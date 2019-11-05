Abbott Laboratories: Predictability In Q4

The optimism present in management's forward-looking statements in ABT’s earnings report should help investors be less hesitant to buy at a relative high.

Management is particularly optimistic on a number of their growth catalysts, from products to emerging markets.

Many investors are aware that news drives stock prices, but few are aware that management sentiment drives stock prices in much the same way.

The Sentiment Question

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported its quarterly earnings last month. My primary investment process is a quarterly one, both in predicting earnings movements and in predicting post-earnings movements. As we are in the post-earnings movement phase, it is best we investigate the primary catalyst for quarterly momentum: sentiment.

Many investors are aware that public information releases (news) generate responses (sentiment) that drives stock prices to a severe degree, regularly more so than the often uninvolved financial data related to the company in question.

(Source: Semantics Scholar)

Management Sentiment: Better than EPS Beats

But few are aware that management sentiment accounts for 50% more predictability of stock price than does actual EPS or revenue beats. Investigations into management sentiment during earnings calls produce reliable predictions as to the stock’s general trend into its next earnings report. Specifically, my method is to calculate sentiment scores across quarters for a company, looking for significant changes with respect to itself and the general market.

As per my analysis, ABT’s management sentiment has been hovering around the industry average and is quite volatile. Yet this quarter’s sentiment is 64% more optimistic than last quarter’s, which was below the industry average. Year-over-year, ABT’s sentiment is also more optimistic: a 24% increase.

Q3 2019 Sentiment Change vs… Q2 2019 +64% Q3 2018 +24% Average +37%

To see how sentiment drives stock, you only need read the above paragraph while looking at ABT’s chart. Last quarter’s post-earnings reaction drove the stock higher initially, but the stock price is now lower than one quarter ago. Likewise, the earnings report one year ago was of industry-average sentiment, and the stock trended roughly sideways.

The “negative” earnings report this quarter drove the stock downward, yet sentiment is significantly higher year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, implying excess returns over the next quarter. The general reason sentiment stirs stock prices more so than balance sheet changes lies in the fact that management is classified as insiders and thus possess non-public information, yet we can puncture our way into this insider bubble via psychology: unconsciously, managements are expressing their expectations – based on insider information – in a semi-transparent language by the words they select in their conversations with investors; this is well-documented in the financial literature. In my lexical analysis of ABT’s earnings calls, we will extract some of the more interesting statements of positive sentiment, hinting at excess gains over the coming months – gains that we are beginning to see via the transition in ABT’s price action, which is now bullish in spite of negative reaction to earnings. On that note, the smart money and dumb money are acting similarly to ABT’s movements, both taking profits on bumps and buying dips – however, the dip-buying is much stronger with the smart money, while the profit-taking is much stronger with the dumb money.

Back to ABT’s recent earnings report, let’s look at some of the statements flagged as positive sentiment:

“And as we track those for long time, probably some of the highest multiples in the world than any business - businesses that make money, you know they're attractive, the markets are attractive and they are the attractive parts of branded generic pharmaceutical worldwide.”

- This is in regard to emerging markets. The statement implies neither a flight from US competition nor wild speculation but a pertinent method of selecting businesses to maximize the conversion of investor capital to profit.

“We've continued to grow share in the U.S. actually and maintain our leadership position in the international markets.”

- Though ABT continues to leverage emerging markets, the company is not sacrificing its position in the United States.

“In the meantime, if you look at Libre in Q3, we had - we had an exceptional Q3.”

- Management is particularly optimistic on a number of their growth drivers, Libre being one. A non-invasive glucose monitor garnering profits from the Canadian health care system (and possibly many others in the near future), Libre’s expected run rate is $2B but a higher potential run rate is credible, as its growth rate has surpassed 70%.

(Source: Physicians Weekly)

Overall, the optimism present in the forward-looking statements – especially those regarding multifaceted growth (across markets, countries, and product types) in ABT’s earnings report should help investors be less hesitant to devote (more) capital to a stock that is often viewed as overpriced. I think we will see some analyst upgrades soon, actions that could easily raise the average analyst target price (currently $94) into the three-digit range. If you are fortunate enough, you could buy on a dip, as the smart money does.

Is Abbott a Hold for Next Quarter’s Earnings?

Abbott is a buy in my opinion, but its price makes it risky to hold through earnings reports. My research on predicting earning reactions can help you decide whether to exit, hold, buy more, or – best of all – create an options strategy to overturn the risk/reward ratio of holding through earnings.

You can drastically improve your confidence heading into an earnings report with my strategies on predicting earnings movements.

