There's Almost Always A Buying Opportunity After An Inverted Yield Curve

At the time of this writing, the S&P 500 is up nearly 7% since August 14, 2019, and has not gone below the August 14-level since that time.

History says there is almost always a point in time where you can get a better deal on stocks than you could at the time of the yield curve inversion.

The inverted yield curve is long-known to be a leading recession-predictor, but it's not an immediate sell-signal. Stocks have been known to rise, sometimes significantly, after this happens.

The inverted yield curve (spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields) occurred on August 14, 2019 (for the first time since 2007).

For the purposes of this article, I'm going to solely focus on the inverted yield curve spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields, as it is perhaps the most widely-followed yield curve, and it didn't invert until many months after the other widely-followed yield curves inverted.

Following an inverted yield curve, there's almost always a buying opportunity. When I say there's a 'buying opportunity,' I mean an opportunity to 'buy the dip' after a stock market decline.

It's important to acknowledge a perfect track record: Every recession in the last fifty years came not more than 2 years (maximum) after an inverted yield curve. Every one, with zero exceptions.

Now, let's also recognize an imperfect track record: There have been some 'false positives' where the yield curve inverted, and a recession or downturn did not follow. Three examples come to mind:

1. There was a false positive in December 1965, as no recession followed. It would be over 4 years until the next recession. However, despite the absence of a recession, there was, in fact, a decline in stocks. Stocks were roughly 16% lower one year later. So, maybe it wasn't that misleading. Stock market declines can happen without recessions; although it seems recessions always come with stock declines.

2. Then, there was the inverted yield curve in December 1988. A recession followed in July of 1990, but consider this: In December of 1988, the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) (IVV) was trading at roughly 270. At the market lows around August of 1990, the S&P 500 was trading at roughly 311; it never went below the 270 level. It went 29% higher, then it dipped, but it didn't dip low enough. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) had a similar movement. Contrary to this article's title, there actually wasn't a buying opportunity after the yield curve inversion. Rare exception.

3. Then, there was a false positive in June of 1998. The yield curve inverted very slightly, and briefly, but nonetheless, it did happen. The recession didn't happen for 34 months; that took longer than usual. There was a second, more severe occurrence of an inverted yield curve in February 2000, occurring just one month before the stock market peak in March of 2000, and one year before the official start of the recession in March 2001. (By technical definition, some economists don't even consider this to be a "recession" at all, as it didn't have two consecutive quarters of negative GDP, but it was widely perceived by the public to be a recession as the unemployment rate increased while stocks went down; and it clearly had negative real-world effects on people.) After the inverted yield curve in June of 1998, there were some better times to buy stocks at lower prices; such as August of 1998 when the S&P 500 was trading roughly 6% lower, a rather mild decline, but a decline nonetheless. There would also be a more major decline four years later in September 2002, the S&P 500 was trading roughly 25% lower than the level it was at in June of 1998. One key factor may have caused or contributed to the false positive in 1998 was that the Federal Reserve "paused their rate hiking cycle and, therefore, relieved pressure off the front-end of the curve and a recession did not occur for nearly three years."

Comparing the rare exception, 1988, to today:

So, it would be easy to make the argument that 1988 is proof that there might not be better buying opportunities ahead in today's environment... 2019 could become another 'rare exception' where the market just goes higher and never looks back. I believe that's unlikely.

What makes today different than 1988:

- Valuation: The S&P 500's P/E ratio is double what it was then. It's 22 today versus 11 in December 1988.

- The stock market is at an all-time high today. In December of 1988, the S&P 500 was trading roughly 15% below its all-time high. The market was still recovering from the infamous 'Black Monday' crash in October 1987.

- At 10 years, this is the longest period of expansion and economic growth in U.S. history to not be interrupted by a recession or prolonged downturn. In 1988, the most recent recession (not counting 'Black Monday') was in 1981-1982, about 6-7 years prior.

- Every decade in the last one hundred years has had a recession or two... with the exception of the decade, 2010-2019. We live in a cyclical economy, and we are overdue for a downturn.

Conclusion:

There will likely be a better time to buy stocks significantly lower than the August 14th levels, at some point in the future. The S&P 500 closed at 2840 on August 14th; I would expect a minimum decline of 10% below that point, bringing it down to the level of 2556. Most inverted yield curves have been followed by buying opportunities (stock market dips); the timing of those opportunities can widely vary; from one month to four years.

I don't necessarily advise trying to time the market; it is possible that we may never see the level 2556 again, but history suggests we probably will.

I would also pay attention to the stock market lows in December 2018; the S&P 500 reached a low of 2416. If we reached 2416 and that wasn't even a recession, I can imagine revisiting that level if a genuine recession were to happen. The 2018 lows should serve as a benchmark to how low we can expect to go.

So, I don't advise selling everything; but perhaps taking a little bit off the table and having some spare cash on hand.

I would also suggest taking a more conservative approach. If you own an S&P 500 ETF, perhaps it's time to trade it for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) or a Dividend-Aristocrat ETF (NOBL) which have been known to hold up better during recessions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIG, SPY, IVV, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.