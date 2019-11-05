Assessing If Ferrari Can Keep The Momentum Going

It will be interesting to see if we get a sustained move in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) over the next few trading sessions. The company yesterday announced an earnings beat of $0.04 and a top-line beat of over $25+ million. On top of the earnings results, management hiked guidance for the year as shipments for the quarter rose by a healthy 9%.

When we go to the technical chart, we can see that we have a rather large gap up to just over the $169 level. Price came back down to test the bottom level of the gap in trading yesterday, as we can see on the chart below. The question now is whether price can now stay above the $169 level. From a bullish perspective, it is imperative that most of the gap remains unfilled.

What also was of note was the fact that price managed to break through the down-cycle daily trend-line which had been in existence since July of this year. This, along with the fact that price yesterday broke above the July highs, leads us to believe that we may have a possible breakaway gap in play here.

Earnings growth, though, is one thing whereas a stock's financials are another. Many times, we like to look at the state of the respective company's balance sheet to see how stable the company is. Despite how shares have consolidated over the past 4 months, we remain conscious that shares still are trading well above their 200-day moving average. Therefore, from this perspective, let's dig into how Ferrari's key financial metrics have been trending.

The trend which we like on the balance sheet is in the current assets section where receivables and inventory both declined sequentially and also compared to the same quarter of 12 months prior. Receivables dropped to just under $350 million in the third quarter whereas inventory dropped to $426 million. Ferrari's total amount of current assets for the third quarter came in at $2.92 billion. Definitely a good start here.

We always favor companies with growing liquidity, if possible, as this gives management far more flexibility with respect to how management runs its operations. Being able to continually invest behind the brand is only possible if the company is liquid. When we go to the numbers, we can see that Ferrari's liquidity position has not been better over the past 6 years. After September's quarter, the current ratio stands at a healthy 3.61 whereas the quick ratio comes in at 2.94.

Shareholder equity of $1.51 billion dropped sequentially by just over $53 million but increased substantially ($88 million) compared to the same quarter of 12 months prior. Total liabilities, including long-term debt of $2.29 billion, comes to $4.3 billion. When we subtract this figure from the total amount of assets ($5.82 billion), we get our shareholder equity number of $1.52 billion.

When we consider that the amount of equity is less than the amount of interest bearing debt, this means that Ferrari's debt to equity ratio is greater than 1.0. Furthermore, if we stripped the intangible assets and goodwill out of the firm's assets, we would get a negative equity number.

However, it is not the actual numbers but how those specific line-items have been trending which interests us more, especially for temporary swing plays. Shareholder equity growth continues to outperform the growth in the firm's intangible assets. This principally is taking place because of how management has been controlling its current assets.

To sum up, although Ferrari would not interest us as a long-term play at present, it does look attractive for a temporary swing play to the upside. We see no apparent divergences on the technical chart, and the financials after Q3 continue to trend in the right direction. Let's see if recent support can hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RACE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.