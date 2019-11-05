Brookfield's Valuation Applied To Genesee & Wyoming

Using Brookfield metrics to value GWR shows that management is leaving $33-53 per share on the table.

At 3x book value, the market values Brookfield's inferior rail assets at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 23x-31x, the IFRS carrying value is 12x-21x.

The transaction price negotiated by management and the board failed to capture any of the public to private valuation gap.

It is well-understood that private equity valuations currently exceed what public market investors are willing to pay for assets. This is most evident in the recent private to pubic IPO transactions of Peloton (PTON), Slack Technologies (WORK), Uber (UBER), and most publicly with SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) failed attempt to bring WeWork public.

This public-private valuation gap is reversed when P/E firms purchase publicly traded assets and take private transactions at premiums and subsequently carry them at yet higher valuations. It is a public-to-private valuation arbitrage.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) CEO and former investment banker Jack Hellmann, along with the board of directors, appears to be unaware of the valuation arbitrage. If they were, they surely would not have sold the company at such a low multiple relative to Brookfield's valuation parameters.

We estimate the company is worth an EV/EBITDA multiple 15x-17x, implying a price of $145-$165 per share.

Management's failure to negotiate to a sale that captures a large part of the valuation mark-up essentially transfers value due to GWR shareholders to the acquirer, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and associated investment vehicles.

To illustrate how much Brookfield can take in this public-to-private valuation arbitrage, consider the carrying values of Arc Infrastructure and VLI, both of which are held by BIP.

The valuation was taken from the Open Letter to the Board, which was sent to the board of GWR on September 30, 2019 and published as an attachment to our article "Vote No" article on Seeking Alpha.

Brookfield's Private Market Carrying Values and the Implications for GWR

The key EV/EBITDA valuation metric of 13X for the GWR US business with numbers given to shareholders to evaluate the merger; the multiple falls to 12.5x when the second set of numbers given to potential buyers is used. Both are lower than the substantial value assigned by the market to the rail assets of Brookfield between 23X and 31X for finite life, below rail capital intensive assets in emerging market or isolated geographies.

BIP trades at a 3X to its book value providing rich valuation of the rail assets, however, even the IFRS carrying values are in the 12X to 21X EV/EBITDA range, a premium to the deal price. Arc Infrastructure is a below rail operator compared to both above and below rail for most of the GWR business. As below rail operators usually are quite capital intensive, the EBITDA metric can overvalue them.

In this context, a comparative valuation puts GWR in the 15X to 20X EV/EBITDA range or a 23% to 63.5% premium to the current price.

BIP fully owns and consolidates Arc Infrastructure, WA, which it acquired from the failed Babcock & Brown (Prime Infrastructure) at the end of 2010. Almost 40% of the 5,100km track, most of which dated back to 1910, had since been put into care and maintenance. Brookfield borrowed aggressively while simultaneously maintaining significant shareholder distributions and funding an extension project related to Karara mining, a Chinese state-backed high cost iron ore magnetite producer.

The other rail asset in the BIP portfolio VLI SA is the rail concession, port and logistics company operated by Vale S.A. - a mining conglomerate in Brazil.

Brookfield's current rail assets exhibit a high degree of cyclicality and significant top customer concentration with non-investment grade rated counterparties. The viability of Karara, a 40 to 45% customer of Arc is in question as it is directly dependent on continued subsidies from the China's state-backed Angang Steel (Caa2).

Unlike GWR's main US business which owns the below and above rail, Arc and VLI SA operate based on leases with different durations. A stable political regime combined with an outright ownership of assets, diversified customer base and a favorable regulation under the Staggers Act should result in a premium valuation NOT in such a significantly lower multiple.

GWR is a unique asset that has successfully consolidated the US short line industry resulting in a well-diversified, stable business with significant positive cash flows. The company has acquisition capacity to grow the business based on its reputation of reliable operations and the need for the Class I railroads to implement PSR, adapt to the probability of cyclical downturn or commodity shock through route optimization.

The table below provides summary valuation, leverage and cash flow statistics for the entities involved.

Table 1 Valuation & Cash Flow/Leverage Analysis

Source: Filings and estimates

Table 1 Data Sources

Source: Filings and estimates

Conclusion

The valuation difference between public and private valuations is not unique to Brookfield. As noted in this article by Bain & Company, it is an industry-wide phenomenon. Though some firms may be more aggressive with valuations than others and the flow-through to the public equities can be very different, the valuation issue exists with private equity firms such as Blackstone (BX), Carlyle Group (CG), and KKR (KKR) as well.

The process of revaluing GWR higher is already underway. This recent ratings announcement from Moody's discusses GWR's prospective $3.15B debt raise, a deal that will more than double GWR's debt outstanding. Moody's rates the debt Ba2, junk, citing high financial leverage of 5x 2019E debt/EBITDA. Interestingly, S&P rates Arc Infrastructure as BBB, investment grade, despite significantly higher leverage of 8x-15x.

Were GWR to raise $3.1B additional debt to pay out to owners as a public entity, it would strip the company of 89% of its equity. Brookfield, however, will create equity by writing-up the assets to "fair value" in accordance with IFRS accounting.

GWR's management and board are leaving $33-$53 per share on the table with this transaction, either knowingly or unwittingly handing Brookfield a multi-billion-dollar arbitrage opportunity to the detriment of shareholders while they walk away with millions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.