Artesian Resources And York Water Should Merge

York Water and Artesian Resources Should Merge

York Water (YORW) and Artesian Resources (ARTNA, OTCQB:ARTNB) are two small-cap water utilities based in the mid-Atlantic. Below I make the case for why I believe the two should merge, as well as what I rate each company at current prices.

Brief Background on York Water and Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources provides water, wastewater, and engineering services to just over 300K people on or near the Delmarva Peninsula (New Castle and Sussex Counties, Delaware; Cecil County, Maryland; Chester County, Pennsylvania), with Delaware accounting for the lion’s share of revenues (~90%). Shares currently trade at $37.35 for a PE of 23.9. Like York, Artesian Resources has a long history (though not Thomas Jefferson era long). Artesian was founded in 1905 and IPO’d in 1996. FY 2018 net income grew 2.1% to $14.3MM ($1.54 EPS) and revenues fell 2.2% to $80.4MM. Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $1 for a payout ratio of 65%. Like York, Artesian is closing in on dividend aristocrat status, with nearly 22 years of consecutive dividend raises. Also like YORW, Artesian’s dividend raises are modest (~3% annualized in recent years), though, interestingly, they typically happen twice a year (~1.5% increase at each raise). Artesian Resources has a market cap of $344.6MM and carries $115.9MM in debt. I was not able to find a credit rating for Artesian Resources, but based on their higher debt load than York, and modestly higher net income, I would estimate that their credit risk is slightly higher than that of York’s.

Artesian Resources was founded by Aaron K. Taylor, and his descendants have continued to control the company, both by leading it (CEO is Dian Taylor, COO is Nicholle Taylor) and by a dual class share structure, with A shares (NASDAQ:ARTNA) being much more liquid, but not holding any voting power, while the highly illiquid B shares (OTCQB:ARTNB) carry voting rights.

Artesian has been more aggressive than YORW when it comes to expansion (though much less aggressive than serial acquirers in the space such as American Water Works (AWK) and Aqua America (WTR)). This willingness to grow is best characterized by their expansion into Maryland and Pennsylvania, as well as their recent acquisition of the Slaughter Beach Water Company in Sussex County, DE, a deal that closed in 2018. The moves to expand territory, grow services within existing service areas, and efforts to offer engineering and operational expertise have led to faster growth for Artesian compared to York, with net income nearly doubling over the last decade.

Figure 2. Financial performance of Artesian Resources over the past decade. (Artesian Resources 10-K)

York Water has somewhat of a cult following among dividend investors due to its impressive streak of paid dividends: 203 years. To put this in context, York has been paying dividends since Thomas Jefferson was busy planning the University of Virginia. York’s dividend growth streak sits at a more modest 22 years, but, in all likelihood, the small utility will become a dividend aristocrat in a few years.

York provides water and wastewater services to nearly 200K people in 48 municipalities (York and Adams counties), which are situated in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Despite York Water’s storied history, it is a slow growing utility that relies on rate increases and new connections to existing service areas for growth. In FY 2018, net income grew 3.1% to $13.4MM ($1.04 EPS) while revenues were essentially flat at $48.4MM (-0.3%). Net income is up 79% since 2009. The annual dividend sits at $0.692, for a yield of 1.6% on a payout ratio of 67%. Shares currently trade at $43.46 for a PE of 40.1, resulting in a market cap of $563.9MM. York carries $93.4MM in debt and has a credit rating of A- (S&P).

Figure 1. York Water EPS and dividends over the past 5 years. (York Water 10-K)

Industry Trends Towards Consolidation

The idea of consolidation within the utility sector is an old one, with the argument going that as utilities scale out, they are able to cut costs by benefiting from economies of scale. This, in turn, leads to less expensive operating costs, resulting in lower bills for customers and more reliable service from financially healthy providers of power, gas, or water. A great deal of consolidation occurred during the 20th century in the electric utility space and, more recently, M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity has begun to become a more common theme in the water utility sector. This accelerating turn to consolidation in the water space is driven largely by economics and the level of fragmentation.

There are an estimated 50K water utilities in the US, many of them small and operating at or near a loss, rendering them unable to replace or upgrade outdated equipment. Compounding issues for water utilities are increasingly stringent, federally mandated water and wastewater quality parameters. Failure to meet these standards can result in fines and/or lawsuits. The situation is further complicated by increasingly taxed water supplies (pollution, overdrafting, shifting climate patterns) that struggle to meet rising demand (population growth, increased economic activity).

