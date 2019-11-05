Talking Tech Stocks With Joe Albano (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of yesterday's podcast with Joe Albano. We hope you enjoy.

Nathaniel Baker: Welcome to the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast. We speak with Seeking Alpha marketplace authors about their investing styles, their views on the market and their favorite investing ideas. I’m your host, Nathaniel Baker. Before we begin a brief disclaimer, Seeking Alpha is a website where authors from around the world share their ideas and analysis on the stock market. The marketplace is our platform for authors to run investing analysis and idea services so their readers can take their investing to the next level. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. A full set of disclosures will be provided at the end of this podcast. For reference purposes, this podcast was recorded on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. I’m joined today by long-time contributor to SeekingAlpha.com Joe Albano of Tech Cache. Joe has been active on Seeking Alpha since 2014. So, about five years. He is the founder of the Tech Cache premium research service and a subscription to the Tech Cache research service gets you exclusive ideas, a subscriber only live chat room, direct access to the author, Joe’s portfolio, there is a weekly tech newsletter that comes with this, as well as exclusive access to the subscriber community. You can find out more on Seeking Alpha by searching for Tech Cache. There is a free trial available and Joe is also on Twitter, #joealbanosa that JOEALBANOSA, SA in this instance, I believe stands for Seeking Alpha.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Anyway, let’s get into it. Joe, welcome to the podcast.

Joe Albano: Nathaniel thanks for having me.

NB: Thanks for coming on. It’s good to have you. Why don’t we start off and you tell us a little bit about your investing strategy?

JA: Sure. It’s kind of a hybrid of a few things. So, my background is not professional. I’ve learned a lot of what I know from my father and my uncle and from there I just start researching and reading a lot of other people’s opinions and thoughts on the market and stock and how to value them. The reason why I mostly move towards Tech is because that’s where my education, my background, my carrier, and really my passion is, is for technology. And so, I decided, I know a lot of the backend stuff, how the business is produced the technology products or software or hardware or whatever the case maybe and I said, okay well maybe I can equate that from what I have learned and researched from the stock market side of it, you know how to value stocks, how to see where they are going and combine those two things together.

So, it’s an unprofessional background with a professional technology background as far as the stocks go as unprofessional, but beyond that, I have moved towards using two methods primarily to look at stocks and the first is fundamental. Okay, so we have the product. How is the product doing? Is it a retail product? Is it a software product? Is it a product for other consumers or is it a product for other businesses? And, I’ve combined that with technical chart analysis because I can find a company that I want to buy, or I think I should sell. And the fundamentals are telling me it’s going well or it’s going downhill, but it may not be the right time to execute the actual trade.

That’s when I go to the chart and I look at the chart and say, okay, it’s in free fall, so maybe I should hold off on buying or it’s still in an uptrend, so maybe I should hold off on selling, until I start seeing it peak and put the sell order in there. So, it kind of helps you bring together two different facets of methodology that a lot of people may not agree with in the sense of fundamentals may not matter or in the sense that technical chart analysis is a bunch of Voodoo. So, to me, it kind of brings them together and says, okay, we could take a little bit from both sides and we can formulate something that kind of creates a full picture and not ignore one of the other.

So, that’s really how I look at it and that’s how I give my information to my subscribers to Tech Cache and that’s how we have conversations. So, they’ll say, hey this is a good one, what do you think about it. Okay, I like the company, I like what it is doing, but I don’t like where the chart is at right now. It’s kind of shown me some doomsday stuff coming up. So, maybe we will hold-of, maybe wait for another catalyst, but I do like where they are going, I like the balance sheet, I like the company, I like the revenue growth, whatever the case maybe, but I don’t think right now is the time to buy it. Let’s hold off until we see some signals on the chart that kind of tell us the momentum is turning around. So…

NB: You mentioned that you don’t have a conventional background in stock analysis and investing analysis, which of course makes the question what you were doing before you started on Seeking Alpha five years ago?

