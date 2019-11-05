Corning: Display Market Could Become A Bigger Issue

The risk is to the downside due to the fact that it is the bigger units that are struggling and growth is limited to the smaller units.

Corning (GLW) reported on October 29th that core sales and net income declined in Q3. However, management remains confident in the future, despite a challenging environment. But what are some of the potential problems on the horizon for Corning and are there factors that could give the company a boost? Both will be covered next.

Q3 2019 earnings

Corning reported that Q3 core sales declined by 2% to $2.97B. Core net income fell by 17% to $397M. Revenue and net income did not only decline YoY, but QoQ as well. The table below lists the relevant numbers for Q3 2019.

Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY Core sales $3045M $2986M $2969M (1%) (2%) Core net income $476M $410M $397M (3%) (17%) Core EPS $0.51 $0.45 $0.44 (2%) (14%)

Source: Corning

Q3 was a quarter to forget in comparison to previous quarters. Both sales and net income have gone in the wrong direction after several quarters of more than decent results. The question is whether this will continue to be the case for Corning or whether Q3 will turn out to be the bottom with a subsequent recovery.

Sales YoY Net income YoY Q3 2019 $2969M (2%) $397M (17%) Q2 2019 $2986M 8% $410M 14% Q1 2019 $2850M 13% $365M 22% Q4 2018 $3081M 15% $539M 18%

If we break down Corning's performance by individual unit, we notice a wide disparity as not all units performed evenly. For instance, life sciences and environmental technologies grew net income by 37% and 32% respectively. On the other hand, the three remaining units declined by double digits, led by the 24% drop in optical communications.

Sales YoY Net income YoY Display technologies $793M (7%) $185M (15%) Optical communications $1007M (10%) $127M (24%) Environmental technologies $397M 20% $79M 32% Specialty materials $463M 1% $92M (21%) Life sciences $256M 11% $41M 37%

Yet, despite all the challenges it confronted in Q3, Corning remains optimistic about the outlook. Something that is, for instance, reflected in their expectations for smaller price declines. From the Q3 earnings call:

"And we have great news about pricing. We now expect full year glass price declines of a low single-digit percentage compared with our previous guidance of a low to mid-single digit percentage."

A transcript of the Q3 2019 earnings call can be found here.

What Corning has in the pipeline

Furthermore, Corning is engaged in a number of initiatives that could pay off in the future. For instance, life sciences was the star performer in Q3 as shown earlier with 37% growth in net income. So the news that the FDA has approved the use of Valor glass should come as a welcome addition. Such developments bode well for future growth in this unit.

At the same time, Corning is tempering expectations as Valor won't move the needle much in the short term. From the Q3 earnings call:

"So as exciting as this approval is and as necessary. We are still in the beginning of an industry that moves very thoughtfully for very good reason. So, I would say we should keep our expectations low and for the near term not having any significant impact on us. It is very confirmatory for our long-term revenue opportunities and our ability to really bring life-changing innovation to market."

Environmental technologies was the other unit that did very well with 20% revenue growth and 32% increase in net income. More importantly, Corning is seeing good prospects in this area, automotive in particular. In fact, management likes to use this as an example of how Corning can grow despite the presence of headwinds. From the Q3 earnings call:

"There is no clearer example than in automotive. In the third quarter, we grew sales in Environmental 20%, in a market that is expected to be down 3% this year. Our growth is driven by increasing sales of our proprietary gasoline particulate filters, which traps fine particulate and which track fine particulates and help reduce harmful engine emissions. From a financial perspective, GPS increased Corning's opportunity per car by $30."

Corning's argument is not without justification. The trend towards lower emissions from vehicles is a secular one. All around the world, countries are interested in reducing harmful emissions from vehicles powered by engines running on fossil fuels like gasoline and diesel. The desire for a cleaner environment can only help sales of Corning's environmental products.

However, there is one caveat to keep in mind. Fossil fuel vehicles are steadily being replaced by electrical vehicles. The latter are emissions-free, which could work against Corning. But it's a long-term issue that will not be a problem right away since conventional vehicles will be with us for years to come. For now, Corning can count on continued strength in environmental technologies.

Problem areas for Corning

The optical communications unit suffered the most with a 10% decrease in revenue and a 24% drop in net income. The root cause is reduced capex as management points out in the earnings call:

"Let's look at how we advanced our strategy in each market access platform in the third quarter. In Optical Communications, we continue to be impacted by capital spending reductions in both the carrier and enterprise markets. Despite this near-term weakness, we are confident in our ability to outperform the passive optical market over time."

