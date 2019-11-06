Stitch Fix As A Growth Fit (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of yesterday's podcast on Stitch Fix (SFIX). We hope you enjoy it.

Daniel Shvartsman: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I’m Daniel Shvartsman.

Mike Taylor: And I’m Mike Taylor.

DS: Welcome to our special November series, second straight year we’re doing a special month of November. The four episodes we’re going to do this November are going to be a little bit of a change from our normal approach of taking an article or book or an activist letter and then talking about the analysis contained therein. Instead, we’re going to look at our own ideas in the mirror to see what could wrong and what could go right.

This week, I’m pitching an idea, next week, Mike pitches one, then we’ll do our episode reviewing bad calls we’ve made in the past, and then, we’ll do a last episode with conclusions and lessons learned to mark our 100th episode.

So, with that said, what am I pitching? I’m pitching Stitch Fix, ticker symbol SFIX. The clothing e-commerce company has had a choppy time of it on the market since it came public about two years ago. I think there’s a compelling growth story here, and I think there’s a reasonable price to be had on the shares, and I’ll tell you why on today’s episode. Mike will then ask the questions that show I am wrong, and I should note, I don’t know what questions he’s going to ask, so I’m going to have to deal with on the fly.

Before we begin, Behind The Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work. We take articles from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem, as well as Joel Greenblatt books, and activist letters, and our own portfolios, and try to break them down to understand the approach and how this can apply to our investing.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I am long SFIX and Mike has no positions in any stocks we expect to mention, but who knows, maybe I’ll get him started on the right track.

MT: No way, it’s impossible. You’ll never get me on the right track. You might get to me to believe in Stitch Fix, but the right track is just a bridge too far.

DS: Maybe after the 100th episode we’ll get there, Mike.

MT: Well, I can – why don’t I talk about something that it on the right track real quick.

DS: Please.

Alright Daniel, hit me, Stitch Fix thesis, what is it, what you’re all about here?

DS: I don’t know if it is a top idea, that was we’re going to have to fire advertising copy writer for that lack of update, but Stitch Fix, I’ve been interested in adding growth to my portfolio for some time, growth in the sense of I’ve talked about it on the show in the past, revenue growth, I believe, is a really important metric that – initially I only looked at valuation and I’ve kind of tried to add more and more revenue growth as a consideration. I don’t mean go out to the fastest growing, you know, CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), we covered a few weeks ago.

I don’t necessarily mean that, but I’m looking for low-price growth. I – inspired by Jim Roumell, Seeking Alpha author, fund manager, some of the idea’s he’s had, sort of, I developed a model, what I thought of is the Jim Roumell stocks, decent growth, you know, 10% or more, industry that isn’t wholly understood, clean balance sheet, free cash flow generative or soon to be.

So – and – you know they control their own destiny; they don’t need to go to the markets for cash, but they have something that’s resonating with customers and a pathway that will get them to profitability. I think you can find some inefficiencies there. So, that’s sort of what I’ve been looking for.

MT: You’re – so we’re 15 years into growth outperforming value or something like that, more than a decade, right. So, how does it feel, Daniel, to this late in the boom start coming around to the idea that growth is the right track to take.

DS: Well – like this year it’s starting to flip right back to value. So, I may be that, you know, last person up.

MT: You’re the top tick.

DS: Exactly

MT: Top tick in it.

DS: But, yes, it feels – what growth is? I think I’ve made this point before its – there's something exciting. You shouldn’t think this way, and at the same time, it's nice to find companies that have prospects that are – that you can see owning for 10, 20 years depending on how they execute and we talked last week about execution stories. This is certainly an execution story to some degree, so I don't want to discount that, but yes, I don’t know. It is where it is. You know, Mike, we can't do it all from day-one.So, you’re just doing your best.

MT: You’re not self-conscious about getting into growth at this particular moment when values are having a better resurgence and we’re looking in the rearview mirror lot of growth. Okay, so let's talk more about Stitch Fix in particular, what's your assessment? What do you like here?

DS: So, sometime last year, I started following the company, not as an investor per say, never really got into a price I was interested, but more I admire their business model. Stitch Fix is a clothing e-commerce company. They essentially handpick you through a network of stylists, plus a lot of algorithmics or data work. They hand pick you items that they send usually in packages of five, you then are able to try them on, decide if you keep them, you a $20 fee or you can pay sort of ongoing, I think it’s a, $49 a year fee or – I can’t remember the exact plan there, but you pay a fee to get it, but then that applies towards your clothing purchases.

And so, it’s – what I like about it just as a philosophy in the modern age where everything is trending towards AI or to sort of dehumanized approaches, I like that there’s a – so just as aesthetically I like the idea of curation, a human touch though fueled by data insights, fueled by the fact that any one of the interesting things about using Stitch Fix is that you kind of realize you're not really that special, but that's a, you know, fine like people wear the same clothes as you, it’s not a big deal. And so, I like to that about their business.

I’ve sort of studying their business from, you know, a hypothetical entrepreneur standpoint, from work at Seeking Alpha standpoint etcetera. I’ve been following it closely. It hasn’t been crazily priced; it has gone up and down; it went all the way up to the 40s last September, I think, IPO-ed I think at 15 in November 2017. But it's not like a – it’s not a – it isn’t a CrowdStrike, for example, which trades for 30 times next year sales or something. Like this is a company that historically has traded between about 1.5 times and 3 times enterprise price value to sales. To me, reasonable price just in terms of on the service before we get into a profitability.

