. Quite frankly, I have little desire to have such a large cash position in my account and would prefer the ETF to hold only a necessary level of cash to operate like 20%. Of course, this would result in a much larger drag akin to that of VXX which many would find unappealing, but it would also be a far better use of capital because cash has a negative real-yield today.

Considering TAIL comes with a higher 69 basis point expense ratio, its large cash position is also not entirely justified. A cash fund like SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) has an expense ratio of 13 basis points. Frankly, I would be more inclined to buy TAIL with 20% cash holdings and a 2-3% expense ratio because I could buy less and have the same hedging effect.

This may be a moot point, but from a tax perspective TAIL is also a bit wasteful. If you buy out-of-the-money put options and the market rises per usual, those options will expire worthless and likely bring a U.S. investor close to the $3,000 capital loss yearly income deduction limit.

Those losses cannot be passed through in an ETF, so this tax benefit would not be conferred. If one sold TAIL to take the loss then quickly repurchased to maintain the hedge (specifically within 30 days), they could not take the deduction due to the wash-sale rule.

Complaints made, I view TAIL as an excellent and simple way to hedge the very high equity risks in the market today. It allows for put option exposure without the need to constantly rebalance. For the vast majority of investors who do not want to directly buy put options, this is a great ETF. For those who strive to be perfectionists when it comes to managing money, they are better off buying put options directly.

Own put options on SPY.