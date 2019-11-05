ASEAN - An Economic Powerhouse

Once AEC is realized, ASEAN will be characterized by free movement of goods, services, and investments as well as unrestricted flow of capital and skills.

With annual growth rate projected at 5.5% per year, ASEAN is forecasted to overtake the EU and Japan to become the fourth-largest economy by 2050.

Southeast Asia, a region plagued with poverty, is composed predominantly of countries with a backward economy. That is probably true a couple of decades ago. Southeast Asia managed to transform itself without the world noticing. Collectively known as the ASEAN or Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the combined economy of the ten member states currently ranks sixth in the world. With annual growth rate projected at 5.5% per year, ASEAN is forecasted to overtake the EU and Japan to become the fourth-largest economy by 2050, behind China, India, and the United States. Growth is supported by favorable demographics, young and large workforce, as well as stable macros such as low inflation rate and relatively lower debt to GDP ratio. The region's middle class is expected to more than double in size from 24% to 51% of the total ASEAN population.

Figure 1. Projected Average Annual GDP Growth Rate

ASEAN has evolved after five decades of building regional cooperation. Starting as an association of five members mainly to thwart the threats of the Cold war era, it re-engineered itself to be one of the most institutionalized and formidable regional organization, arguably next only to the European Union. ASEAN was formally established in 1967 by five founding members: Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore, collectively known as the ASEAN-5. Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia later joined in to complete the 10-member ASEAN.

In 2015, ASEAN launched the ASEAN Community to realize the vision for ASEAN under three community pillars: ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), and ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC). The AEC is the realization of the region’s end goal of economic integration. Initial initiatives for an AEC trace back as early as 1992 when ASEAN Leaders mandated the creation of the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA). Once AEC is realized, ASEAN will be characterized by free movement of goods, services, and investments as well as unrestricted flow of capital and skills. The AEC does not only aim to integrate the ten ASEAN member states but to also fully integrate the region in the global economy by developing ASEAN as a single market and production base.

Figure 2. ASEAN’s Timeline and Economic Journey

The ASEAN market is not as hard to access for U.S. investors as it was before. Various ASEAN ETFs and individual country index funds are traded in the American stock market. The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) tracks the performance of the 40 largest and most liquid companies of ASEAN-5 (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines). The VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) tracks the performance of MVIS Indonesia Index, a group of companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia. Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia.

The iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS) tracks the performance of the MSCI Singapore 25/50 Index, a group of large- and mid-cap stocks trading on the Singapore market, ASEAN’s most developed market. The VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) tracks MVIS Vietnam. To qualify for inclusion in the fund, companies must be incorporated in Vietnam or generate half their income or have half their assets in Vietnam. Vietnam is considered as ASEAN’s economic miracle. Vietnam's shift from a centrally-planned to a market economy has transformed the country from one of the poorest in the world into a lower middle-income country.

Figure 3. Projected GDP Growth and Urbanization Growth of ASEAN Countries