Other factors playing a role are the global economic slowdown and trade tensions that have created uncertainty for businesses. The current environment is simply not one that is conducive to business spending, which affects optical communications. On the other hand, long-term prospects remain solid for optical communications.

Globally, the amount of data moving around keeps growing by leaps and bounds. The impending rollout of 5G networks in many countries will only accelerate the growth in data and that could spell relief for Corning. 5G should boost investment in communications networks that are the backbone of these ultrafast networks. Eventually, 5G could become the catalyst for a turnaround in optical communications.

Display may soon have to deal with additional headwinds

The display technologies unit did better than optical communications with a 7% revenue decline and a 15% decrease in net income. However, it is this unit that could potentially become the biggest drag going forward. There are several reasons for this.

For starters, the unit benefited from favorable pricing as stated in the earnings call:

"The favorable pricing environment in the display market continued, as third quarter glass prices in Display Technologies were consistent with the second quarter."

Demand remains strong thanks to TVs growing in size and that supports prices. But TV manufacturers have started purchasing fewer display panels, which in turn reduces the need for glass from Corning that is to be used in these panels.

"In Display, our goal is to stabilize returns. In the near term, retail demand continues to track to our expectations with TV viewing area growing year-to-date through August. Set makers are purchasing panels more conservatively; apparently due to a macro uncertainty, which drove panel maker utilization reductions in the third quarter. This caused the panel makers to purchase less glass in the third quarter."

Still, Corning is expecting improvement in the display technologies unit because of higher utilization rates by panel makers.

"We expect this supply chain adjustment to be temporary and for panel maker utilization to increase in the first half of 2020. We remain confident in our long-term strategy, because our growth driver is large-sized TVs, which are most efficiently produced by our customers on Gen 10.5 fabs. Our leadership in Gen 10.5 glass supports medium and longer-term volume growth, despite temporary supply chain adjustments."

However, this optimism on the part of Corning may be misplaced. The display market, and the LCD market in particular, is suffering from falling prices due to excessive supplies of display panels. The fact that the smartphone market continues to shrink has not helped. This has caused problems for many manufacturers as in many instances prices have fallen below cash costs. For example, LG Display (NYSE:LPL) is one of the biggest manufacturers and they recently announced another quarterly loss.

In response to tough market conditions, a number of panel manufacturers in South Korea, Taiwan and China have signaled that they intend to cut production in order to bring supply in line with demand. If production is cut as reported, there will be fewer display panels in need of glass from Corning. Up to this point, manufacturers, especially those in China, have kept on producing despite low prices. Corning has benefited from all this production, but it looks like this may be coming to an end in the not too distant future. That will have an impact on Corning.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Clearly, it's a mixed picture when it comes to Corning. There are some good things going on and some that could do better. However, it's concerning to see that it's the bigger units that are struggling the most. Display technologies and optical communications contribute more than 60% to revenue and business is going down in both. Other units are doing much better, but they're also much smaller in size compared to the ones struggling.

The display unit is by far the biggest contributor to net income with $185M, way ahead of second-place optical communications with $127M. So the display unit is arguably the most important unit from that perspective. Yet, it is here where potential trouble lurks beneath the surface. The display unit has benefited from favorable pricing, which has partially offset some weakness in utilization rates at panel manufacturers.

Corning is expecting utilization rates to improve and prices to remain favorable, which should boost the display unit. But it's hard to see how panel manufacturers can avoid lowering panel production due to low prices that are already causing major losses. The only way to stop display prices from sliding as they are right now is to bring supply in line with demand, which means manufacturers have to reduce supply. If that happens, Corning will not get the improvement it's been looking for. Corning may have to deal with stronger headwinds due to weaker prices and lower utilization rates.

There is room for some upside at Corning because the company is pursuing new avenues for growth. But they are not likely to have a meaningful impact in the short term. They're more likely to pay off in the long run. Growth in the smaller units is unlikely to be able to offset weaker than expected results in the bigger units.

With all this in mind, the most appropriate move with regards to Corning is to be neutral. The dynamics in the display market make it likely that Corning is to see more headwinds than tailwinds. Earnings will be affected accordingly. Corning is expecting improvement ahead, but it's quite likely that it could wind up with the opposite. The display market will determine what happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.