Cantel Medical Corp. Growth Story Is High On Expectations

I would caution investors about analysts' average price targets and their implicit expectations embedded in such recommendations.

To keep up with high growth rates, the company needs to find suitable M&A opportunities.

Source: www.cantelmedical.com

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) is a high growth story in the infection prevention industry. Cantel’s main growth driver has been its roll-up strategy, having completed 37 acquisitions since 2000.

This roll-up strategy has paid good dividends to the company and investors. There is evidence that such acquisitions have created shareholder value by achieving returns higher than their cost of capital. As a result, the market has rewarded the company with higher share prices.

There are high expectations about the ability of the company to keep growing by such actions. However, I recommend investors to stay on the sidelines for now. This article will deconstruct the high revenue growth rates embedded in average price targets and the low probabilities of achieving them. If the company cannot grow at such rates, there is risk of capital loss.

Business Overview

Cantel Medical Corp. is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Most of their products and supplies are used to help prevent the occurrence or spread of infections. The company reports operating results in the following segments:

Medical: Products in this segment consists primarily of endoscope reprocessing and procedure products. They sell disinfectants, sterilant, detergents, endoscope process tracking products including software and other consumables. These products are design to properly clean reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company also employs field service personnel and international third-party distributors to install, maintain, upgrade and repair equipment. Life Sciences: This segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells and installs water purification systems for medical and other bacteria-controlled applications. The major focus from this segment is in the dialysis field, in which they are the leading supplier of water purification systems to the dialysis industry in North America. Dental: Most revenues from this segment comes from their assurance business. Dental practitioners use this service to verify the performance of their sterilizers in accordance with the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other products include consumables such as towels, cleaning solutions, treatment accessories and personal barrier products such as face masks, which the company has a leading market position. Dialysis: Products include reprocessing systems and sterilants for dialyzers, as well as supplies utilized for renal dialysis. The reprocessing products are limited to use by center that choose reuse dialyzers for the same patient, known as “dialyzer reuse” rather than discard the dialyzer after a single use. (Source: Annual report)

Historical Analysis

Cantel is a roll-up company in the infection prevention market. The company has completed 37 acquisition since 2000. A mixture of acquisitions and organic growth has helped the company in achieving double-digit growth rates, except for the last financial year:

Source: Company filings

Sales growth decreased by 790 basis points from 13.20% in 2018 to 5.30% as of the last reporting period. This decrease in revenue growth was the result of lower sales in the Life Sciences segment, from $217M in 2018 to $201M in 2019, offset by higher revenue growth in the Medical and Dental segments due to acquisitions and organic growth.

In a 10-year period, Cantel has spent a total of $549.7M in acquisitions to sustain sales growth rates and competitive position:

Source: Company filings

Cantel makes it clear in its annual report about the need to acquire other companies to keep up with competitive forces due to the technical and research-intensive nature of their end markets:

Accordingly, our ability to compete is in part dependent on our ability to continually offer enhanced and improved products that meet the changing requirements of our customers. As such, we are required to devote continued efforts and financial resources to develop or acquire scientifically advanced technologies and products, apply our technologies cost-effectively across product lines and markets, obtain patent and other protection for our technologies and products, obtain required regulatory and reimbursement approvals and successfully manufacture and market our products consistent with our quality standards.

We can measure the effectiveness of their roll-up strategy by analyzing information provided in the footnotes, helping us in estimating their return on assets:

Source: Company filings

We use EBITDA minus Capex as a proxy for Free cash flow. These numbers are also provided in the footnotes of their annual report.

With a cost of capital of 7.53% and an average total cash return 17.92% in a 10-year period, Cantel creates a positive spread of 10.39%, enhancing shareholder value. This shows the effectiveness of their capital allocation decisions in pursuing M&A opportunities to grow the business.

The cost of capital is calculated using the following data:

Source: Author estimates, market data

Company Outlook

The company has evolved throughout the years. What started as a business with higher revenues coming from their Life Sciences segment, revenue has shifted to their medical segment focusing on endoscope reprocessing and procedure products:

Source: Company filings

The graph above shows significant growth in the medical segment, which now accounts for 57% of revenues, compared to only 20% in 2009. There has also been a steady increase in the dental segment which is becoming a bigger contributor of total sales.

Investors should expect the Dental segment to become the second biggest contributor of revenues in the future. This is due to secular declines in products offered by the company in the Dialysis and Life Sciences segment. These two segments are inter-related as they serve the same end market.