I then like that they are – they are profitable, not super profitable, the margins are pretty slim, but they haven’t needed a lot of money. They raised about $40 million total in venture capital, which I don't think is that big for a $1.5 billion sales company as of the last fiscal year. They had their IPO of course. And so, I think I'll get into the valuations in a second, but they’ve been – I’m impressed by Katrina Lake as a CEO and founder, co-founder. She, –I’ve listened to a lot of interviews with her. So, it just seems like she’s got a good head for the business. She seems to understand it, be flexible, and thoughtful in how she's approaching things. So, I've been impressed with the management. They’ve also – I think their COO built walmart.com, if I'm not mistaken. Like they have some experience supporting her. She's a young CEO, she's in her mid-30s, but – so I do like the management here.

MT: What do you – do you have an example of kind of her adaptability or something in more particularly that you like her about sort of raise a flag for you that she’s a solid manager?

DS: I think she – look, she’s partly trying to be a salesperson when she does these interviews, right. So, you’re a CEO, you’re trying to be an ambassador of the company and I think she’s done pretty well over there. It’s interesting she points out that one of her struggles is raising money like the – so where I referenced it earlier, they’ve sort of viewed IPO as not…

MT: She hasn’t been able to raise money, that’s why.

DS: That has been a challenge.

MT: It’s really impressive. They’ve never raised any money. Great, great company.

DS: No, look, its – they’ve managed to be successful without needing to raise crazy amounts of capital. But, yes, I think that's a – I think – so here's a business example. I don't know if you can literally tribute to her. But their business is grown from started with women's, it’s grown to men's, it has kids, they’re in the UK, they have plus size. So, they have tried to sort of go work by work or they threw in things like socks or now in the mix as options etcetera. I think…

MT: Wow! Wait, socks, amazing.

DS: I don't think it’s like you – I don't think you get matched with socks, I think you can just say, please throw some socks in.

MT: Say I’ve liked toes or no-toe socks.

DS: I haven’t…

MT: You know anyone who uses the little toe socks?

DS: No, but I don’t…

MT: I feel like some of my hippie friends probably use those. Anyway, that’s way off track. So, okay, so they’ve grown out into different verticals from their women's focus.

DS: And here’s – so here’s something – so I tried their products this summer finally. I have been following them for a long time, talk to friends who used it, mostly positive, though of course, it doesn't work for everybody. But I tried it this summer, I’ll go more into detail about my experiences if it's relevant, but one of the things…

MT: It’s relevant. We have to go there.

DS: So, fine, I’ll go start there then instead of coming back to it. So, my experience, I felt you do a questionnaire, you fill out something like I think they call – say 90 questions, some of it is like would you wear this, would you wear that, do you like this style, do you like that etcetera. They talk about your fit. I am quite sure and stocky and I have either a big neck or no neck depending on how you look at it. So, call…

MT: From big to none.

DS: …like why. You know collared shirts have always been a trouble.

MT: No neck is like – just to clarify for a listener, no neck is actually bigger than big neck, right. That’s like the biggest you could get is no neck. It’s sort of shoulders on up.

DS: Yes, it’s like the shoulders go straight to – straight to the head in some ways. So…

MT: Making yourself sounds so attractive. Daniel is a very good-looking guy, everyone, so just keep that in mind.

DS: I’m a wrestler’s body, so it is – yes, so that is what – you know, and so, it’s tough. Pants are usually too long and shirts will be like getting the balance between having a thick torso and short arms, it can be tough. So, it's – I’m not the easiest person to shop for. My wife has been with me for over a decade; she has learned how to shop for me. I of course don’t want to shop for myself, but – so I filled out the form and I said – you know when I said something at the end like look, I live in Spain. My wife usually – which I know is very typical and we’ve talked about this in past like, but whatever that – that’s somewhere where we can fit into gender stereotypes a little bit.

So, I said that's where my style, but I’m open to new ideas. And so, few days later I got the fix and you have like three to five days to make a decision, and then send back anything you want to send back. You also say how much you're willing to pay. So, they give you a price range and I'll – I thought the price – I’ll get to the price at the end, but I though the price was reasonable. I got five items, I thought it was going to be 10. I think I got confused, but five items and I liked four of them.

I got a button-down shirt, which I then heard in interviews that I think this was probably – because it actually – three of the five items I got were actually Stitch Fix brands, which I thought was – I didn't realize they had until, after I looked them up, including the perfect button-down shirt for $50 is how I think Katrina Lake describes it, which I think they design themselves.

Button-down shirt fits nice, worth, the last time I went to the New York office. Plain T-shirt very simple, but a good color for me, it was – it’s like an olive green. A pair of jeans, American Eagle Jeans interestingly enough, which I probably wouldn't shop on my own, but…

MT: Right.

DS: …nice pair of black jeans; a pair of shorts that are like a little preppy, but, okay; and then, the only thing I didn’t like was collared shirt, but at that point, you got like a 25% off if you bought everything discount. And so, it was actually more economical to keep it than to send back that one item, and I have worn that shirt a few times. I mean it actually – it’s just not the best color, but the shirt fits right. So, good experience. I got a personal note for my stylist, [Reagan]. She, you know, had a nice note for me, explained why she picked what she picked. It's just – and, you know, it’s kind of fun experience. I get to charm after my wife, she gets to make the pixies. She was very impressed as well and that's my main audience. So, I thought and – but then what I was going to – and the price only – I think it was something like a $170 all told, which for five items of clothing that I described…

MT: That’s not too bad.

DS: It’s not cheap, it’s not obviously goodwill.

MT: Well, here’s that’s what I think is interesting. That’s a business model that I think we should hit and I did this without thinking when I was – I also filled out the form. I've not gone to fix, but doing research for this podcast I sort of tired to see what was like to sign up, and among many other sort of humorous answers to the questions that came up, they know what your price range is. They can price discriminate among all their customers, which means they can mark things up to sort of the very edge of what you're willing and I think this experience you’re describing is kind of like showing you that they hit you where it’s like, you thought it was reasonable, but there is a – you’re not just like this is so cheap.

