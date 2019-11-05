Park Aerospace Undervalued, Unknown, Significant Profit Growth Ahead

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Christopher Hillary as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Park Aerospace (PKE) is a new, fast growing, high margin aerospace company that is unknown to Wall St. After selling a low margin legacy business at the end of 2018, Park Aerospace focuses exclusively on the manufacturing of solution and hot-melt composite materials for the global aerospace markets. This makes Park Aerospace an arms dealer of materials that go into jet engines, aircraft structures, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket motors and nozzles among others. With long production cycles and massive backlogs at its customers, Park Aerospace has a decade of top line visibility and a margin profile that is already approaching 20%. Long-term contracts to supply Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) and other aerospace companies provide revenue growth that will drive higher profits and earnings for the next decade. With analysts not publishing the story, Park trades at a discount to both its aerospace peers and other high margin industrial companies. Further, around 40% of PKE's market cap is net cash available to deploy to further augment profit growth. If Park does not find suitable organic opportunities or M&A targets, the company has a rich history of returning excess cash to shareholders.

Aerospace market enables secular growth and high margins with quality prioritized

The aerospace industry values quality and reliability above all other factors. Anything concerning safety and reliability is paramount to the major commercial aerospace OEMs. The recent challenges at Boeing (BA) around the 737 MAX is a clear example of this. As a result, companies like PKE that provide high performance materials are in a position to earn a high return.

In addition to the margin opportunity driven by quality and safety, the significant order backlog in the commercial aerospace industry provides suppliers like PKE years of visible revenue growth. Boeing and Airbus provide demand forecasts here and here. To drive greater fuel efficiency, each generation of aircraft has been using more composite materials. PKE has a sole source long-term agreement (LTA) with fixed pricing through 2029 to supply advanced composite material to LEAP-1A engines on Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft. Airbus is responding to high demand by increasing production a further 8%, 65 per month by 2022. PKE also supplies other commercial aerospace companies that are in earlier stages of growth, including the LEAP-1C and CF34-10A engines for Comac, China's state-owned aircraft manufacturer, and the GE Passport 20 engines for the new series of Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) long-range business jets.

In addition to the existing growth of the commercial jet engine business, PKE has other opportunities to drive organic growth and increase profitability. The need to make lighter, more fuel-efficient parts permeates other markets. For example, PKE is a supplier for Kratos' (KTOS) Target and Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems to provide certain composites for their promising drone programs. PKE is also in the process of qualifying certain components of the new GE9X engine for the expected introduction of the Boeing 777X wide body airplane which is making progress. Lastly, the company recently announced an initial purchase order from a private space program, which is another exciting area for growth.

Scale will drive strong incremental margins, with upside optionality from a cash rich balance sheet

PKE is on pace to deliver approximately $60M of sales in their current fiscal year (Feb20 year end) with a high teens operating margin. PKE's strong visibility from their current aerospace clients should drive 15% annual organic growth through FY2023. Fixed cost leverage and scale efficiencies should eventually drive operating margins to 25%+. This will differentiate PKE from the rest of the market. For context, less than 10% of non-financial companies in the Russell 2000 Index deliver a 20% EBIT margin. Within the industrials sector, that number falls to 5%.

PKE built this high margin and fast-growing business from scratch. What makes this compelling going forward is PKE carries significant net cash on its balance sheet, amounting to almost 40% of the company's market cap. The primary goal is to deploy the cash into organic growth and complementary M&A opportunities. The ROIC of the company's current aerospace business exceeds 20%. If PKE were able to deploy this capital at a similar rate of return, it would result in significantly higher future profits. For instance, if PKE deploys $50 million of their $145 million in cash at a 15% IRR, it would add approximately $0.25 annual earnings. At a conservative 20x multiple, this offers an incremental $5 per share of value (+30%) on every $50 million allocated to such accretive M&A.

While the best outcome for higher profits is for PKE to invest their significant net cash, the company is likely to return the capital to shareholders if they do not identify compelling opportunities. In February of this year PKE paid a $4.25 special dividend after they sold their legacy low margin electronics business. This dividend added to the company's impressive capital return track record, amounting to a remarkable $25 in cumulative dividends since 2005.

Material upside in Park Aerospace's stock compared to aerospace and high margin industrial peers

With 15% annual revenue growth over the next several years driving EBIT margins over 20% and a significant cash hoard, PKE is undervalued on even the most conservative assumptions. Simply modeled on peer average multiples, PKE has 30-40% upside to the midpoint of the company's FY2021 outlook. PKE's price to earnings multiple is 17x estimated FY2 EPS and 13.5x FY3 estimated EPS. Looking at the included tables, both PKE's aerospace peers and a group of high margin industrial companies with a similar financial structure currently trade at 28x FY2 earnings estimates. Similarly, PKE trades at just 12x FY2 and 9x FY3 EBITDA compared to peers in the mid-to-high teens. Looking at the details of both peer groups, PKE grows faster and delivers higher margins. With the peer group that includes Heico (HEI), Hexcel (HXL), Albany International (AIN), Curtiss-Wright (CW), Barnes (B) and Kratos, only Heico delivers higher margins and only Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) and KTOS are expected to grow as fast.

For a more detailed comparison, focus on Hexcel who also manufactures composites for aerospace markets. Analysts expect HXL to fall short of 10% top line growth and deliver an operating margin under 20%, all while carrying 3x leverage. While HXL's $2.4 billion revenue dwarfs that of PKE at $60 million, PKE has ~50% higher growth and stronger margins despite their lack of scale. Further, PKE's significant net cash is a strong contrast to the leverage present on HXL's balance sheet. With these factors in mind, PKE's discount valuation to HXL alone is unwarranted, and the stock has the potential to appreciate significantly.

Risks to the thesis

Investing in PKE does bear risks. First, the company is small in terms of total revenue and enterprise value. This makes any headwinds in the business more impactful to the P&L and the stock price. In the most recent quarter, supply chain constraints were challenges. Similarly, PKE has high customer concentration risk, with half of its business wrapped up in a single jet engine LTA. Even without any demand challenges, Airbus has experienced difficulties delivering planes on time. Lastly, two members of the senior management team are family. While their track record and contributions have been clearly positive to date, it is a factor to take into account.

Conclusion

In summary, PKE is at least 30% undervalued as a fast growing, high margin, overcapitalized company operating in an excellent industry with years of visibility. The management and board have done an exceptional job getting the company to this point, all while returning an extraordinary amount of capital to shareholders along the way. The stock has meaningful upside on reasonable assumptions and additional optionality from a higher level of execution, new contracts and M&A. The risks the company bears are reasonable considering and relative to the strong balance sheet.

Park Aerospace forecasts

Aerospace peer group

High margin industrial peer group

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: All data referenced within this report was compiled by Roubaix Capital, LLC (“Roubaix”) using Factset Research Systems. The information contained herein reflects the opinions, projections and holdings of Roubaix as of the date of publication, which are subject to change without notice at any time subsequent to the date of issue. Roubaix does not represent that any opinion or projection will be realized. All information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as investment advice or a recommendation to purchase or sell any specific security. While the information presented herein is believed to be reliable no representation or warranty is made concerning the accuracy of any data presented. This communication is confidential and may not be reproduced.