JA: Yes, that’s a good question. So, what I was going before was reading and a lot of reading. And a lot of it started with Seeking Alpha. I didn't start writing for Seeking Alpha as soon as I joined the say and signed up. I did a lot of reading, probably two or three worth of just taking in information and seeing how authors and contributors how their ratings have played out, how their fundamentals, how they analyze all their tools and methods, how it played out, and I was able to kind of get a glimpse of who’s worth following and who’s not worth following, and believe me I understand that feeling from the other side now when people give you some constructive criticism, and say I don't like this, I don't like, hey do this you are wrong in this, so, believe me to my fellow contributors, I totally understand how that feels and know what it means from the other side from the leadership side.

So, yes it’s – it was a lot of reading, a lot of research, a lot of my technology passion came from myself education of, hey how does chips work and how does software work and how do the two work together, and that’s what drove me to go to college and get a degree in computer an elected electrical engineering. And it really was just hey, I like this, I want to dive into it and do a lot of teaching or teaching myself, and that’s really my personality in the sense, I'm a musician as well, and I taught myself how to play drums and really haven't taken any lessons and have become professional at it just by learning the correct ways to do it and practicing those correct ways correctly, and the same thing happens with the stock and the technology side of it for me. So…

NB: Cool. I’m curious how did you come about investing and how did you find yourself into this world from the world of tech and music?

JA: Yes. That’s really interesting. I feel like the root of it and where it comes back to as a foundation that my father and my uncle gave me and instead of getting the typical presents as a kind, I was getting stock certificates, and I’d open up a box and it would be like what’s this piece of paper for? And he explained to me. Hey, you own this company now and you share in the profits, especially if that company gave off a dividend and that’s a lot of where the backbone of it came from. And so, I was like, Oh, this is kind of intriguing, how can I own a piece of that building in New York City that the headquarters is at? And it kind of blew my mind as a pre-teen and a teenager of how that was possible and how the stock market worked in general.

So, I started watching MSNBC or CNBC and watching shows and trying to understand how the market moves, why does the market moves, what earnings means, and how the basic fundamentals and everything that we know today on a daily basis by going to Seeking Alpha what news breaks would earnings are coming? I just learned that from being interested in it and being passionate for it and wanting to know more and being driven to know more of that. So, I have to thank my father and my uncle for that because they were the life blood that kind of generated that interest in that passion and kind of to just drove me to, hey I can make money with my own money, that’s kind of cool, how can I do that and how can I do it more proficiently?

NB: Yes. Certainly, something that a lot of people are trying to understand. Especially, nowadays. So, you have been doing this for a little while, five years, and interesting markets over the last five years, what have you learned, what’s one key lesson that you’ve learned in your investing over this period?

JA: It’s sometimes I think is to stick with what you are convicted of, and if that’s hey, the stock doesn’t seem to be working out, then drop it. Don't question it, don't doubt what you’ve already researched and pulled in, and I had to kind of learn that the hard way of like, hey I had a conviction that I should buy the stock or I should sell the stock and it turns out usually that first intuition was correct, and going back and over analyzing it can be a problem. So, I’ve learned that don't overall analyze it. Look at it for what it is, try to make sure you're not missing anything and execute on what you've learned.

NB: Cool. And this year, I certainly have been interesting in that respect, markets has been whipsawed a couple of different times.

JA: Absolutely.

NB: A lot of it by the things that certainly nobody could have really anticipated at the time, that we are certainly looking in the background referring here to tariffs and trade wars and such that like that. Is there something new that you've learned in markets over the past year?

JA: Something new is, I guess it’s a reconfirmation or reaffirmation that stick to your risk profile and your time horizon. I’ve noticed that, if you get sucked into the trade war stuff or the macro environment and the volatility that goes with it, you lose track of where you wanted to set your portfolio, and if you’re looking a year or two years or five years or 10 years out, which is normally where I’m looking, I’m not necessarily trading on a daily basis. I may trade around a core position, but it’s fractional to what I actually own in the holding. It’s really to look at it and say, okay, I’m not looking at the next three weeks or three months. I’m looking at the next three years.

