Texas Instruments: Still Too Expensive

The 3Q19 earnings/revenue miss brings with it several reasons why waiting is the best course of action at this time.

While I still consider Texas Instruments to be one of the best companies worldwide, I also consider it excessively overvalued in relation to its potential over the next few years.

I've received several inquiries as to the valuation of Texas Instruments following the rather dramatic fall after missing forecasts in revenue and EPS.

In my last article about the company, " Texas Instruments - Amazing, But Not At This Price," I argued why I consider Texas Instruments (TXN) amazing, but not investable at this point due to its valuation relative to future earnings, peers, and history. That's really all there is to a company such as this. Valuation. If bought at proper valuation, the resulting surge of capital appreciation combined with a competitive dividend yield due to the investment price can propel your returns into double-digits annually.

If bought at excessive or overvaluation compared either to short/medium-term development, or nowhere near fair value, this is different. Your capital is potentially stuck earning at best respectable yields with small amounts of dividend growth. Your money is safe but won't provide you with the growth you may want, and may have gotten if you'd put it somewhere "better" at the time.

3Q19 - Lowering Forecasts

There isn't much that should cause an investor short-term concern when owning a company like Texas Instruments, but the phrasing "most markets weakened," with associated double-digit revenue declines is most assuredly one of them.

Some quarterly items:

Revenue down 11% compared to 3Q18, with most markets weakening.

The decline affected all of Texas Instruments' markets, including a double-digit revenue decline in embedded processing (19%).

Cash-related metrics, including cash from operations, are acceptable and the company continues to purchase back stocks.

The dividend payout ratio is currently at ~48% of FCF, and this is after a 17% dividend bump.

The company guides for declining revenues and earnings during 4Q19, YoY comparison, with revenue falling as much as ~19% from the 2018 levels.

The company's first guidance cut coincidentally came about a year ago, and TXN has cut guidance several times since then (Source). The company boils this down to being related to customer carefulness, this being something that is increasing even when looking at relatively short periods of time (such as 90 days).

What's really underperforming, even in terms of peers, is the embedded segment - and that's also what a lot of people are focusing on. One analyst pointed out that if another quarter with sequential decline follows, TXN will be down more in the Embedded business than it was during the crisis of 2009.

Now, obviously, we can't view the results of a company in a single isolated quarter. There's also the fact that Embedded is the segment that's most heavily exposed to automotive and communications - two subsegments where TXN is currently struggling along with everyone else. TXN is impacted by bans and trade policies with trouble in delivering to companies like Huawei and others. The fact remains that the company expects the communications equipment to decline further even from this point.

The lack of explanation in certain things as to why things are expected to go so poorly for Texas Instruments - by their own expectations - can be perceived as frustrating. (Source)

However, investors should recall that the company has ~100,000 products sold to about the same number of customers, which makes singling out specific headwinds potentially harder than in other businesses with smaller customer mix. The company, it seems, can't provide much more direction than that the current weakness is "general" and "broad-based."

Now, this guidance brings with it a certain number of aspects which I believe should be carefully considered prior to an investment in TXN at this time.

One of those aspects is the current valuation.

Valuation - still bad

Despite a material decline in the company's share price, I actually consider the company's position, from an investor standpoint, to be worse than before, and worse than in my last article.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Texas Instruments trades on its reputation, its growth and its, until now, steady increase in metrics on a quarter-by-quarter basis. This has been disrupted for some time now, however, and the stock price has seen volatility as a result.

The core point is this. Even with the company's market premium, if we accept this as valid, this company's valuation in relation to future earnings at this time is looking rather poor in relation to potential yields.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company would have to improve its multiples, trading on higher P/Es, simply to grant you a market-beating rate of return which could otherwise be found rather easily in other companies. Even if the company trades at a market premium of 21 times earnings going forward, and it increases dividends as expected, your returns until 2021 will be barely 3% per year on these assumptions - including dividends.

Add to that the very real possibility of it trading lower, and all it takes is a slightly lower valuation for you to actually lose money - albeit in the short/medium term.

Looking at analyst estimates, the picture becomes, for lack of a better word, odd.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Quite obviously, I don't expect Texas Instruments to trade anywhere close to the valuations of <15 P/E outside of a recession - perhaps not even then. It does point out a fatal investor flaw that could occur if you decide to invest at this valuation, however.

It all comes down to investing at a "bad" valuation, as the company itself expects things to be softer going forward. Automotive won't magically recover overnight - neither will communications, and the segments are part of the core business of the company.

Using the earnings growth that has been valid/average for the last 10 years - about 10% per year - we can further see the potential long-term comparative downside (at least in relation to others) of putting capital in TXN at this time.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even in the best sort of scenarios - and I do believe the company will at least achieve the results and development presented herein in the long term - the upside simply isn't all that convincing compared to what could be garnered from other investments.

In fact, that can be used to describe the entire valuation in its current state.

Not a convincing upside.

Thesis

The article doesn't provide any material change to my thesis - but it does show, I hope, why I believe the short/medium-term prospects for TXN have worsened significantly. In fact, were I to invest in TXN today, I would demand fair value for the company - something which hasn't been the case since 2012, if you consider the fair value of 15 times earnings to be somewhat valid.

Fair value may not happen for years. Even if this is the case, the downside risk of investing in a business at a market cycle top, perceived or real, is not something I take lightly. While TXN's historical market premium is well-established, the current upside even at lower valuations within the range of this market-assigned premium isn't convincing enough to make me invest money.

Anyone investing at Texas Instruments at today's valuation should do so considering the following:

The valuation-related downside is historically significantly higher than the upside.

The company expects a bad 4Q19 and doesn't guide to any material improvement in the core segments, such as automotive or communications, in the near future.

The company is currently on a streak of downward adjustments and troubles - troubles which are echoed by peers, but especially visible in TXN.

None of this makes the company a "bad" investment - not at the right price. Texas Instruments has multiple things going for it as I present in my original article. This is a company I want to own in the long term and nothing about that has changed.

However, I won't pay any price to own a good company, and I certainly won't pay a premium to own a company that expects its own results in certain ways to echo financial recession metrics.

Neither, I believe, should you - and that is why I believe you should stay away for now.

Recommendation

Even after a decline in a short time, TXN remains materially overvalued at ~22.7 times earnings. Coupled with the company's own expectations, the macro situation with geopolitical instability and trade issues, the company is a "Hold" in the best-case-scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.