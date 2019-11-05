HighPoint Tops Estimates, Highlights Even Better Hereford Results

The company is down ~ 50% since May while beating estimates, improving the balance sheet, and demonstrating better than expected well results.

EBITDAX at New High As The Name Flips Into Free Cash Flow and the Balance Sheet Metrics Sharply Improve.

This is a Z4 Research Pre Call Note:

Further Improved

The 3Q19 Numbers:

Volumes were pre-announced as being at the top end of the guidance range and above the Street.

Oil Differential: ($4.16) vs ($4.53) last quarter.

NGL realization: 10% of WTI vs 16% last quarter.

Costs were very good at $7.87 per BOE (LOE, transportation, production taxes, and cash G&A vs $10.97 last quarter).

That's a new high for them in terms of dollars for EBITDAX for them and they flipped to being cash flow positive during the quarter.

Guidance:

2019 Capex: Reiterated prior $350 to $380 mm,

2019 Volumes: Reiterated prior 34.25 to 35.6 MBOepd

4Q19 volumes imply 7% sequential growth on mid to 39.7 MBOEpd (staying oily at 63% of volumes); both total volumes and oil volumes to reach new highs in 4Q.

Operating cost guidance is trending lower.

Highlights:

The operations update was announced when they pre-announced the quarter's volumes. Previously we added color on both Hereford and NE Wattenberg. What follows is that section from early last month updated for new color as noted: Below, what's New is in Italics.

Hereford Field - 10.1 MBOEpd (80% oil); up 41% sequentially

- by Section Update:

DSU 11-63-15 - #1 on map - 10 extended laterals - (Gen 1 fracs) DSU 11-63-16 - #2 on map - 11 extended laterals (drilled on 16 well per section spacing) - This is a higher fluid intensity set of wells (Gen 2 fracs, a 50% increase in fluids pumped per foot to 30 barrels per foot). 7 wells on east side placed on production at end of 2Q19 on tighter spacing and high intensity completions yielding 75% increase in same time daily production (through 105 days) vs prior wells (section 15 above). 4 west side wells (drilled on 8 well per section spacing) placed on production in July and ramping. New: The East Side wells, through 130 days the wells are now 120% greater and the wells are showing a shallower decline curve relative to previously completed wells. New: The West Side wells, through 85 days the wells are now running 55% greater above prior wells and trending higher. DSU 11-63-17 - #3 on map - 12 extended laterals (drilled on 12 well per section spacing) - This is a further enhanced frac design set of wells (Gen 3 fracs with 40+ barrels pumped per foot (Gen 4 fracs)). 6 wells on east side and 6 on west side - showing a 30% uplift in fluid productivity two months into production vs section 11-63-16 wells above but still ramping. DSU 12-63-34 - #4 on map ("Fox Creek") - 5 extended laterals - to be popped in 1Q20.

NE Wattenberg - 26.845 MBOEpd (58% oil).

Balance Sheet & Other:

Net debt to annualized EBITDA of 2.1x, vs 2.6x as of 2Q19.

Recent Performance: The stock was at $2.50 at the time of the 1Q19 call in May, or down 52% since then. Oil was $62 then vs $56.50 now. The 2019 consensus EBITDA estimate is off 8% since then (and up 1% since 2Q19) and the 2020 is off 10% since that time.

Nutshell: Strong quarter. Good costs and a substantial improvement in the balance sheet on the back of stronger cash flow. Stronger than expected well results from their oilier but smaller segment should continue to garner notice. We continue to own HPR in the ZLT as a Core position along with a Trading position overweight while the name remains overly discounted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.