The magnitude of the challenges faced by many water utilities, when combined with the highly fragmented nature of industry, results in a situation where the space is primed for consolidation. The consolidation can take the form of municipal/municipal M&A, for-profit/municipal M&A, and for-profit/for-profit M&A. While there will undoubtably be some cases that buck the trend of M&A, these, in my estimation, are likely to occur in wealthy communities and/or under special circumstances—I firmly believe the trend towards consolidation will continue for the foreseeable future.

2018-2019 saw a burst of M&A activity in the water utility arena, highlighting both the potential, and lumpy nature, of M&A in the space. The action began in spring 2018 with San Jose Water’s (SJW) bid for Connecticut Water. Eversource Energy (ES), which had recently acquired the Aquarion Water Company, made a counter bid for Connecticut Water, resulting in a bidding war between San Jose Water and Eversource for Connecticut Water. Meanwhile, California Water Service (CWT) made a bid for SJW. By the time the dust settled, Connecticut Water accepted a boosted offer from SJW of $70 a share, and the deal closed earlier this fall.

Serial acquirers American Water and Aqua America have stayed busy as well by consistently making tuck-in acquisitions of water and wastewater systems. Aqua America also recently won the right to purchase the large wastewater system of Delaware County, PA, which serves 500K people (Aqua also recently branched out into natural gas in a big way, with their $4.3B purchase of Peoples).

Moreover, Eversource Energy is not the only electric/gas provider attempting to break into the water space. Northwest Natural (NWN), a longtime provider of natural gas in the Pacific Northwest, has been building its water portfolio through a series of acquisitions.

Rationale for York Water-Artesian Merger

Clearly, there are industrywide trends at play supportive of consolidation in the water utility space. However, I believe a York-Artesian merger would be uniquely beneficial for the companies and their shareholders.

For one, the regional overlaps between the York and Artesian service areas are quite attractive. Both have operations concentrated at the intersection of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland (Figures 3 and 4). This has the potential to allow for cost synergies by eliminating redundancies, as well as potentially connecting systems. The potential for this second point is unclear (if not unlikely), but it would be an exciting aspect for the combined company, as investments (e.g. new or upgraded treatment plant) could be built out to benefit a larger group of customers. This infrastructure could not only reduce costs, but also add redundancies, resulting a more resilient supply of water (e.g. one plant could ramp up treatment volumes to compensate for downtime at another plant). This all hypothetical, but looking at a map, it seems feasible that these sorts of connections could one day be made, potentially by partnering with nearby municipalities still in control of their water treatment and distribution systems. It is worth noting that, in their 10-K, Artesian highlights their systems’ connections with other municipalities, as well as Artesian’s efforts to connect their smaller satellite systems with their larger network.

Figure 3. Drives between the county seats of York Water’s service areas (A), Artesian Resources’ Maryland and Pennsylvania service areas (B), and Artesian Resources’ Delaware service areas (C). (Google Maps)

Another advantage to the geographies is that these states, particularly Pennsylvania, have a robust private sector of water utilities—and this leads to my next argument in favor of the merger, which is that the combined entity would be have the scale to more easily participate in future M&A. With scale in the utility space comes higher profits and increased diversification, and, consequently, greater access to financing and a lower cost of capital. Given the long, and likely lucrative, runway for consolidation in the water utility sector, for-profit utilities should be doing what they can to position themselves to grow via M&A. It is more challenging for microcaps to participate in this M&A when they don’t have the capacity to pursue deals due to financial constraints. This is a particularly acute challenge given that American Water and Aqua America, which have market caps of $22.2B and $9.7B, respectively, are also active in the region. Microcaps simply do not have the ability to compete with these giants except under very unique circumstances. While the combined York-Artesian entity would still be modest in size (~$1B market cap), it would be in a better position to make acquisitions as a result of enhanced financial flexibility, though still small enough to garner an elevated valuation due to the potential of a takeover by a larger competitor. Their larger size might also give them more leverage over suppliers, influence in government, and the ability to invest in R&D.

The better access to financing would also have the simple benefit of lowering interest costs, resulting in better margins and higher EPS. Additionally, as a larger company, the combined entity would, in theory, be more liquid. Given the role of water utilities as a safe haven asset due to their steady earnings and dividends, these same safe haven investors probably also place a high value on liquidity—something YORW and ARTNA do not excel at. I’ve observed the spreads between bid and ask reach >1%, and volumes are low (10-day averages of 30,475 for YORW and 18,560 for ARTNA). Increased liquidity may also attract further interest by the ETF space, especially given both companies are on track to become dividend aristocrats within the next few years. All of these factors could lead to multiple expansion (in the case of ARTNA), or multiple support (in the case of YORW, whose valuation looks stretched).

