Twilio: Too Good To Be True

Why this stock should be avoided.

How Twilio gets its non-GAAP EPS to look so strong.

Investment Thesis

Twilio (TWLO) is not exactly what it appears to be. It appears to be a rapidly growing asset-light enterprise with a strong competitive advantage.

In actuality, Twilio is an incredibly overvalued investment which should be avoided.

Back in June 2019, I wrote a bearish piece titled, Twilio: Big On Words, Light On Cash, where I charged:

"[...]investors believing that they are likely to benefit from further upside potential while paying approximately $18 billion market cap for Twilio may be in for a very negative surprise."

Here is the performance since that publication:

What follows is my unwavering bearish stance on Twilio:

Source: author's coverage of Twilio

The Question of Cash Flows

"[...] we refined our process for accumulating inputs that feed our capitalized software process, allowing us to make better estimates. This could potentially reduce the amount we capitalize and more closely align our P&L with cash usage." [Twilio's CFO Khozema Shipchandler; Q3 2019 call]

This might sound slightly technical, but it is relatively straight forward. I'll explain Twilio's accounting with the table below:

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

Pushing aside Twilio's frequent acquisitions, including its recent acquisition of SendGrid for $3 billion in stock, Twilio capitalizes its costs.

This means that Twilio's preferred metric, non-GAAP EPS, comes out positive, even though Twilio was burning through significant amounts of cash.

Having said that, obviously, the biggest add-back has been and continues to be its stock-based compensation, but its capitalization of costs helps too in delivering a positive non-GAAP EPS number.

Sentiment Cuts Both Ways

Sentiment can be an awesome driver of returns.

A stock can be expensive, but as long as the stock continues to appreciate day after day and month after month, there is no immediate stimulus to ask too challenging questions.

First, asking questions of one's investment is a taxing endeavor. Secondly, if the stock is increasing in value, what's the use? A warm fuzzy feeling develops and bearish commentators (myself included) are easily dismissed.

But when the bubble starts to pop, at first, investors feel slightly startled and in denial, but nevertheless perplexed enough to start to listen to bearish commentators.

(source)

Further compounding one's troubles is the longer one remains in denial, the bigger one's losses ultimately become. And the bigger the next gain needed to break even.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

During the earnings call, Shipchandler noted:

"Just maintaining these [growth] rates is obviously hard at this size."

So here is Twilio's problem summed up:

The bigger Twilio becomes, the more challenging it becomes for Twilio to keep growing at historical rates, while at the same time the bigger the multiple investors have been willing to pay to participate in the stock.

I could go further and compare Twilio with its peers and perform some sort of estimates as to what its future growth rates might be, but at close to $13 billion market cap, there is simply no need.

This stock is so incredibly overvalued, yet for now, investors remain all too happy to pay for participation. But this enthusiasm will soon reverse.

The Bottom Line

"Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one." [Charles Mackay]

Everyone makes mistakes. We saw yesterday how Twilio miscalculated its full-year 2019 EPS down from $0.16-$0.17 to $0.12-$0.13.

Don't add to the mistake by staying invested and inactive on this investment. A buy and hold strategy does not work when one is invested in an incredibly overvalued stock.

Looking For Strong Returns? Twilio is terrific! But numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market with popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in less popular companies, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.