Infinera: Key Earnings Questions

The company can potentially post revenues at the upper end of its management's guided range, and maybe even exceed it.

Infinera (INFN) is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings call after market close on November 6. The company beat the Street's estimates in Q2 and investors would be curious to see if it can outperform once again. But in addition to focusing on Infinera's headline numbers, investors should also closely monitor its customer wins, its management's guidance and their visibility into purchase trends of some of its largest customer, CenturyLink. These items would highlight how well Infinera and its shares are going to perform next.

Customer Win Trends

Let me start by saying that Infinera saw plenty of customer interest in the last quarter. The company locked its first Huawei-replacement deal with a Tier 1 Asian customer during Q2, which, partly, was responsible for its revenue beat. Its management acknowledged during the earnings call that they "anticipate more of these opportunities arising over the course of time."

Now, this Chinese customer had migrated to Infinera to minimize its supply chain risk due to strained trade relations between US and China. We've seen over the last quarter that trade tensions between the two countries haven't exactly deescalated so this industry dynamic, of Huawei's customer flocking to alternative networking solutions, be it Ciena, Nokia or Infinera, is still very much prevalent.

I believe investors should closely monitor management's commentary around customer wins. Specifically speaking:

Did this new Huawei customer ramp its purchases in Q3 or is Infinera's management anticipating a ramp in its purchase orders in the foreseeable future? Also, who is this new customer and which of Infinera's optical transport platforms are they buying exactly? Did Infinera register any new Huawei-replacement deals in Q3? Its management did say after all that this trend of customer flocking over to Infinera could continue going forward.

Needless to say, Infinera signing up a new Huawei-replacement deal can potentially bolster the former's financials and meaningfully fire up its shares like it did after the last earnings report.

Besides, Infinera's management had noted during their Q2 earnings call that they had successfully completed 14 trials in H1 FY19 and had scheduled 18 trials in H2 FY19. Now, I understand that conducting trials is essential for growing a business. More trials should ideally convert to more paid deals but that's a statistical statement whereas this is a real-world competitive landscape with several wheels in motion.

For all we know, these trials might not have materialized into actual sales because any of Infinera's competitors sweetened the deal with deep discounts or maybe the customer just didn't see Infinera's platforms as a good fit for their existing infrastructure and/or planned upgrades. So, investors should closely listen in on Infinera management's comments around how many of these trials converted to paid deals in Q3.

Secondly, did Infinera's trial pipeline grow in Q3? If so, then by how much? Any material reduction in its trial pipeline figure may signal that potential customers aren't very interested in Infinera's optical transport platform. So, investors should watch this item very closely in its upcoming earnings call.

I'd like to remind readers that signing up new customers is a good thing for Infinera as it stands to bolster its revenue, but it has its shortcomings as well. The company's hardware sales are low-margin and signing up a large number of footprint deals has, time and again, resulted in a margin compression for the company. So, investors shouldn't be shocked or caught off guard if this scenario plays out for Infinera once again.

Customer Spending Trends

Now, we need to also monitor how well Infinera's existing significant customers are ramping their purchases.

Per our database, we know that Infinera's largest customer happens to be CenturyLink. The wired telecom giant has been aggressively laying down FTTH (Fiber to the Home) and FTTN (Fiber to the Node) networks, along with powering up 5G backbone for other telecom firms with its fiber footprint.

This should ideally increase CenturyLink's purchases from Infinera, as the latter would want to buy more optical transport platform (instant bandwidth and newer hardware) to meet its increased bandwidth requirements.

This is seemingly an industry dynamic. Ericsson's management actually noted three weeks ago in their earnings call that "...we see faster rollout of 5G than we earlier anticipated, driven by the pioneers in North America and Northeast Asia." Now, Ericsson isn't a direct competitor for Infinera, but the former has its footing in several telecom verticals. Hence, its management's statements should come across as general trends about the overall networking space.

But coming back to Infinera, it would be interesting to see if it's able to capitalize on this industry dynamic. The company has a significant revenue exposure to all four of its geographical segments, with most of its revenue coming in from US and EMEA, so favorable operating conditions in either of the four markets should result in a notable uptick in Infinera's financials.

I'm personally expecting Infinera's revenues from Asia Pacific to trend north in Q3 due to Huawei-replacement effect and also driven by favorable market demand that Ericsson is reporting. At the same time, a potential ramp of purchase orders by CenturyLink can materially boost Infinera's revenues from the US. These are just my rough guesses and investors should track these items closely to ascertain what went wrong, or right, when the company releases its earnings report on November 6.

Final Thoughts

Infinera's management is forecasting non-GAAP revenues to come in between $320 million and $340 million in Q4, or $330 million at the mid-point. This would mark a sequential revenue growth of 7.5%. However, I believe Infinera's revenue figure can come in at the higher-end of its management's guided range, and maybe even exceed it altogether. This is of course, if Infinera is also seeing favorable operating conditions like Ericsson is, and is able to sign new Huawei-replacement deals during the quarter. This dynamic, if prevalent, might as well lead Infinera's management to issue a rather bullish guidance for Q4. So, investors should be optimistic about Infinera's Q3 earnings report.