Lastly, I am certainly biased, but I would imagine the investment community would be supportive of a merger—recent M&A activity in the sector has been largely applauded by investors, with shares of the acquiring company typically reaching new highs in the months after the announcement (though I readily acknowledge many other factors, including a dovish Fed, have supported utility stocks over the last few years).

Figure 4. Detailed map of York Water service area. (York Water 10-K)

Proposed Merger Structure & Challenges

If a merger were to take place, it would likely need to be presented as a merger of equals, with York paying a premium to merge with Artesian. Based on fundamentals, this is somewhat odd—Artesian Resources has higher net income, larger revenues, serves more people, and has a stronger recent history of acquisition activity. However, at current valuations, Artesian Resources’ market cap is about 60% of York Water’s. Given Artesian is more profitable, but York is valued more richly, YORW shareholders could take advantage of their stock’s elevated valuation and share price to merge with Artesian in an all-stock merger. This structure would mitigate risk for York shareholders by eliminating the need for debt, as well as take advantage of the high YORW share price to make an acquisition that will likely need to come at a substantial premium.

Artesian shareholders, in turn, could demand a rich premium—at current market capitalizations, an even merger would value Artesian stock at $61-$62, or a premium of 64%. I readily acknowledge this is well beyond the typical premium range of 30%-40% achieved on M&A (San Jose Water’s purchase of Connecticut Water came at a premium of 43%), but there are several reasons why I believe the deal would require a premium of this magnitude. The first is the large valuation gap between Artesian and York. YORW trades at a P/E of 40.1x, which is 68% greater than the PE of Artesian (23.9). Though there are reasons (discussion below) why YORW deserves to trade a premium, I believe the premium has reached extreme levels. Moreover, much of YORW’s P/E expansion has happened in the past year, with shares racing up nearly 40% despite growing net income by only 3% in FY 2018. On the other hand, Artesian Resources shares have gained around 2%, essentially in line with EPS growth. Therefore, while YORW shareholders should be eager to take advantage of the high share price to issue stock and grow the company, Artesian Resources shareholders should be wary of accepting stock of a company that is, by most measures, overvalued. By commanding a higher premium, some of the risk assumed by Artesian Resources shareholders is mitigated.

However, the real reason I most believe this must be presented as a merger of equals is that Artesian Resources is a family-controlled company, and it will take an enticing deal to convince the Taylor family to cede control of the company. By offering a large premium in an all-stock deal, this can tempt the Taylors in two ways. Firstly, with 10.76% of Artesian Resources held by insiders (which, ostensibly, would be largely family members), insiders would see an immediate paper gain of around $25MM at current valuations (~$37MM in Artesian stock to ~$62MM in stock in the new company). Additionally, insiders would still be a major shareholder in the new company, controlling ~5.4% of the float.

Whether the Taylor family would be convinced to participate in the merger is a critical question to which I do not have an answer. It would provide a huge boost to the family’s wealth; however, while they would still be a major shareholder, the family would cede control of the company. One potential approach to entice the controlling shareholders would be to arrange for Dian Taylor to take control as CEO of the new company. From what I can gather, Mrs. Taylor has done well during her tenure as CEO and has positioned Artesian Resources for future success. However, her appointment as CEO would require JT Hand, who was recently named CEO of York Water, to step aside. Moreover, Mr. Hand is 56-years-old, while Dian Taylor is 72-years-old. Another option could be to groom Artesian COO Nicholle Taylor, age 51, to assume the CEO duties after several years. Ultimately, even if the strategic rationale is in a favor of a deal, the Taylor family might be the party that determines whether a deal goes through or not.

Other risks to the deal include whether an adequate premium could be agreed upon by both York Water and Artesian Resources (it would be easy to envision YORW shareholders balking at the premium that would probably be required; more on this below). Another risk would be receiving regulatory approval for the merger.

Lastly, I’ll reiterate that this is just a hypothetical proposal on what I believe to be a merger worth exploring, and my conjectures as to how that hypothetical merger might unfold. I have seen absolutely no statements or hints that suggest York and Artesian have ever entertained the idea of a merger—this is simply my argument in favor of one.

Investor Takeaways

This article is admittedly largely a company strategy piece rather than an actionable investor article. That said, there are a few takeaways from the exercise of analyzing a potential York and Artesian merger that I believe to be of value to investors.