Your response is kind of like it hurt a little, but it's all worth it, and I think that that's probably when you click those buttons at the very beginning of your relationship with Stitch Fix, that’s like a huge business advantage for them to be able to range your price sensitivity right at the beginning like they will – they can do this across the demand curve presumably, and they can extract max value from everybody from each individual person or at least that's a story I would consider.

DS: Yes, I think that’s a great point. I should look – I won’t be able to do it on this podcast. I should look at what the prices were as compared to what my range was. It’s interesting to think if they would be strategic about like the first time around giving you more.

MT: Yes, yes.

DS: And then – but, yes, I don't know because I’ll get into why I think the experience and how it inform my approach, but the example I had of the management team is then I noticed going to their site later, I can now dye olive green T-shirt. They say, hey, do you want a another one in this color or a different color? Just buy it, like go here and that's a new feature they’ve – I forget if they call it Direct Buy or Right to Buy or whatever it is, but it's like that's a relatively trivial thing to build out, but then all of a sudden, I like that button-down shirt. I can just order that as much as I want. That's a – like again and that would seem to be relatively high margin because you don't have to go – you don’t have to get the stylist involved etcetera.

So, I think that's an example of intelligent management, intelligent development based on what they're already doing. So, that is – that is my point there. And then, my experience with the product I guess beyond enjoying it, I thought it’s a sort of thing where if it doesn't hit you, like if you do it and you don't like it, I wouldn't be surprised and that's fine. You probably won't cost them any more money, right, like you’re not going to – if they fail to win you over, then you just go into the discard pile, and then, they try to get other clients, and the people who like it, it should get better as they learn more about you because what you also do is you give feedback on every item online and because, as I’ve described, it is kind of an enjoyable process, and you're – and there is a human connection even I mean I don’t like who this person is, who is this stylist, but like there's a little of oh! There’s somebody on the other side, she like made cute typos in the notes and whatever, so it feels like a real person.

MT: What was her name again?

DS: Ragan…

MT: Ragan.

DS: Yes.

MT: How does your wife feel about Ragan?

DS: She was impressed. She said good job.

MT: She’s impressed. Not – no threat there.

DS: She’s…

MT: Your new pen pal picking your clothes for you.

DS: I – you know I did the very – like I said I put, Amy up front, my wife...

MT: I didn’t see this risk in the 10-K, but spousal’s stylist jealousy risk.

DS: Well, you know, and obviously their business is very women-oriented. They say that the men's business is doing as well margins wise as the woman's business, and – so its attractive to be one who don't like to shop, which Jack, that's me, but I think it is something that if you do it, it seems like it will either appeal to you or it won’t, and if it appeals to you, it should increase when we get better, and from Stitch Fix perspective, higher margin and higher throughput because people are going to just come back and they are going to do better, and then, you're not going to have send stuff back, so then, Stitch Fix is going to spend any cost – spend any money on that etcetera. And so, I think it's an intelligent model. There are risks to it that I can go into, but I think the model is designed in a way that should sustain profitability and support improvements over time if – you know if they executed, they are genuinely getting better with their data, with their stylist network, with their in-house brands etcetera.

MT: So – and so from a sort of unit economics perspective, you have some level of sort of price discrimination/pricing power. They know how much they can potentially markup each customer. They also, from a revenue standpoint, get smarter about selling you things that you’re going to want, which could boost revenue per customer, your sort of T-shirt example. And so, on the topline, you have these attractive customer relationship, data-driven points. For people who like it, there are some sort of stickiness to it. It sounds like your relationship with Ragan seems to be going quite well.

DS: Still maybe the case.

MT: And then, from a cost perspective, you say they got additionally more intelligent about how to serve the customer, so potentially some of the G&A stuff and they have information about you that they only have to gather once that also sort of expands the margins. I noticed that gross margins, yes, are around 45%, which seems reasonably high for what’s basically a clothing retailer. So, maybe that scans a little bit although who knows, so – so, yes. So, is that the basic thing they got smarter about the customer that allows them to sort of expand the margin on each incremental purchase and that story is playing out on the income statement, I guess.

DS: Yes. I think I would add to that and I don't know if I've heard Mrs. Lake say this on any interview or I did just hear the Instacart, CEO and founder talk about this in the grocery business, and I think it applies here too. Stitch Fix is well situated, I think, as far as suppliers. They do have a couple brands. I can imagine that that's a huge threat to their – to the other brands they work with, you know, in part as you saw in the intro they ask you what brands do you like, Nike or – I think I only liked Gap, Zara, and Old Navy, but…

MT: Oh! I went with all the action sports ones like North East, Patagonia Pants.

DS: Okay.

MT: I mashed the Vans button. Yes! I’m wearing a Thrasher magazine T-shirt, right.

DS: Oh! There you go, Thrasher, that’s perfect.

MT: Yes.

DS: And so, yes, so they – so I feel like they can give a lot of insight to the – without I guess I don’t know. I mean I guess there’s data privacy issues that you can look into, but they – like they can be a good partner to these brands I think because they can say, hey, people really like this or people are saying this is not a good – you know what I mean like. That's a lot of information that they in theory can leverage. Instacart actually has an advertising business.

I don't know – I don't think Stitch Fix will go there because I think personalization is such an important part of what they do and they still have a lot of room to expand. But that's I think a competitive strength for them as well, and that they’re – we can get into competitors a second, but they’re kind of that model of Switzerland and they’re kind of a neutral player here as far as – I don't think they're a threatening to other brands, I don't think they're in a house somewhere etcetera. So, I think that that’s the only other key elements of the business model that – or the competitive advantages that I would point out for Stitch Fix.

