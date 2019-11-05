Mastercard: Reiterate 15-18% Annual Return Buy Case After Q3

At $279.05, Mastercard should deliver a 15-18% annualised return over time as it continues its high-teens EPS growth. We reiterate Buy.

Mastercard payments volume growth was strong and broad-based and exceeded Visa's by a few percentage points, meriting its higher valuation.

19Q3 results last week again supported our thesis of Mastercard being a long-term compounder backed by strong structural trends.

Mastercard shares have returned more than 13% since our initial Buy rating in March, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

We have Buy recommendations on both Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V), two businesses driven by similar structural growth drivers. For completeness, we outline our ratings history and Buy case below. Readers who have already read our article on Visa's FY19Q4 results last week are advised to skip directly to the "Operational Performance" section.

Introduction

We initiated our Buy rating on Mastercard in March and followed that with a similar Buy rating on Visa in June, with a preference for Mastercard due to its higher exposure to less mature non-U.S. markets and higher historic growth.

Since our initiation, Mastercard shares have risen 13%, more than twice the rise in the S&P 500, and significantly outperformed payment peers American Express (NYSE:AXP) (Neutral-rated since March) and PayPal (PYPL) (Neutral-rated since May), although underperforming Visa by approx. 130 bps:

Mastercard Share Price vs. Payment Peers & S&P 500 (Since 31-March) Source: Yahoo Finance (01-Nov-19).

Having reviewed Mastercard's 19Q3 results released last week, we believe it will continue to be a long-term compounder, backed by strong structural trends, as we will explain below.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case on Mastercard (and Visa) was based on credit card networks' ability to grow EPS at 15% or more sustainably over the medium term:

They are natural “GDP+” earnings growers, given the rise in electronic payments, their volume-based revenues and operational leverage

They have strong structural growth potential in their existing markets, where card penetration still has plenty of room to grow

They also have strong structural growth potential in new markets, both geographically and in new areas like P2P and B2C payments

Strong volume growth leads to strong revenue growth, given their pricing power and growth of value-added services to clients

Their revenue growth requires little incremental cost or CapEx, allowing margin expansion, high capital distributions, and high return on capital

Their continuing strong growth justifies their relatively high valuation multiples and provides an offset even in case of downward re-ratings

Even if volume growth were to slow, they could protect earnings by reducing costs, having made large “investments” in recent years

Mastercard's 19Q3 results showed that all the components of our Buy case remain intact.

Operational Performance

Mastercard's operational performance showed its volume growth remains strong, and its long-term growth potential remains abundant.

19Q3 saw Mastercard growing 11.0% year on year in the number of cards (6.0% including Maestro cards), 21.9% in the number of payments transactions, and 12.5% in payments volume (14.7% excluding currency). This brings its year-to-date payments volume growth to 9.3% year on year (13.5% excluding currency):

The year-on-year growth in payments volume was again geographically broad-based and exceeded 10% even in the oldest U.S. market:

Mastercard Payments Volume Growth Y/Y by Region (19Q3) NB. All growth rates are y/y and in local currencies. Source: Mastercard results press release (19Q3).

Volume growth has been strong for all three large card companies through 2019, both globally and in the U.S., albeit at a lower level than the exceptionally strong 2018 for American Express and Visa:

Gross Dollar Volume Growth – Mastercard, Visa & AmEx (Global & U.S.) Note: All growth rates are y/y and in local currencies; include both payments and cash transactions. Exclude Visa growth rates that were impacted by the acquisition of Visa Europe. AXP negative growth rates in early 2017 were due to the loss of Costco. Source: MA, V and AXP company filings.

Interestingly, Mastercard's 19Q3 volume growth exceeded Visa's even in their U.S. home market, in both credit and debit cards:

Payments Volume Growth Y/Y – MA vs. V (CY19Q3) NB1. All growth rates are y/y and in local currencies; payments transactions only. Source: MA and V company filings.

Similar to Visa, Mastercard management has continued to observe a strong economy, including in the 3 weeks after the end of Q3 (through 21 October), with year-on-year switched volume growth down 1% sequentially in the U.S. and similar to Q3 outside the U.S.

P&L Performance

Mastercard's P&L showed its continuing ability to convert strong volume growth into strong revenue growth, while also achieving margin expansion.