One is simply that consolidation in the water sector is likely to continue. As mentioned above, American Water and Aqua America have made a habit of systematically making bolt-on acquisitions of municipal systems, with Aqua America recently signing two large deals (DELCORA wastewater infrastructure and Peoples natural gas). San Jose Water and Connecticut Water also recently completed their merger, resulting in a water utility valued at $2.1B that is primed for further M&A. Portions of the electric and gas segment of the utility sector also appear to be pivoting towards water as a growth vector, channeling additional capital into the arena and likely accelerating further M&A.

I believe this trend bodes well for the industry in general, as acquirers benefit from growth and economies of scale, and shareholders of acquired companies profit from buyout premiums. Multiples are certainly stretched, and I’ve recently taken a more neutral stance on water utility stocks, but I do think that the sector has a long and often underappreciated runway for revenue, profit, and margin growth. Should interest rates remain low (or even be driven lower), the water utility space should continue to benefit as a safe haven asset with yields competitive to that of high-quality bonds. Though some will certainly disagree, I’ll also suggest that, in many cases, consolidation, whether it is for-profit/for-profit, for-profit/municipal, or municipal/municipal, will benefit the communities these utilities serve in the form of more efficient and reliable service, as well as improved management of regional water resources.

Another take-away is that Artesian Resources appears to be a sensible way to gain exposure to the water utility sector. ARTNA shares trade at a P/E of 23.9x, which is nearly 50% lower than the industry average (46.8x), as well as a dividend yield of 2.7%, which is 50% higher than the industry average yield of 1.7%. ARTNA’s growth and sophistication as a utility may also be underappreciated by investors.

For one, as mentioned, over the past couple decades Artesian has branched out with acquisitions in Sussex County, DE, Chester County, PA, and Cecil County, MD. Though these efforts have been modest, they appear to have been done thoughtfully, with long-term top- and bottom-line growth in mind. Their regional concentration on or near the Delmarva Peninsula seemingly puts them in position to benefit from long-term population growth and development arising from the area’s proximity to Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. In their 10-K, Artesian also touts Delaware’s low taxes as a driver for immigration and population growth. The Delmarva Peninsula is an area I am unfamiliar with, so I’m unable to offer a boots on the ground assessment of the region. That said, from what I could find online, the peninsula appears to be a mix of urban and countryside with ample coastline, as well as being situated relatively near the aforementioned metropolises. In my eyes, Artesian’s claims of future development seem reasonable.

Figure 5. (A) PE ratios of domestic water utilities (adjusted FY 2018 earnings for WTR, CWT, and SJW were used to strip out effects of one-time charges/gains). (B) Dividend yields of domestic water utilities. (Values sourced from Schwab)

Artesian also shows an impressive diversity of treatment capabilities in both water and wastewater. This breadth keeps more options open for future acquisitions. Artesian has also demonstrated competence on more niche, cutting edge components of the water treatment sector, such as stormwater management, groundwater recharge, and fit-for-purpose water recycling. It is also worth noting that Artesian appears to have ample access to water, so supply isn’t likely to be a growth constraint.

ARTNA’s Artesian Utility arm, which offers operations and engineering services, was another creative growth endeavor, though these earnings may weigh on valuation (Artesian’s 20-year contract with the town of Middleton, DE is set to expire in July 2022; I was unable to uncover any information on the likelihood of this contract being renewed).

Figure 6. Artesian Resources fast facts. (Artesian Resources 10-K)

Despite believing that, at current prices, ARTNA is worthy of an investment, I’ll also acknowledge that Artesian deserves to trade at a discount to the market. For one, the family control of the company adds a layer of complexity and risk to the investment. Family control is not always a bad thing (Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) being an example of this), as it can afford management the opportunity to see long-term projects and strategies through without worrying about losing their job over poor short-term performance. I’ll also note that the Taylor family seems to be good stewards of Artesian Resources and my research did not uncover any abuses of power (if readers have any insight, positive or negative, please weigh in in the comments section). That said, family-controlled companies are freer to do as they please, and this can dampen the investment case for these sorts of stocks, thus typically warranting a lower valuation. YORW on the other hand, probably benefits from a potential takeover premium, given its small size, standard leadership structure (i.e., non-family-controlled), and the recent drive towards consolidation in the water utility sector.

Additionally, though Artesian Resources does have growth endeavors underway, their growth rates trail that of the larger water utilities (AWK, for example, targets 8-10% EPS growth), while ARTNA’s CAGR of EPS over the past decade has been 4.9%--essentially in-line with YORW’s EPS CAGR of 5.0%. Artesian Resources’ operational and debt metrics also support shares trading at a discount (Figure 7)—Artesian carries a higher debt load compared to their industry peers, and their operational metrics fall on the low end of the spectrum.