So, if I think the trade war is going to induce something in the next three years, a lot of people are talking about recession. If I think it’s going to induce a recession in the next three years then maybe I think about it differently, maybe I would take this as a time to exit a lot of my positions or I say, hey this is just transitory, it will be cleared up within a year before the next election probably, and I’m okay with stomaching this volatility and maybe I’ll buy a little bit more on extreme dips.

It’s really just sitting and making sure you're not getting ahead of your skis and not changing your goals. You know, you set those goals, don't change them as events or things change. If the thesis change, sure change your stands on that stock, but if your time horizon and your risk profile are set, don't change them.

NB: What you think is coming up for technology over the coming months?

JA: It’s really interesting. First, it’s interesting that you give a kind or a purview of a couple of months because Tech generally moved so fast, but a lot of Tech recently is moving slow again, and what I mean by that is, artificial intelligence and 5G. We’ve been hearing about this for a couple of years now, probably at least three years. 5G, especially in the last year, year and a half, and it seems that the hardware side is not there yet to catch up with the software side. And even then, when the hardware side catches up, software is going to have to make a lot of adjustments and fine tuning. So, what I mean by all that is, in the next three months, I think we're just going to get a little bit more visibility into the trajectory of AI in 5G and really understand what the impacts are because I think the role of both of those things is rather slow, compared to the advancement of technology or the advancement of like hardware and the ability to put transistors on a smaller dye.

I think it’s outside of that. I think it’s the ability for culture and society to adapt to these rather large changes, you know artificial intelligence is and not in its full use. It’s really something to kind of wield carefully, and I think 5G is also going to come in along the lines and open up a whole new set of abilities to run your house wirelessly and run your car wirelessly and be able to do things on your smart phone that you weren’t able to do consistently under 4G. And I think the next few months it’s really going to give us a better visibility.

I don't think there’s going to be any big step changes. I think it is going to be just working towards understanding where we are headed with those things and sometimes you see IBM or Google come out with new breakthroughs like Quantum Computing and that little tiff that they had a couple of weeks ago about, you know are we at that point where Quantum Computing can now outmatch any classic computing? I think we’re on the cliff of, once we go there, there’s no turning back. So, I think in the next few months we’ re going to get a visibility into all of that and to understand what the true impact might be?

NB: With artificial intelligence, do you think that there is any way that this might be impacted in ways that people are not immediately aware of, like what’s one thing that and please don't say Terminator, I know it's common, but yes.

JA: Yes, I think the whole, you know becoming self-aware thing is a great science fiction kind of stands on it, but I think people are just not going to be aware of like what, they don't know what they don't know. They don't understand what may change in their lives or what may be allowed to happen with the onset of true AI where you are getting millions of processing cycles a second, sent back wirelessly to your or to your car wherever you may be for that matter. And I think people are going to feel probably a little uncomfortable. I think it starts, I think you look at the home speakers, the whole market for that, and people are growing, Hey Alexa do this. And you’re like, is that listening to me while I’m not talking to it? I don't know, maybe it is. It’s got a microphone and it’s got the ability to listen. So, it probably is, because it’s always listening for Hey Alexa. So, it’s listening to all the other things that you're saying. And I think people are starting to get comfortable with it. It’s probably closer to and I Robot thing than it is a Terminator Skynet kind of thing where people are like, this is really convenient this is really nice, but what kind of box am I opening up because of this?

NB: Let’s certainly hope it is not anywhere close to Skynet type of thing. But you said that is science fiction. Okay, let’s take a short break and then I want to come back and drill in a little bit on your portfolio, some of your analysis, and as well as some stock picks, but let’s take a short break.