For 19Q3, on payments volume growth of 14.7% year on year, Mastercard grew net revenues by 16%, expanded EBIT margin by 2 bps, and grew EPS by 23%. Similarly, for year-to-date on payments volume growth of 13.5%, Mastercard grew net revenues by 15%, expanded EBIT margin by 66 bps, and grew EPS by 21% (all figures exclude currency):

Mastercard Key P&L Items (19Q3) Note: Figures are non-GAAP unless otherwise stated. Differences between GAAP and non-GAAP figures include litigation, charitable donation & tax matters. Source: MA 10-Q (19Q3).

"Other Revenues", which include value-added services, grew 32.7% year on year in Q3 (including currency) (22.9% year to date), due to both a 4% contribution from acquisitions and Mastercard's success in areas such as Data & Services and Cyber & Intelligence Solutions.

Rebates & Incentives grew faster than gross revenues, but as mentioned, net revenues still grew faster than volumes.

Mastercard's 19Q3 revenue growth of 16% appears only 1% higher than that of Visa (15%, both figures excluding currency) but, unlike Visa, there was no mention of any material benefit from the adoption of the ASC 606 accounting standard which increased Visa's revenue growth by 3%.

Operating expense growth was roughly in line with revenue growth for 19Q3 (at 14.5%) and 170 bps slower than revenue growth for year to date. Acquisitions were again a contributor to expense growth (3% in Q3), while the rest was primarily related to "strategic initiatives such as digital enablement, safety and security, geographic expansion, and new payment flows":

Mastercard Operating Expenses (19Q3) Source: MA results press release (19Q3).

Some investments were shifted from 19Q3 to Q4, which means year-on-year expense growth will likely be higher in the last quarter of the year.

2019 Outlook

Management outlook continued to imply a high-teens EPS growth in 2019. The actual outlook was revised upwards slightly, with revenue growth revised from “low teens” to “high end of low-teens” (all figures are non-GAAP):

With operating expense growth still expected to be at the "high end of high single-digits", the implied EBIT growth (non-GAAP, excluding acquisitions) for 2019 is in the high-teens. EPS growth will also be in high-teens (and higher), helped by buybacks which have reduced the average share count by 2.4% for the year-to-date period.

The high-teens EBIT growth implied by 2019 guidance will be in line with Mastercard's recent track record, with an EBIT CAGR of 17.2% in 2015-18. EPS growth has been higher due to the U.S. tax cut in 2017, as well as share buybacks (which were done at lower prices than the present one):

Valuation

At $279.05, with respect to last 12 months' financials, shares are on 37.2x P/E and a 2.0% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 0.5%:

Mastercard Net Income, Cash Flows & Valuation (2016-19Q3A) Source: MA company filings.

Similar to Visa, Mastercard has a history of returning nearly all of its net income to shareholders through dividends and buybacks:

Mastercard Return of Capital vs. Net Income (2011-18A) Source: MA company filings.

Mastercard shares are on higher multiples than Visa shares, which are trading on a 33.0x P/E and a 2.9% FCF Yield with respect to last 12 months' (FY19) financials and have a 0.7% Dividend Yield.

We believe both Visa and Mastercard are attractively valued, given their growth potential and strong track record.

Conclusion

Mastercard's results support our Buy case, again confirming the company's ability to grow EPS at 15% or more sustainably over the medium term, as it continues to benefit from broad-based, structural volume growth, which is converted into strong revenue growth and margin expansion.

Mastercard continues to grow volume and earnings faster than even Visa.

We believe Mastercard's valuation multiples are stable. FCF, if paid out entirely in dividends, would provide a 2.0% dividend yield, which we consider healthy given Mastercard's strong growth profile.

Assuming stable valuation multiples, Mastercard's average annual share price growth will likely be the sum of its organic EPS growth (in mid-to-high-teens) and the benefit of the share count reduction from buybacks (approx. 2%).

At $279.05, we believe Mastercard shares will continue to compound in the long term with a 15-18% average annual return, consisting of 0.5% in dividends, mid-to-high-teens share price growth from organic EPS growth, and an approx. 2% share price growth from EPS growth due to buybacks.

We reiterate our Buy recommendation on Mastercard and prefer it slightly over Visa (also Buy-rated) for its higher exposure to less mature non-U.S. markets and higher historic growth.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA,V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.