MT: You don't think they're a threatening to other brands and you don't think they’re in-house somewhere? Can you just – what does that mean?

DS: So, the most obvious example I think is Spotify (SPOT), which is another growth stock I’ve looked at. I don't think it’s attractive yet, but Spotify is considered something that can play nicely on android, it can play nicely on Apple (AAPL) or whatever, like whatever the platform, it is sort of that Switzerland approach. I can't remember where I was – I think in a recent conversation I was talking about a similar thing and I can’t remember what the – Oh! Roku (ROKU) has been called that too. Roku has been considered some of this…

MT: Yes, compatible with all these different brands.

DS: Exactly. And so, Stitch Fix, to me I think, is not – because their competitors are Amazon (AMZN) who I don't think has great track record of personalization, I don't think has a great track record even more so of supplier relationships, and they have it obviously and you need to be on Amazon, but I'm not sure that people like to work with Amazon as much as I can – you know this is supposition, right. This is not necessarily founded on hard research, but – so I think that Amazon is the one example. And then, the other example is Nordstrom's (JWN), I think, is setting up a competitor. I know Nordstrom is a retailer as well, but I'm just – I feel like Stitch Fix is – you know founded in 2011, so they’re still a very new company. I feel like they have – they have a lot of runway to work with these brands and to be a partner to them is I guess – I know that’s Silicon Valley ask, but that’s sort of how – that’s what I mean by it.

MT: Okay. I have some questions for you.

DS: Go.

MT: Okay, this is a clothing retailer?

DS: Yes.

MT: What do you think about the growth profile of the retail market, clothing retail in particular? It seems like you would just track GDP growth. I guess e-commerce is a sub-market that’s growing faster. What do you think of the growth prospects of the market that Stitch Fix is in?

DS: Good question. Yes, I would assume clothing retailers’ GDP – and this is the – like we joked earlier about top idea and this is where – this is clearly not a top idea because I don't have independent insight, I'm basing it largely on what I've heard from the CEO or from reading about the company etcetera, but I think the upside is in the shift to e-commerce and the shift to personalization. I think that's where they outpace the clothing retail market, which I agree – you know I think that's probably GDP growth. I don't know why that would outpace GDP or population growth. And so, I think their opportunity is, and also, their risk is in their active –growing their active clients and retaining their active clients.

I think the retention – I would like to see numbers on both fronts. They do report their active client growth. I would like to see more. I don't know I don’t think I have a quite a full picture on their retention, but active client growth as compared to their marketing because right now the whole business valuation case is essentially that they’re going to get leverage out of SG&A. Gross margin, their project, is getting up to 46%, you said it was at 45%. SG&A is – they essentially have it tracking, I think, to about 34% with 10% of that being advertising. Advertising is more or less there right now, so they’re basically trying to get leverage out of everything else.

I guess I would want to see how is the advertising going as far as are they getting people who actually want to stick around or do they have to go through a lot of people to then get that one or two people who will actually be an active client. And so, I think that's where – in terms of their growth, it's more about migrating people from – and the reason I say that the CEO you know the thing. I think Katrina Lake often will point out the size of the e-commerce market is still not very big as compared to the brick-and-mortar retail market and that's where the opportunity is. It’s in that migration.

MT: And just so like I went on Seeking Alpha what you’re talking to seed listeners a little perspective, so this is I’m quoting from another – from App Economy Insights, who did a Stitch Fix article recently, including a point-by-point debunking of various bear points. Here's the quote, Stitch Fix is already making $1.6 billion in revenue through 3.2 million active clients, resulting in $487 average revenue per active client. The average American spends $1,700 on clothes yearly, and for women, it's much higher. Wait, this is weird. Here’s the quote, but if you look at women’s fashion alone the average rises to $4,800 yearly, that’s going to be like the weighted average there is a little weird. If its 50% women, 50% men, the math isn’t right. Men I guess may close on average and sell them. Anyway, that’s just to give some numbers here and that quotes together.

So, according to this, it would be like Stitch Fix has head room both on the sort of proportion of clothing budget that each customer spends. If they’re only at $487 average revenue, if they get – convert people to spend all their clothing spend that would be triple if they got all their existing customers to spend all their money on Stitch Fix, that would triple revenues and 3.2 million active clients is obviously a lot of room for horizontal expansion and client acquisition there. So, I guess that makes some sense in terms of the growth opportunity here and you can see it at least in the trailing numbers give us like 30% growth year-to-year although tapering a little bit, and I think you’re modeling in. We won’t talk about your model yet, but your modeling in some declining growth as well maybe just to be conservative.

So, okay, there's an opportunity here. Here’s the next question, we did the – we covered Berna Barshay of – then I think of Viola Capital Management, how to bear thesis on Ralph Lauren (RL), which was – and the concern was Ralph Lauren at that time was the clothing market and brands or kind of on a trend of increasing fragmentation. You have sort of artists and designers marketing their stuff on Instagram and that’s eating into the kind of mass-produce Ralph Lauren situation. Stitch Fix kind of seems to be on the in-between of this.

So, on one hand, they are customizing close according to individual preferences, which is a little bit artisanal, but on the other hand, they – you used to say that this is a market that can really be aggregated? Is there a possibility that the marketplace for clothing just becomes this kind of idiosyncratic personally defined thing the way maybe music is? We have your individual taste or whatever, but there's a, you know, a direct producer consumer sort of connection maybe in high-end fashion more than anything else, but where is Stitch Fix in this kind of mix of fragmenting customer preferences and fragmenting production capabilities?

