Enova International's Strong Performance Continues In Q3 2019 As It Exits The U.K.

This article focuses on Q3 2019 earning highlights. For more information on Enova’s business please refer to my article here with a Q2 2019 update here.

Q3 2019 highlights

Enova reported strong year-over-year revenue growth of 12% which translated into an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 39% and adjusted EPS of 87% due to strong operating leverage (comes mainly from fixed general and administrative and operational and technology expenses and a falling cost of capital). Loans to new customers represented 38% of total originations which bodes well for expanded revenue potential going forwards from repeat business. These new customers were onboarded with a modest 3% increase in year-over-year marketing expenses pointing to robust demand for Enova’s products. Strong marketing channels include direct mail and TV along with direct and online.

Enova continues to promote the image that it is well diversified across US subprime, US near-prime, US small business, Brazilian installment loans and Enova Decisions, its analytics-as-a service business. However, its growth is concentrated in its NetCredit near-prime installment loans, line of credit and in the last few quarters an acceleration in its small business offering with gross accounts receivable growing 21.3%, 50.9% and 85.6% respectively year-over-year. At the end of Q3 2019, near-prime installment loans comprised 46.5% of gross receivables followed by line of credit accounts at 22.1% and small business is at 12.4% . Enova continues to see strong small business product demand at unit economic levels it finds compelling.

Excluding the U.K. operations, Enova is guiding to full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA of USD278 million to USD288 million and adjusted EPS of USD4.13 to USD4.34.

Exit from the U.K.

The decision to stop investing in the U.K. and to instead withdraw is a positive move in my view. It follows a similar move by Curo Group Holdings (CURO), which placed its U.K. subsidiaries into administration in February 2019. The U.K. subprime regulatory environment is too fickle for participants to function with even medium-term clarity. More broadly in the U.K., regulation in certain sectors (e.g. utilities) has resulted in multi-year share price collapses such as the one highlighted in my article on BT Group (BT). Unlike Enova, BT Group is U.K. centric and does not have the luxury of shutting down its U.K. operations and allocating funds more efficiently elsewhere.

Enova’s U.K. exit will result in a one-off after tax charge of USD74 million which includes a USD43 million cash component required to support the termination of its U.K. lending activities. Though the U.K. exit will lower revenues, profitability will improve since the U.K. business has been running at an operating loss. For the 9 months ended September 30, 2019, the U.K. reported revenues of USD64 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of USD16 million. Excluding the U.K., Enova’s adjusted EPS would increase from USD2.83 (including U.K.) to USD3.20 (excluding U.K.) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019.

Concerns

Recession: despite Enova’s claims that it has successfully operated through different credit environments over a 15+ year period, in my view Enova remains untested in a recessionary environment. Its product mix and overall size was very different during the great financial crisis and during this time it was sheltered within Cash America’s sizeable and resilient pawnshop operations. Recession concerns include credit quality and capital market access

Stagnant share price: despite clear top and bottom line positive momentum, Enova’s share price has basically traded sideways since early 2018. Observing this trend, I chose to back Curo Holdings in my February 2019 Top Idea found here and that has proved to be the right decision with Curo up 40% since the article was published. However, if Enova’s momentum continues into 2020 then just earnings growth should secure a double digit share price rise assuming no multiple expansion or contraction.

Regulation: as evidenced in the U.K. and recently in California, changes to the regulatory framework can restrict Enova’s business activities. In California, Enova needs to wind down its subprime installment product in the state which accounts for approximately 3% of total originations and a similar percentage of gross profit. However, it anticipates recapturing much of this demand by providing underwriting services via Californian national banks. Enova will not compete in the sub 36% interest rate lending market. Banks have a significant cost of capital advantage and it is a very competitive space. Enova’s analytical capabilities provide a stronger moat in near- and subprime segments compared with prime.

Key takeaways

My rule of thumb for substantiating strong tailwinds is a company that consistently meets or beats market expectations over multiple quarters without showing signs of strain (e.g. escalating sales and market expenses). Enova easily satisfies this criteria as it benefits from a stable credit and strong demand environment combined with its inherent operating leverage and execution prowess. Despite headline regulatory setbacks in the U.K., which it is wisely exiting, and California, its core momentum is largely unaffected, particularly from a profitability viewpoint. However, concerns about regulation and the cyclical nature of its market will probably always overshadow Enova. But as Enova’s earnings continue to grow by double digits year-over-year, its share price should respond. Its Brazilian operations and Enova Decisions remain free options on potentially lucrative revenue streams. I remain bullish on this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.