I am speaking with Joe Albano, who runs the Tech Cache marketplace service here at Seeking Alpha. You can sign up for the service either by going through seekingalpha.com/marketplace. I am looking for Tech Cache or by typing Tech Cache or Joe Albano into the site search bar at seekingalpha.com. And by the way, Tech Cache is spelt C-A-C-H-E, that’s in the cache that you could get on a web browser I guess as opposed to the cash that you use to pay for something in a store. Although that too is going away, thanks to technology. Anyway, Joe welcome back.

What’s something that scares you about markets or your portfolio right now?

JA: What scares me about my portfolio? Probably the want in the desire to go heavier into tech. I have a pretty balanced portfolio, and again it goes back to my father and my uncle giving me a lot of blue-chip industrials consumer discretionary kind of things, utilities, things that were less volatile in tech. And I think that kind of keeps me safe a little bit from the volatility. For example, today, as we’re talking, I was looking at my portfolio against the NASDAQ and my portfolio was up a couple tens, while the NASDAQ was down a 0.5% and I kind of looked at it and I was like, you know that’s interesting. I’m pretty tech heavy, but it seems that my other stocks can kind of help me in certain situations. Obviously, that can hurt to when tech is up and these discretionary are down and these defensive stocks are down, but I don't have too much of a fear in the portfolio other than what bombshell is going to hit that kind of ripples through the market and technology. That’s always back of the mind kind of consideration, but nothing that doesn't let me sleep at night or sleep well at night.

NB: Cool. What will you say as something that gives you confidence in your approach and your portfolio or otherwise with regards to investing?

JA: I think the approach is just learning from my mistakes and not repeating those mistakes and seeing how it’s performed against the index or the other benchmarks. Hey, it’s like that, I’m beating the NASDAQ or I’m beating the S&P 500. I must be doing something right, what am I doing right, and then going back and analyzing that and okay, I picked some stocks here and I just didn't go all in. I just went a little bit or I put some towards crypto currencies and those small bets were our huge wins and it’s really a fine balance and making sure you're not over-weighted in certain things and you're not under-weighted in things that you should be kind of heavier and…

NB: Cool. I have looked here on your page and looking at some of your recent articles, you have written about GoPro (GPRO) recently, twice actually within the last couple of months and you seem to be pretty optimistic. This is a stock that’s been beaten down, very badly over the last couple of years. Let’s try to rebound the kind of hasn’t and so it’s just sort of dwindling around that. Can you tell us what your views are on that and why you seem to be bullish on it?

JA: Yes, actually so, it’s funny you mentioned that. I did write those two articles and they are rather close together. The first one was, hey I think I see a rebound coming because their guidance, they were on the upside with guidance, there was a beat in race or wasn’t a beat last quarter. So, they actually missed a little bit, but they raise guidance, much more than I expected them to and more of the market and they started to take off and head back into the $5 handle. And then they dropped the bombshell that we had a production mishap and we are going to delay our shipments of our new flagship cameras and I went okay, well that’s just a repeat of what’s happened over the last couple of years, but I had to immediately right an article and let my subscribers know first, but then I let my readers publicly know that, hey, I can't deal with that. There is just too much risk here. So, I'm going to drop out and I'm just going to go to the sidelines on it, and I don't think – I think there’s too much execution risk for that and it’s not worth it.

NB: Okay. That’s good to know. So, you'll actually. So, it’s risk-realized article from October 3. It looks like you, right.

JA: Yeah, I changed my stance in that article. Yes.

NB: Interesting, due to the information. Alright. As far as stocks you are currently excited about what can you tell us about that, what’s the favorite idea that you have right now?

JA: Yes, it’s actually interesting. I was just talking to my subscribers in that chat room today and we were thrown about a bunch of different Tech stocks, and it’s hard not to be excited about semiconductors right now, Microns, Skyworks, Broadcom and Lam Research. Nobody is really convinced of a recovery as far as chips and memory goes, but I kind of see it coming and I think it is better to be a little early than late on this because once it starts going, it starts going, and it takes off, but all that aside, I think one of my better ones inside of the semis is one of the fab-less ones that’s in Nvidia. And I think, I told my subscribers, I am buying it. I think you should buy it too ahead of last earnings, one is down at the 150 handle or thereabouts, and now it is kind of shut-up about 35% ups into the little below 200s.