DS: I think – I’m going to take the music analogy because I know music better than clothing, and I think it's a good one. You know, you and I have our taste in music, which overlaps and you might recommend something to me, I might recommend something to you, but I don't think we’re likely to – I think both of us place more energy into our music curation personally than the average person, I could be wrong, but – and I think…

MT: I don’t place much energy into anything, but okay.

DS: But the – we’re not – it’s not like we’re going and asking the hold steady to write a song for us t to use – band we’re talking about before the show. And so, I think that's where – look I think there are going to be people who are on Instagram and who see celebrity X or celebrity Y or whatever, they see clothing and then they kind of pick it out. I think Stitch Fix has diversified their risks to a degree and the sense that they are drawing from different brands and that they can in theory shift like they’re not stuck on trends the way that retailers are. Even – you know, I mentioned before the show or during the show Zara as one of the brands I liked and Zara is part of Inditex (IDXYY), a Spanish company and they’re known for fast fashion for turning, but they're still making bets in four-week cycles or whatever it is instead of in 12-week cycles, but it’s still a bet on a style.

Whereas Stitch Fix, in theory – and this is where – I think their risk is actually in their stylist mode as well as their data. And again, the data is hard to – they provide – in their Q4 earnings slides, they provide some numbers on various questions, including that cohort spend is going up and they’re like the sort of finicky definitions that aren’t really transparent and you can't really – it's nice that they're thinking about it. I don't know what to do with those numbers, but I bring that up to say, as long as they’re stylists as they keep good relationship with their style and there is some – you know there is some gig risk around that or gig economy risk and there are some whatever else risk around having more or less freelancers do this for you or whatever that – I don't know what the exact, I think it's a freelance relationship.

MT: Yes, yes, yes. okay, so there's risk there but what is the bottom line?

DS: The bottom line is that they are – I think they’re flexible to deal with that. I think that that's not if the 70s come back in again or whatever else like whatever the new style is and even – and I would think they’re even an answer to that assuming that their model allows you to develop these relationships with the stylist, which I don't do it frequently enough to know, but I think if you were to get a fix once a quarter, once a month, you would develop that relationship, they can adjust with you in a way that is not like going to the store and then realizing, I’m not 21 anymore, I can't go to Urban Outfitters or wherever.

MT: Yes.

DS: And so, I think that’s – I think they are better equipped to deal with that than your average retailer.

MT: Okay, okay. I guess, it’s kind of, yes, I don't know. It seems like its cutting both ways. I also don't really get a strong sense of their inventory management program. Do you know anything about are they able to turn inventory faster? Do they hold less inventory as a result of all this? They have to source to clothes, do they do it just in time? Or do they – they have distribution centers, I read from the 10-K where they sort of pick things out. So, are they holding a bunch of inventory? And then, when they get a new customer acquired basically how does that work? Do they have like the American Eagle store in one of their distribution centers effectively also a Vans store in their distribution centers, and then they just when an order – when a fix comes in, they [indiscernible] this – oh! I guess they have this cool little buffer with the stylist where the stylist can actually make decisions based on what's available, but tell me about that? Maybe that would help increase my confidence because I’m not really persuaded that's – that the avenue advantage over standard retailers based on the data management unless that’s somehow being implemented in the supply chain operations component.

DS: So, I'll be honest, I don't know is the – I haven’t got into that degree of analysis. I think it's a great question and I don't want to guess around it. The only…

MT: Okay, then let’s – oh! There is one thing, okay.

DS: The only thing I will say I'm just pulling up white charts and plugging in days inventory outstanding in Stitch Fix’s – so far it appears much lower than Nordstrom (JWN) or than American Eagle (AEO).

MT: Interesting, okay.

DS: So, I suspect they…

MT: You would think that they would have an advantage there based on just the order comes in and they fill it, however they do that. Okay, but anyway…

DS: You wouldn’t think they would carry a ton of inventory risk, right?

MT: Right, exactly. Okay so that kind of gets into my big point here which is that first of all in the data science and the advantages there I’d – I feel like algorithms and data crunching and all this stuff is a little bit overrated just every company is like we have all this data, we know all this stuff about what everybody does, and I think often it comes down to like they know that you like green shirts and that – but probably Target knows that about you if you shop with Target. The credit card companies know this stuff about you. I think I just wonder how much there is to improve on – maybe on the individual customer-to-customer preferences. There are slight variations, but probably these things all shape into segments that are just cohorts that have very – that are relatively heterogeneous from group-to-group, and then homogeneous within each group.

So, basically it's like knowing what you, Daniel, like is probably there's a bunch of people like you and it doesn't matter to get down to this custom level with people because what’s actually happening is what retailers have been doing for a long time, which is they know that someone like you exists and they know that there are some number of people like you, and then, they build a business around that. So, are we sure that it really matters all that much that Stitch Fix has this customized data and is really that much of an advantage over other retailers who whether they have first party preferences or not, many of them probably do or they may not be that far behind Stitch Fix?

DS: Yes, good question. I don’t know, the data could be a lot of jazz hands, right? It could be a lot of oh! "We’ve got data science. We keep hiring data scientists in San Francisco. You know they must be expensive etcetera," like I could hear all that. I think how I would – wearing a bulls hat I guess I would say that – I mean because look it’s a good question, I don't know for sure, but I would say that there is the fact that you have a human at the end of the day is one plus. It just kind of make sure that you don't have – that there's a little bit of – it’s a guard rail is really how I view it more than anything else. And then, the other advantage I think of the model – I think – well, I think there’s – I don't know, do you got to Target to order green shirts? Do you –do they have – I mean if you’ve ordered once before, yes, maybe they have been waiting for you, but then I think what’s attractive of Stitch Fix is you spend 10 minutes thinking about it, thinking about how you dress, and then, you say – you might say I need a pair shoes. Daddy needs a new pair of shoes, and then, you put that in, you wouldn’t say that. It’s just…

MT: To Ragan you would say that. You maybe need to keep it professional with your stylist, Daniel.

