U.S. Personal Income, Expenditure And Inflation - Real Incomes Keep Rising, Boding Well For Growth

If Americans are getting better off then this will boost the U.S economy into the future through higher consumer spending.

Of course, our interest is in whether this will make us money - we're investors after all.

The ultimate aim of any economy is that the living standards of the people within it get better.

The economic root of it all

The aim of our having this thing we call an economy in the first place is so that the people get richer. People don't want to believe it but the average lifestyle before the Industrial Revolution was about $3 a day in modern money. What you could buy for $3 in today's Walmart. OK, sure, that doesn't help us much as investors but that even the poverty line is now $40 a day does say something about how far we've come.

Therefore we're happy - because the economy is gettin ' her done - that real incomes are rising. Because that's the point.

As investors we're interested in this because that means that consumers have more money. To go and spend on the things that producers produce. Thus there's that growing profit that can be diverted back to us the investors. So we do also have that direct interest in that economic growth.

Further, if we go have that general growth then there's going to be less interference - or perhaps change - in policy. Because why mess with what is working, right?

So, a generally growing economy, rising real incomes, we like this. It's good for our investments in general. It also means that we're unlikely to see grand macroeconomic changes - thus we can concentrate upon the specifics of a company or situation in our investing. A generally benign economy means we're all microeconomic investors, not macro.

Personal income

We're thus interested in whether personal income is rising. It is:

Personal income increased $50.2 billion (0.3 percent) in September according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $55.7 billion (0.3 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $24.3 billion (0.2 percent). Real DPI increased 0.3 percent in September and Real PCE increased 0.2 percent. The PCE price index decreased less than 0.1 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased less than 0.1 percent.

We might do better breaking that out into the three different parts.

Personal income

That is rising:

U.S. income growth remains steady. Nominal personal income rose 0.3% in September, a touch lighter than the 0.5% gain in August but in line with the Moody's Analytics and consensus expectations.

(Personal income from Moody's Analytics)

Of course we'd like this to be higher but that's still not a bad performance for this late in an economic expansion.

Personal expenditure

That people have more coming in is great but we'd also like to know what they're doing with it. For example, are they going and spending it? That's what is going to drive the profits that we're interested in. The answer is yes:

Real consumer spending growth held up in September. Real spending grew 0.2% following upwardly revised 0.2% growth in August. Service spending was weakest, growing 0.1% for the fourth straight month, while durable goods led real spending growth for the third month. Nondurable goods spending growth was modestly above average.

(Personal expenditure from Moody's Analytics)

So, yes, people are getting more and they're spending more.

Personal inflation

We can have many different measures of inflation and the one that's relevant here is the personal consumption expenditures rate. Which is lucky as this is also the one the Federal Reserve uses as its target rate:

Though the Federal Reserve appears content pausing its easing cycle, it is nowhere near considering hiking rates, as inflation remains muted. The headline PCE deflator was unchanged in September for the second consecutive month, in line with our and consensus expectations. Food prices didn't budge while the PCE deflator for energy fell 1.3%, the second consecutive monthly decline. The surprise was the core PCE deflator, as it was also unchanged, bucking expectations for a 0.1% gain. On a year-ago basis, the core PCE deflator was up 1.7%, not an enormous shortfall from the Fed's 2% target, but the central bank doesn't have to worry about inflation suddenly accelerating.

We shouldn't worry particularly about one month numbers, it's that annual rate that matters. But the recent lower interest rates don't seem to have triggered any rise in inflation. Note that it's that "core" rate which is the Fed's target.

My view

Yes, this is an election season so those currently out of office are screaming that everything's going wrong. I also wouldn't say that I'm a great fan of the current group of managers either. But looking at the reality if the economy it's doing just fine. Not great, but certainly not terribly.

We can't see any upswing or surge in inflation. Real incomes and expenditures are rising. That bodes well for consumer demand, that 70% of the economy. I'd expect business investment uncertainty to drop soon on political grounds again. For I'm sure Trump is soon to declare victory in the trade war so as to give himself an election boost. Yes, I know, politics and cynicism. And yet we do need to note these things for their effects upon investment.

Broadly speaking, that economy is doing just fine.

The investor view

Unfortunately there is no investment which says "profit here if everything's pretty much OK". No specific one that is. But what it does mean is that we can concentrate upon specific situations and investments without worrying that the entire economy falling over is going to tank them. The importance to us of macroeconomic stability is what isn't going to happen that is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.