I think 203 or somewhere in there. And it kind of said, okay, I think it is closer to fair value now, but what made me suddenly say, hey, I think there is more behind Nvidia right now is Intel’s earnings that just came out in the last couple of days and the outperformance it had in the data center that wasn’t expected. And I just saw another article come out today that Microsoft Google and Amazon have spent more this quarter than they have most of the first half of the year. I think it was like, year-over-year it was 27%. So, it looks like data center is back on the move and for Nvidia that’s always good because good, because that’s where the higher margin, higher revenue products are and anything they have to put in the data center and anybody who is building data centers that needs that AI or that deep learning.

They are going to look to Nvidia for that, not that there is not competition from AMD or the other ones, but I think they both stand to benefit from that is what I want to say. And with the RTX cards, the GTX cards now cleared out of the inventory and the RTX cards now fully in view and the adoption rate we are seeing for video games, I think real time rate tracing is going to start picking up here during the holiday season. I think, we’ll see a lot of game releases we already have in the call of duty and things like that, but I think last holiday it wasn’t as adoptable.

There wasn’t a whole lot of games, nobody was – it’s given them a year now to upgrade their PCs and their desktops to the – and RTX card and I think that this holiday season will be where you get more buyers of those on a consumer side. So, I think the combination of the data center and the consumer side is going to drive an outperformance in Nvidia in the next three to six months. At least in the next quarter and I am really interested to see what they would provide for guidance in two weeks when they report.

NB: Yes. NVDA is the Ticker here. Now this is, from a technical standpoint and you did say that you factor that in as well. It is been trading up around 206 as we speak here on Tuesday, October 29, which is the highest it's been since like June.

JA: Yes, that’s correct.

NB: But that is not a – that big rally is not a concern for you if you are looking to buy right now, if people are looking to buy right now?

JA: Yes, it is always a consideration. I think, looking at the chart myself, I think it is still within the channel. I think it is starting to move towards the higher end of the channel. There is a broadening wedge that is going on, and a lot of that, I look at other indicators too. You look at the RSI, you look at the MACD, those are good indicators to tell you how the momentum is moving. And then I look at the chart and say, hey there is gaps that are left behind it is generally going to want to fill those gaps. I think the rally has been pretty good. I mean it has been pretty consistent since that late May beginning of June, recent bottoming, obviously a bottom back in December when most of the tech was headed down the drain, but that recent low in June, it’s moved nicely up off of their, it hasn't been a straight up move.

So, I think there has been enough time to consolidate between all the different oscillations that it has had on the chart. I like that the moving averages are now pointing up. The MACD looks pretty decent, it doesn't have any kind of divergence from what we’re seeing on the chart. I would like to see the MACD a little bit higher than where it is, you know because the last few highs, the last – lower highs, they were about the same on the MACD, but we are not getting too technical, but what I'm saying is, I think there is still room to run at least on a channel kind of side of it, and I think it might cool off here, two weeks ahead of earnings, and then maybe we get another boost and it pushes back into the 220 handle in that area.

I think there’s couple angles that are expecting 250 in the next 12 months, but on the other hand the risk of it is, it’s moved the way from the moving averages quite a bit. So, it may want to come back down and test that support before it moves up. So, I would be looking to buy on any of those dips on the test of support, but in the meantime, I'm going to hold the [path] with my Holdings. I’m very underweight and I only have an initial position that I took back in August when it was around that 150 area, and on those dips, I may decide I am going to continue to add to that position may be in another quarter of the position that I want to get into.

NB: Interesting, yes. The high for Nvidia was back in October 1, 2018, imagine that, $289 a share and then it bottomed with everything else. It looks like Christmas Eve that seems to have been when things in the fourth quarter of last year. Kind of did bottom and like I said, it’s been a little choppy there was a first-quarter rally and it fell down again and as I mentioned since the second half of the year since June has been certainly positive. Okay, very good any other ideas that you have?