DS: It’s just the dice roll line.

MT: You said it to yourself, okay, you said it to yourself, daddy, which is weird also, anyway.

DS: So, we’re getting personally with that.

MT: So, daddy needs a new pair shoes, okay.

DS: But then you don't think about it, and then, it comes in the mail. You try it on and either you like it or you don’t. I mean like it – I think it's – I think you’re underestimating the convenience and the – and I guess the other thing that Stitch Fix has is as a focused on this vertical, which is why…

MT: Okay, there you go, that's it.

DS: Why I would be concerned if they went into advertising, for example, because I think that would be – and they’ve not said a word about it, but I brought up earlier, I would be concerned because that will be a loss of focus to me on what they're doing. I think their focused – they don’t have physical store to worry about. They’ve thrown – you know they’ve said sometime in the future maybe that makes sense. Right now, we don't see any reason. They don’t have a business protect, and so, they can really just focus on making the online experience as easy as possible for you to just sign up, and then, you know, once they sign – I get emails from them all the time, which I'm sort of leaving on because I like them, but really I delete quickly, but they like – they have you in their user pool. And then, yes, I – the reality is I looked at – once I figured out that their – three of the items they bought me were made in house. I looked up their description, the brand, and I felt a little sheepish, you know, I don't consider myself as preppy as the brands they picked out for me are.

MT: Okay, it hurt your feelings.

DS: It hurt. You’re not as special as you think you are.

MT: You went to Duke, you went to Duke? So, you are – there you go.

DS: I did worse that go to Duke. Let’s – I’ve done even worse on this spectrum than Duke. So, I’m not defending myself.

MT: Wow! But I’ll just – just on that level, I listen to myself as athletic and I wonder how valid that data point is for every man, aged over 30, probably puts themselves as athletic and there’s no one who chooses...

DS: The one next to it is husky. Husky is the one right next to it.

MT: Yes, I’m going to admit that. I mean I guess there’s a husky case to be made for me.

DS: But you want the clothes to fit.

MT: You want them to fit. Probably some people would admit it. I – look, I think I was on the edge and I…

DS: You're athletic, I support you.

MT: I wasn’t fishing for complements, but I do have body image problems, but probably won’t hurt my Stitch Fix experience. Okay, so like the other thing – so I think you’re point is just like they’re focused on this particular edge and the other companies aren't, so there is some incremental benefit there. I guess the other thing I would say is like maybe it doesn't have to be –and this is to help you, maybe it doesn't have to be that great of an advantage because clothing retail is such a high operating leverage business traditionally, a couple of basis points here, a percentage point there is going to make a huge difference in terms of your performance relative to the industry. So, fine. Still…

DS: Well, and its – it just – it really is the numbers you want to watch, I think, outside of the bottom, you know, the traditional profitability metrics which matter and which we can go into is you want to see that are growing their active clients because otherwise if they stop growing active clients than they’re not – like then it’s a difference sort of story. It might still be – you know, maybe they cut advertising and whatever, but – so that’s one. And then, you – if you want evidence that they're keeping clients, they’re not burning through them like I said, and that they are spending more, which they’re providing, I can't fact check their claims and their filings, but you want to see that people are getting better experiences.

The fact that – you know I remember talking about you see the – you go for a flight, right, and you go to Kayak and they say, we are searching thousands of other websites and they like take five seconds and it really takes half a second, but they're just showing you how hard they're working. It could be the data is the same way, it could there just like alright, this short guy with no neck, here we go, take it off the rack like it could be and that’s fine if it is, but…

MT: Ragan has like a portfolio of 500 other men shirt exactly like you. They probably do that.

DS: Its right. I would have – I mean, yes, because they match you. They claim to match you with your stylist. They claim to match you somebody, so, yes, maybe somebody specializes and…

MT: Yes, she’s on the no-neck beat, short no-neck, dress low body type.

DS: Oh, poor thing.

MT: Its looks like she’s so bored. She’s like, here’s another one of these preppy no-neck wrestlers.

DS: Makes a joke about his wife, oh! Boy.

MT: At least this guy went to Bates, I don’t know, next guy went to somewhere up in New England maybe. These are a little cross forward anyone.

DS: So…

MT: Sorry, Daniel, you're in a category bro.

DS: I’m not special, I am not special.

MT: No.

DS: That’s you know but – so I think that's – look, I think you're asking good questions. I’m not like – and I…

MT: I hope so.

DS: If I haven’t disclaimed, this is a – unfortunately this is small position for me. I haven’t got into the numbers yet, but it's a small position and I hate to be the guys who’s like well, I would buy it more if it was lower. But, yes, I opened it up below 18 and then the stock sort of has been on a run since I opened it in…

MT: Oh! Nice.

DS: …August or September and the stocks moved and I haven't really been able to do – I really would like to buy it at $16 is really the price that I have to enter, but I didn't want – I feel like it's get stuck at $17 and I didn't want to – not have anything.

MT: Okay. So, let’s go to valuation in one second. I’ll give one more sort of high-level thought that…

DS: Please.