There are a couple relevant conclusions that can be drawn from the below data. One is that scale does seem to confer advantages—the other utilities, each of which are substantially larger than Artesian, seem to be able to leverage their scale into more efficient operations, just as theory would predict.

Figure 7. Debt and operational metrics of ARTNA and several other water utilities (Schwab)

A second conclusion is that York Water, despite serving less customers and generating less revenue and net income than Artesian, is more efficiently operated (profit margins of 27.7% for York and 17.8% for Artesian). This indicates that York deserves a higher multiple than ARTNA, and also begs the question as to why York shareholders would want to do a merger of equals with a less efficiently operated company. This is a fair question, and one that York shareholders would ultimately have the power to decide. However, while this question does deserve debate, I believe the potential merger of equals would still be mutually beneficial, despite the superior operational metrics of York.

For one, York would be merging equally with a business of similar growth rates and higher net income (though, admittedly, net income that is the product of additional debt).

Secondly, there are reasons to believe the combined company could increase the margins of the Artesian operations, as well as those of the York Waters arm. As previously mentioned, the geographic overlays would likely allow for meaningful, or even substantial, cost reductions and growth opportunities, resulting in margin expansion for both the Artesian and York businesses. Moreover, Artesian’s geographical positions on/near the Delmarva Peninsula are in areas that seem poised for long-term population growth. This population growth would likely be conducive to high margin revenue growth via connections made to existing infrastructure. The same could also be said of York, which, in Figure 4, clearly shows not only their service area, but also their chartered area, demonstrating their potential growth prospects as well.

There are many other advantages that could lead to higher margins and superior shareholder returns. These are discussed in the Proposed Merger Structure & Challenges section (future M&A opportunities, improved access to financing, recent market support of M&A in the water utility space, etc.), so I won’t repeat the arguments here. The final point I’ll emphasize as to why York shareholders should be willing to agree to a merger of equals is that the valuation gap between between York and Artesian has seldom reached the magnitude at which it currently stands (Figure 8). Moreover, the last time YORW’s valuation spiked this high, it was followed by a sharp pullback (also observed in ARTNA shares, but to a lesser degree). It is of course dangerous to extrapolate too much from the past into the future but, given the extreme relative valuation differences between the two, this seems like an opportune time for YORW to use its expensive stock to make a transformational merger.

Figure 8. P/E ratio (blue) and market capitalization (orange) of YORW and P/E ratio (red) and market capitalization of ARTNA (green). (Y-Charts)

Conclusion

Altogether, I believe a merger of equals (or near merger of equals) between Artesian Resources and York Water would be beneficial to shareholders of both companies. The combined company would profit from a host of benefits, including geographic synergies, the ability to more easily participate in future M&A, and improved access to financial markets. That said, while the benefits of a potential merger are exciting, the hurdles appear to be higher than usual, driven by the family-controlled nature of Artesian Resources, as well as the steep premium York Water would likely need to pay to execute a merger of equals.

In terms of actionable investor advice, ARTNA is the only water utility stock I presently rate as a “buy”, though not extraordinarily so. It deserves to trade a discount to its peers, but I believe that discount is overblown, presenting an opportunity to invest in the richly valued water utility sector at a reasonable price. Aside from valuation, I like Artesian’s competence in a range of areas (water, wastewater, water recycling), their service locations, which are near several East Coast metropolises, their willingness to invest in growth initiatives, and, however unlikely it may be, their potential for transformative M&A. I am slowly building a position in ARTNA that I plan on eventually bringing to equal weight (for the sake of disclosure, despite an extended valuation, I am also continuing with small monthly DSPP buys of WTR).

Risks to an investment in Artesian include, but are not limited to, failure to adequately treat and deliver safe water, trouble paying debt, poor population/economic dynamics in their service areas, and rising interest rates/government bond yields.

On the other hand, as much as I admire York Water’s storied history, business model, and management, valuation keeps me away. For those interested in investing in YORW, recent history has shown the low $30s to be a good place to buy in, though I would advocate only establishing a partial position in that range. If it manages to fall to the mid to high $20s, I would likely treat that as a more concrete buy signal, though that depends on a number of factors, including company performance, market strength, other investment opportunities, and interest rates/yields on government bonds.

Good luck with your investments and thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARTNA, SJW, WTR, BF.A, CWCO, GWRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.