JA: Yes. Actually, I told my subscribers in my weekly, weekend review, I think it’s time for me to change my stance on Snapchat, yes. I was pretty much a bear ever since the IPO, went up to 20 some odd dollars and I said yes, I think it’s good to be out of this. So, I’m not for shorting, I don’t shorten my own portfolio, but if you want to take some puts and by that and write it down, I said, that was a good time to do it, and then I looked at it all the way back down into the single digits.

I said, I am not ready yet, and now it’s worked its way back up to $13 and $14 area, but what was intriguing to me was the opportunity that kind of created on earnings this past week was a drop on what I thought were pretty good numbers. I thought their daily average users was I'm not sure if they do monthly or daily. I got to check that. Well they are ones that do only one, but their numbers were exceeding what I expected and what analysts and the consensus expected. Way passed what they were doing prior. So, they were coming under consensus in the past on users and now they are well ahead.

So, they had 210, I don't have the numbers in front of me. 208 or something like that, 210. And that beat the consensus for what people had for this coming quarter. So, they had kind of leap frog ahead and had so much growth in users that it actually exceeded consensus for the following quarter and that caught my attention along with their sales doing pretty well and they looked like the stock dropped on light guidance what analysts were calling light guidance was like, I thought it was pretty in-line, and I thought that was kind of an opportunity there on in-line guidance and watching the stock fall.

So, I told my subscribers, I think it’s time for me to change my stance on Snapchat and maybe go along the stock. I’m not terribly thrilled with it. The company obviously is not profitable, but it should – the trajectory is to be more profitable in the future and the next year may be. I’m not overly enthused with management and how they run the business, but I think they swallowed their pride this year and changed some strategies that they thought were below them prior. Growth hacking would be one of those things. I think they’ve changed their stands, which is always good. I like a management that will admit when they’re wrong, maybe not publicly, but they change their strategy and they execute a different way and it proves in the numbers.

So, I’m okay with that. I’m closer to being a bull than I ever have been on Snapchat and I think that might be one of my next ideas that I fully ride out for my subscribers.

NB: Yes. Snapchat has been the great turnaround story of this year. Shares bottomed out around five and change. Actually, they break down $4.99 on December 21. Now, as we speak, they are around 14.60’s, 14.70’s and the sell-off was not bad at all after earnings, certainly not as bad as Twitter's. If you were looking at that, but quite a story here. Although, still is at current rates it is still below the 52-week high that it’s at in the 17’s in July and still well below the IPO price, which is up in the 20s. So, you’d figure that this would have a little bit of room to run, potentially.

Okay wonderful. I have been speaking with Joe Albano of Tech Cache. If you have been enjoying this Seeking Alpha Marketplace Roundtable Podcast, you can subscribe through iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcast and Spotify, as well as anywhere else you find podcast, by searching for marketplace roundtable. You can also give reviews on those platforms to help other investors discover this podcast.

Joe, as I mentioned, runs the Tech Cache marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha. You can sign up for Joe’s service either by going to SeekingAlpha.com/marketplace and looking for Tech Cache or typing Tech Cache or Joe Albano into the site search bar @seekingalpha.com. You can also follow Joe on Seeking Alpha and enjoy his free content there. For disclosures, I Nathaniel Baker, I do actually have a long position in Snapchat. SNAP is the ticker there that I – small position, but I have to divulge it anyway and so I just did. And what about you Joe, what – do you have any positions in?

JA: Yes. I have a position in Nvidia. I think I mentioned Micron as well. Skyworks, I have a position in. Can’t remember what else we talked about, we actually hit a few. So, I think those are the three major ones.

NB: I think that covers it. Very good. Okay. Thank you all. Thanks Joe, and thank you all for listening and look forward to speaking to you again next time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Joe Albano is long NVDA, SWKS, MU, INTC.

Nathaniel E. Baker is long SNAP.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.