MT: …is ultimately irrelevant, but I feel I have to share nevertheless. So, I – and it has to do with determinism and free will. So, how – is there going to be some reversion away from customers preferring to have all these decisions made for them because ultimately you are being boxed in and you’re being number crunched your way to your self-expression? Is there a limit to how much Stitch Fix can do in this regard? Is – does it ultimately matter because eventually your choices are determined anyway were in this capitalist system, you're buying clothes and have brand allegiances and it's all kind of being set up for you? You’re just a cog in a giant machine there's nothing really unique for you to express about yourself. Stitch Fix is just the latest iteration of this hyper specification of our consumer behavior and everything can be read into just a line that contributes to GDP growth. Maybe there isn’t a question here, but…

DS: Can we get the sad trombone?

MT: But this goes to other things. It goes to entertainment, right. it goes to the Marvel cinematic universe, it goes to Netflix cranking out all this stuff. The thing I'm thinking about is whether there will eventually be a reaction against this hyper focus on the convenience and thoughtlessness that goes into all of our consumption. Everything is like – basically the trend is away from thinking about what you're doing in the economy as a consumer.

DS: I think – yes, I think it’s a big picture thought. I think the trend is – no, but it’s an important one.

MT: It’s an accurate description.

DS: The trend I think is so many services that save you time, right.

MT: Yes.

DS: And that's a reflection of that we don't have time because we’re always expecting productive. We’re always expecting to be on. I was just at a – this morning, I went to some creative mornings event at some organization for, I guess creative people, but I think it's like a lot of freelancer a lot…

MT: They let you in?

DS: They let me in. They don’t – they did not do us questionnaire when you saw that. I had free breakfast.

MT: How do you feel?

DS: Free breakfast, so – but I was just thinking like – yes, I was there with a friend who – she's in the HR space, but she sort of does 50 things at this time…

MT: She's creative.

DS: And she’s – and then the people on stage and they were talking, they were like a creative, they were a culture marketing agency, and they were talking about the need to – like their presentation was a little weird. It was supposed to be a flow, but it was sort of about like what you're supposed do to present an event and it talked about the clothes you’re supposed to wear, the type – like I didn’t know. Like I went with Amy and this friend and we’re all kind of confused and I just thought man, and – you know there’s this such – there is this – I don’t know maybe dehumanizing or maybe just really different than the world our parents grew up, but you're not at one company, you’re not – like there’s hustle, hustle, hustle got to sell yourself, make sure you get the hash tag right, etcetera. That I think is – I think that's much bigger than Stitch Fix. I think that's the thing that drives then this desire for convenience and everything whether it's the food aggregators whether it's the…

MT: It’s actually a positive feedback loop. That goes to a bull thesis for Stitch Fix and similar business models.

DS: Well, and what I was – where I first can go with this when you said that was, I think about self-driving cars and I’m generally – I’m not a – I obviously. I worked for an Internet company and whatever, but I’m skeptical about newer technologies, and I’ve – I remember I was in the car with my brother and my dad, and I said, Oh! Yes, self-driving cars, that's the one like, I don’t like driving. I will be happy to be driven once that's like, you know, a high quality whatever you want to call. Once – its good enough that I don't fear for my life, that's something that I'm on-board for. And what was funny is that both of them were very cynical about it and expect it to be all advertising and whatever else, which, you know, interesting take. But the…

MT: They may be right. It sounds like your family is better at this than you are.

DS: This is also – my father is the one who told me to buy a Costco instead of Pier One five years ago, he’s a smart guy. But they – yes, I think the – I think – I hear you. I mean I do hear the feeling of like gosh! We’re not in control of anything and I don't think we need to get into a despairing tone about that right now, but my sense…

MT: Yes, we will do it after the podcast.

DS: Yes, but my sense is that that's all – you got to pick and choose, right. For me, clothing, I don't really make much choice about it anyhow. If – except I’ve learned the type of jeans I like from Zara and otherwise. I don't really care, like I’ll pick clothes out my closet, but I don't really care to shop for clothes. So, for me, this is a nice service. It’s a change. It's something different. So, I don't mind giving away – I don’t personally feel that how I dress expresses who I am. That's just my – you know music – Spotify, gives me the creeps a little bit too. Daniel Ek, when I hear him speak, the CEO and founder of that company, he feels – that's where I feel what you're saying.

MT: Yes, okay.

DS: I feel like he views music as digital bits and you can fine tune it and I think – my – that same brother is in the music industry and he has skepticism that Spotify is just going to create their own artists and just cut out artists, you know, all this – so I hear what you're saying. To me, again, that we’ve talked about music a few times, that to me – I – it resonates more for me with music where I do want to make my own choices rather than clothing where I really don't care and I’m happy to take that convenience.

MT: Okay, let’s come back to Earth. I feel like look, Daniel – listeners, Daniel and I have existential despair. I, in particular, am deeply concerned about what all these new companies mean for the way that our world is structured and the way that a person can exercise his or her freewill and judgment in technology dominated and even determined society. But let’s talk about valuation for Stitch Fix instead of going further on that.

DS: Yes.

MT: What’s your – you built a model, is this a DCF? What we got here?

DS: It’s not quite a DCF. I built a – I took their end of – their fiscal year 2019 they reported in September, I took their numbers, their gross margin, the SG&A then obviously that gets you to your operating margin. I factored in – I just gave them a standard 20% tax rate, standard 2% of revenue as CapEx, 1% of revenue for depreciation and amortization. I know that those should even out, I'm not – I just wanted to put some basic numbers down, I don't think I needed to get two in a week. And again…

MT: And you don’t if your name is Richard Kinder. Sorry, go ahead.

DS: Good throw back.So, gross margins, over the last few years have been steady between 43% and 45%. Revenue growth last year was 28% versus 25% the year prior. I think there was an extra week in last year's numbers. So, I'm modeling essentially 24% growth in 2020, and then steps down 20% to 15% to 10% to 7% to 5% in 2025. Just, I think that's a sign. That would put them at a $3.3 billion revenue company in 2025, a little more than double what they are today. That seems to me they have that opportunity.

