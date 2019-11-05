VistaGen Therapeutics: PH10's Approval Potential Just Can't Outweigh Stock Dilution Risk

Company Thesis

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a small-cap biotech company currently possessing 3 drug candidates in clinical trials for various psychiatric indications. Out of the 3 candidates, both PH94B indicated for social anxiety disorder and AV-101 indicated for major depressive disorder are extremely unlikely to become financially feasible investigations even if approved. On the other hand, PH10 has blockbuster potential due to outstanding reductions on subjects' HAM-D depression scores even for an early stage candidate. However, the company's risk of stock dilution should put shareholders on high alert in the short term. In all, shares of VTGN will be rated as neutral until the company is near the end stages of its Phase 3 trial for PH10. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

PH94B

PH94B is a synthetic neuroactive steroid under investigation for the treatment of social anxiety disorder on an as-needed basis (i.e. taken before public speaking). Its proposed mechanism of action consists of broadcasting chemosensory information via the olfactory nerves to specific brain areas as to induce psychophysiological and neuroendocrine responses without systemic uptake and distribution. In its Phase 2 data release, patients treated with PH94B saw mean reduction of 11 to 26 points on the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale for the treatment arm, and 5 to 14 points on the same scale for the placebo arm. While comparing the 2 groups, PH94B was only able to beat placebo by 2 to 12 points. As the LSAS has a span of 100, it is difficult to see how the drug possesses any clinical efficacy, given the mean LSAS scores for patients enrolled are greater than 60. Additionally, the drug was only able to meet satisfactory statistical significance with p values lesser than 0.05 but greater than 0.01. The results also do not appear to be replicable. In a previous trial, 22 subjects saw a 7.3 point reduction against placebo on the Subjective Units of Distress Scale, but the drug ultimately failed to achieve statistical significance on the LSAS (p = 0.07).

Aside from the high likelihood of Type I errors, the trial design for both investigations may also be insufficient. For all those enrolled (n = 112), subjects were excluded from the study if they were undergoing other treatments for social anxiety. While this was done to isolate the effects of PH94B, such exclusion criteria give no insight as to whether or not PH94B can produce a greater anti-anxiety effect compared to other forms of therapy.

As social anxiety is a disorder as opposed to an illness, there exist many therapeutic options available to treat this condition, including psychoanalysis; acceptance/commitment therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and prescription Rx. For the latter, there are nearly 20 medications (SSRIs, SNRIs, MAOIs, Beta Blockers, etc.) which are currently prescribed off-label for the treatment of SAD. Hence, the fact PH94B only achieved marginal clinical significance in Phase 2 and has not demonstrated efficacy in non-inferiority studies may cause the drug to be severely restrained in its value proposition even if the drug is eventually approved.

AV-101 and PH10

Unfortunately, AV-101 has demonstrated a large discrepancy between investigational goals and scientific evidence. As shown above, AV-101 is trying to mimic the effects of ketamine for treating MDD by inhibiting the NMDA receptor without the serious safety risks of sedation, addiction, or any psychological side effects. Research has indicated, however, the psychotomimetic effects of ketamine are directly related to that of its treatment effects. Hence, the company's ability to separate the two may have little scientific basis. Moreover, Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Rapastinel which also targets the NMDA receptor as a partial agonist completely flopped its Phase 3 trial, despite showing promising results in early studies. In all, the prospects for AV-101 are rather grim for VTGN investors.

Currently, the only promising candidate in VTGN's pipeline remains that of PH10 nasal spray to treat MDD. Unlike AV-101, the API contained in PH10 consists of vomeropherines (pherines), which are odorless synthetic neuroactive steroids that interact with nasal chemosensory receptors (and other receptors in the CNS) to induce dose-dependent and reversible physiologic effects. It has been theorized pherines are able to engage GABAA receptors to produce rapid antidepressant effects with little psychotomimetic symptoms. This hypothesis has been empirically verified via Phase 2 success in Sage Therapeutics' (SAGE) SAGE-217 which targets the exact same receptor for the exact same indication.

Moreover, PH-10's clinical data from Phase 2 suggest patients' depressive symptoms saw substantial improvement with Cohen's d differences of 1.01 for high dose PH10 vs. placebo and 0.71 for low dose PH10 vs. placebo. Cohen's d is calculated as the mean HAMD-17 difference between treatment groups divided by their pooled standard deviation. Any difference below 0.2 would indicate a small effect, and differences under 0.5 would indicate a medium effect. As the investor can observe, such psychiatric improvements are substantial even this early on in the clinical trial process. Moreover, PH10 achieved 60% to 80% remission from depressive symptoms without any psychotomimetic side effects, with the most common adverse events being just somnolence and nasal irritation. In context, there are currently no treatment options available for MDD which can provide rapid depressive relief without causing alarming side effects such as psychosis or suicidal tendencies. The only drug approved to treat MDD in the past decade is that of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) esketamine. Unfortunately, even this drug remains an adjuvant therapy and cannot escape dangerous psychiatric red flags associated with withdrawal.

With this in mind, PH10 has the potential to become a blockbuster addition (along with SAGE-217) in the multi-billion dollar total addressable market for MDD. With superb data even early on, the likelihood of approval for PH10 is high and can more than justify the woes of VTGN's other candidates. The similarity of dosage schedule to existing antidepressants (administered daily in any environment) certainly makes the drug's value proposition to patients more competitive.

Burn Rate And Summary

VTGN possesses only $8.297 million in cash and cash equivalents with an annual loss of $16.8 million based on free cash flow. This means the company will only have less than 6 months of operations from Q22019 to keep R&D expenses running for its 3 drug candidates before another round of equity dilution. With a market cap of less than $50 million, shareholders may suffer more than 30% dilution per year until Phase 3 trial results are published 2-3 years down the line. Unfortunately, 2 of VTGN's candidates have a low probability of success in achieving trial advancement, with PH94B unlikely to offer any value proposition for patients even if approved. Its only promising candidate, PH10, has shown superb clinical profile in addressing major depression while possessing very low toxicity, but is only beginning to commence its Phase 3 investigation. While PH10's blockbuster potential is not to be doubted, the short-term dilution risk makes an investment at this point unsound. As a result, shares of VTGN will be rated as neutral for now, but will be upgraded as a buy towards the end of its Phase 3 trial for PH10.

