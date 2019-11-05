U.S. Manufacturing PMIs - Depressed But Picking Up, Better Expected After GM Strike Ends

This year's slowdown looks likely to be over - one less reason for the Fed to lower rates again.

The end of the GM Strike action will also aid in increasing the numbers.

U.S. Manufacturing has been verging on recession for some time now but matters appear to be improving.

There has been an obvious slowdown in US manufacturing this year. Part of this is just the general slowdown in the economy as a whole. Then there's the general slowdown in global trade and yes, a lot of US manufacturing is traded. There have also been specific problems like Boeing's 737 Max debacle and then the GM strike.

All in all, not a great time of it. But of course what we want to know about is the future. Which brings us to the monthly purchasing managers' indices. Everything that gets made gets made out of stuff that has been bought. Go ask the people doing the buying and you'll have a good guide to what is to be made next month - out of, obviously, what they've ordered this.

Thus our manufacturing PMI is a forward looking indicator of what is likely to happen in the economy. As we can see, it's really a rather good forward looking indicator too:

It's not a perfect guide but it looks like a pretty good one, right?

ISM manufacturing PMI

The Institute for Supply Management gives us one PMI for manufacturing:

PMI® at 48.3% GDP Growing at 1.6%

That transposition over to GDP is pretty brave. I'd not try to read GDP growth from a stat about manufacturing myself - it is, after all, only 10% of the economy. But it is a projection at least:

It's been a rough stretch for U.S. manufacturing, but the good news is that the end of the United Auto Workers strike will ease the pain a little. The ISM manufacturing survey edged higher in October, rising from 47.8 to 48.3. This was a little weaker than either we or the consensus anticipated. The details were mixed as production fell from 47.3 to 46.2, although some of the weakness may be attributed to the UAW strike.

Given that that strike is over we can indeed expect a rise in the future.

IHS Markit PMI

We have another company that releases a US manufacturing PMI. IHS Markit and their outcome is a little better:

Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) posted 51.3 in October, up slightly from 51.1 in September. The latest headline figure was the highest since April, but remained consistent with only a modest improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector. The overall rate of growth remained well below the long-run series average.

Or:

That's just over the line into expansionary rather than still contracting as with the IHS one.

The difference between the two PMIs

We had this last month when the two PMIs were giving us different readings. The ISM number comes from the members of the ISM, obviously enough. That tends to be larger companies. The IHS number is a more carefully balanced survey sampling across more of the entire economy. We should therefore probably believe IHS more than the ISM. After all, wouldn't we tend to believe an independent company over a trade body anyway?

My view

As we continue to gather varied economic statistics I am increasingly of the opinion that the Federal Reserve has nipped that economic slowdown in the bud. We did have a slowdown. It seems to be ending. That's good, right?

The investor view

The biggest influence here is what is going to happen to interest rates. If we've a contracting economy then they're going to be pushed down by the Fed. As they were pushed down as a result of the slowdown in growth. As far as we can see that is now on the turn. So, we should expect that that's the end of the Fed lowering interest rates.

It is still possible that we'll see another cut in December but the probability is falling with each new piece of information we get. I call this as the likely end of the interest rate cuts in this cycle.