Reading the annual report, the company is aware of such headwinds by disclosing the weakness they are seeing in the industry:

We face increased competition in the water purification system market due to the alliance of kidney dialysis machine suppliers and water purification system suppliers. Outside of the United States, we believe there is a trend in formal or informal bundling partnerships and arrangements between kidney dialysis machine suppliers and companies offering medical water purification systems that compete with our systems. The ability to bundle these products offers a competitive advantage to such suppliers, which include Baxter (dialysis machine)/Gambro (water system), B. Braun (dialysis machine)/Lauer (water system), and Fresenius (dialysis machine)/Vivonic (water system). The bundling approach being used by B. Braun/Lauer, and the business combination of Fresenius and Vivonic, represent competitive threats to our dialysis water business Our dialyzer reprocessing products are limited to use by centers that choose to clean, disinfect and reuse dialyzers for the same patient, known as “dialyzer reuse,” rather than discard the dialyzers after a single use. There has been a significant downward trend in dialyzer reuse since 2001, which has significantly decreased sales of our dialysis products tied to reuse during that period. Further, the most significant manufacturers of reuse dialyzers have indicated that they will be ceasing their manufacture of such products. As such, clinics that currently utilize reuse dialyzers will continue to convert to single use dialyzers, which will continue the downward trend and likely eliminate our sale of dialyzer reprocessors and related single-use products in the United States at some point in the near future.

In the last conference call, the management team made comments about the Dialysis business and their intentions surrounding it:

We, obviously – I had mentioned on the last earnings call, we hope to be here with some decision around the future of this business and whether or not we continue to be the best owner or someone else is, but in the meantime, we will continue to run this business with vigor.

Every segment produces significant amounts of cash, even the dialysis business with a decreasing addressable market. However, as expected, the cash contribution of each segment has shifted with the years:

Source: Company filings

Strong cash generation by every business segment plus $355M in a revolving credit line helps the company to fund acquisitions.

Analysts' price targets and expectations

I would caution investors about analysts' average price targets and their implicit expectations embedded in such recommendations.

Cantel is a good business as demonstrated by their high returns on assets. As an investment however, investors are paying high prices for growth and expectations. In order to keep the stock price at current levels and hit analyst estimates, growth rates must be maintained and expanded.

Below is a snapshot of analyst price and revenue estimates:

Source: marketscreener.com

Analysts are projecting revenue growth of 12% annually with targeted sales of $1.4B by 2022. Also, they see operating margins (EBIT margins) increasing from a current 14.7% to 18.9%.

With this information, we can do a reverse DCF model to get the market-implied forecast period embedded in the stock price. Doing so we get the following data:

Source: Author estimates

Knowing the market-implied forecast period for Cantel allows us to reverse engineer the growth rate implied by the average target price of $116 per share. In the table above, the market is implying a 5-year forecast period.

What does a target share price of $116 imply about growth?

We get the answer below:

Source: Author estimates

In order to get a share price of $116, Cantel would have to produce $3B in revenues five years from now. This means Cantel would have to grow annual revenues by 27% to justify such a price target.

How likely is that outcome?

There is a very low probability of such outcome to be achievable. The low probability is due to the total addressable market (TAM), the competitive nature of the industry and the how likely it is for the company to keep growing revenues at such high growth rates.

The company has estimated its total TAM to be $7B based on their last investor presentation:

If we use the same 5-year projection, we can estimate a total TAM of $12.3B. The company would have a 23.4% market share if revenues of $3B are achieved. This compares to a current market share of 13.1%.

We already know about the intensive competitive pressure in the infection prevention industry with examples of the decreasing dialysis and water treatment markets. These events caused the company to increase its resources in expanding the medical and dental segments through acquisitions.

Lastly, I don’t have high convictions about the sustainability in revenue growth. For the investment idea to work, Cantel would need to keep acquiring companies with favorable returns. If such candidates become harder to come by, Wall Street expectations and the share price would be affected by the slowdown in revenue growth.

Conclusion

I recommend investors to stay on the sidelines for now. Historical revenue growth rates are quite impressive at Cantel. Yet, I see very high market expectations.

To achieve analysts' price targets, the company would need to keep acquiring companies in the medical and dental areas. Growth may suddenly stop if management does not see opportunities to acquire companies, or worse yet, they could acquire companies at the wrong price, destroying shareholder value just to keep up with analysts' estimates.

For these reasons, I don’t see a compelling investment opportunity in Cantel shares even as share price has dropped by 22% from a 52-week high of $93.87 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.