Obviously, that’s one of the key bets here. The more – it’s funny. What’s nice about doing a model is then you can see your assumptions and what really matters because I’ll go to how I get to my valuation. SG&A, I’m sort of modeling out what the company is forecasting as their long-term target, which is operating income of 11%, SG&A of about 35%, gross margin of – I’m giving them 46%, so that gets them to an 11% operating margin. That's really where a lot of the outside comes from. Can they indeed gain leverage? Can they indeed bring down S&GA, which mainly means bringing out – like advertising is going to stay where it is, so it can they bring down everything else involved in S&GA? And I did – I was pleased to note, I kind of tweeted it before, I shared with you, but I was pleased to note, I did model for shares outstanding to continue to grow.

MT: Yes.

DS: I kind of bumped that up. That to me is a yellow flag. They’re definitely using stock-based compensation quite a lot, but a long story, short, I model them to have something like $2.15 a share of free cash flow and $2.43 a share of EPS in 2025, which I think the distinction is that I have CapEx being higher than D&A, and I then put a 15 times multiple on 2025, added in what I expect to be their – not literally expect, they have net cash right now of about $3.5 a share, I said they would have $5 then, they should, I think if you do this math literally, have more than that. But again, conservatism or laziness whatever you want to call it. I then discounted it back at 10% a year or a 10% discount rate. I got that the price target should be about $23 a share. I wanted to buy at a 50% margin of safety. That price targets move between like $23 and $24, that's what I said $16 earlier. The stock is trading close to $23, so I guess you could argue that it's a fair value right now. There's some – I think there's some conservatism in the growth rate, but for sure there’s execution built in here.

MT: Yes.

DS: So, that's my model. Yes, I don’t know, what do you think? Does it fail? Does it make sense?

MT: I don’t know who did. No – yes, it’s reasonable. I think, you know, we were talking earlier about this kind of like the type of growth company you would go for if you’re like more of a value person is and the kind of – I think machine creep that we’re seeing in security analysis in general right now is like value hasn’t been working, value hasn’t been working. Okay, so like what is a more refined approach to growth that would still leave an investor feeling confident in what here she was doing? And I think that that's basically what you’ve tried to do here is to the pivot towards growth and find a company that still feels conservative even if you have to sort of model out into the future in a sort of cardinal sin against, you know, the value way of looking at things.

And I think there is something to this idea like can a company sustain growth in revenue and profits in the 10% range? If that’s a sustainable dynamic over a series of years then there's a lot to be attracted to about the company. I think your model here is fine. I think you – till I pick it apart we’d have to do more looking at the sort of accounting choices that the company makes and the sources of their different revenue growth and we’re not going to do that today. I mean, I think on high level you have a company here that has some really attractive attributes in terms of the possibility for increased operating and strategic advantage. E-commerce does seem like a – the rapidly growing component of the resale market. I wonder what – I think one thing you might do is – this is a consumer discretionary type of purchase, right, sort of clothes that make you feel good.

I think modeling a downside case would help build out the discussions like what would that look like? And it’s not necessarily that multiples would compress all that much, but I think that the – you know the denominator of your PE and P to FCF ratios might not be quite so rosy. I mean you have things sort of quintupling or quadrupling over the course of next five years. So, that’s the one thing maybe some sensitivity analysis, but look, I mean as far as it goes, I think Stitch Fix has some algorithm hocus-pocus, a little of the make the world a better place, self-deception that I really don’t love in seeing in tech companies, but it – look, there's a lot that makes sense I think. So, I – you know I give you a passing grade. You got athletic.

DS: Athletic?

MT: This is not a husky – it’s not husky. It’s not slim so its athletic.

DS: Alright, alright.

MT: Yes, I rate this athletic. Yes, I wish I could have torn you down more. I think mostly I had to resort to personal attacks here. I like this, I like it, Daniel.

DS: Thanks, Mike. I – one of the other things I think is interesting is, I think about – we talk so much about Peter Lynch and about would know, own what you love, own what you know, not that – look, I like Stitch. I’m fascinated by Stitch Fix. I can't really say I love them. I’ve used it once etcetera. But I think what's interesting to me is – or what I think is valuable is the idea of look, we have limited hours in the day. We couldn’t theory just go index, but we’re Seeking Alpha. We’re trying to do more than that as investors, and if you’re going to spend the hours studying something, it does – you know a few other people have tweeted about this.

I think [indiscernible] tweeted or re-tweeted something about this, but like it's worth spending time on things that interest you and worth spending times on some things that you might learn from both for your investing and for other things in your life. And so, that's sort of how I’ve started investing more in travel contingent companies because that's a field that really interest me. And so, I just think that's something as we’ve talked a lot about Peter Lynch style and how to balance that and not like I'm sure anybody listening to this will think that I'm a rube who is or can think that I’m rube who is like in the bag for this company.

I’m open to a lot of things. You've done a great job raising some issues that I’m sure there’s more that could go wrong for Stitch Fix, but I'm just interested in following it and seeing what happens and I would like to open a bigger – or I would like to add to my position if the opportunity affords itself. But at the very least, I have a tiny seat at the table to watch what’s going on and a reason to pay attention.

MT: Okay. Why not?

DS: Why not? Why not? Alright. well, thank you, Mike.

MT: Thank you, Daniel.

DS: I’m looking forward to hearing your pitch next week.

MT: Oh! Gosh. I’m going to get whacked hard.

DS: It will be a personalized pitch and custom-fitted.

MT: No-neck, no-neck pitch, alright.

DS: Alright. Bye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long SFIX. Mike Taylor has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.