Taokaenoi: Leading Thailand Snacks Company At A Tipping Point For Overseas Expansion

Taokaenoi's strategic partnership with a subsidiary of a Korean food giant is a game-changer that is expected to accelerate the company's expansion in China and other international markets.

Taokaenoi is the largest seaweed snacks company and third-largest savory snacks company in Thailand, and it has grown at a faster pace than the industry in the 2015-2018 period.

Thailand-listed snack company Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TKAEF) [TKN:TB], or TKN, owns the second largest savory snack brand in Thailand, and it has a long growth runway with respect to international expansion, particularly in China.

TKN trades at 21.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a significant discount to its historical average forward P/E of approximately 40 times since its listing in December 2015. The stock offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.5%. TKN is also valued at a discount to most of its Thailand-listed food & beverage peers. TKN's relatively cheaper valuation now (compared with history and peers) is largely due to short-term hiccups with its expansion in China and cost pressures which have hurt the company's 1H2019 results.

I assign a "Bullish" rating to TKN, as the company has reached a tipping point in its overseas expansion plans following a recent strategic partnership with a subsidiary of a Korean food giant, and a forward FY2020 P/E valuation multiple in the low twenties for a leading branded snack company is pretty attractive. The key risk factor is higher-than-expected selling, general & administrative expenses (in tandem with overseas expansion) that could potentially hurt profitability in the short-term.

Started in 2004 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2015, Taokaenoi Food & Marketing or TKN is a manufacturer and distributor of processed seaweed under the "Taokaenoi" brand in Thailand with two domestic factories in Nopawong and Rojana. The "Taokaenoi" brand has the first-mover advantage and consumer mind share in Thailand by virtue of being the first to introduce grilled and crispy seaweed snacks in the country.

TKN derived approximately 48% and 35% of its 1H2019 revenue from grilled seaweed and crispy seaweed products respectively. Roasted seaweed, tempura seaweed, and other products contributed the remaining 3%, 3% and 11% of the company's revenue.

TKN's Various Types Of Seaweed Products

Source: TKN's 2Q2019 Results Presentation

TKN generated approximately 41%, 36% and 23% of its 1H2019 sales from Thailand, China, and other international markets respectively. Other international markets include Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, the U.S., Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Undisputed Market Leader In Thailand

TKN is the largest seaweed snacks company and the third-largest savory snacks company in Thailand. According to Euromonitor research, TKN has a 7.2% share of the Thailand savory snacks market, after Frito-Lay Thailand Co Ltd and Berli Jucker PCL (OTCPK:BLJZY) [BJC:TB] which have market shares of 21.6% and 8.6% respectively in terms of retail sales value. As Frito-Lay Thailand (Lay's, Cheetos, Doritos, Twisties, etc.) and Berli Jucker (Campus, Dozo, Party, Tasto, etc.) operate with multiple brands, the "Taokaenoi" brand is actually the second largest savory snacks brand in Thailand after the Lay's brand of potato chips. The savory snacks category refers to fruit snacks, chips/crisps, extruded snacks, tortilla/corn chips, popcorn, pretzels, nuts, and other sweet and savory snacks.

The Thailand savory snacks market grew by a 7.4% CAGR from Bt35.7 billion in 2015 to Bt42.0 billion in 2018, while TKN's domestic revenue increased by a much faster 10.0% three-year CAGR over the same period. Looking ahead, Euromonitor expects the Thailand savory snacks market to grow by a CAGR of 6% between 2019 and 2024 to reach Bt62.4 billion in total retail sales. I believe TKN's future domestic sales growth should be at least as fast as that of the industry, given consumers' increasing preference for healthier snacks like seaweed and TKN's dominance in Thailand's seaweed snacks category.

Specifically, TKN and the "Taokaenoi" brand have a 69% market share of the domestic seaweed snacks market, with the Masita brand of seaweed snacks owned by Thai alcoholic beverages company Singha Corporation being the second largest player. There used to be another significant seaweed snacks brand in Thailand called Onori owned by Japanese restaurant and beverage operator Oishi Group, which exited the market in 2017. This illustrates how dominant TKN is in the Thailand seaweed snacks market, as it is estimated to have more than twice the market share of Masita.

Despite dominating the domestic seaweed snacks market, TKN still has room to grow in Thailand. Besides riding on the overall savory snacks industry's 6% growth over the next six years as per Euromonitor estimates outlined above, TKN has strategies in place to drive future sales growth. TKN's domestic sales grew +4% YoY to Bt1,054 million in 1H2019.

One strategy is to engage in co-branding initiatives and launch new products. TKN launched a new Sour Cream & Onion seaweed snack in collaboration with Pringles, while Pringles rolled out new seaweed potato chips products partnering with TKN. In 2018, TKN introduced new seaweed products such as Tempura Seaweed Salted Egg, Wasabi Seaweed; and also non-seaweed products like Tinten Seasoned Squid, Sweet Chili, Chili, Salted Egg and Tinten Rolls, and Whey Protein Strawberry Yogurt among others.

Another key strategy is for TKN to open more of its own self-operated snack and souvenir retail shops "Taokaenoi Land" going forward. TKN has 19 "Taokaenoi Land" stores at the end of 2018, almost doubling from 10 as at end-2017. TKN mainly sells its products via traditional trade, modern trade and online channels in Thailand, but an increasing contribution of sales from "Taokaenoi Land" stores should improve profitability and strengthen its brand over time.

Short-Term Hiccups Do Not Mask The Long-Term Potential Of Overseas Expansion

While TKN is dominant in its home market, Thailand, as detailed in the preceding section, the most exciting growth opportunities for the company lie overseas. TKN's export or international sales have exceeded its domestic sales since FY2015 and sales outside of Thailand accounted for 59% of the company's 1H2019 revenue.

Specifically, the China market, which contributed 36% of TKN's 1H2019 sales, is expected to be the company's most important growth driver. The China savory snacks market is more than 13 times larger than that of Thailand in terms of retail sales value, and the largest in Asia. Euromonitor expects the retail sales value of savory snacks in China to grow by a 7% CAGR between 2019 and 2024, which represents a slightly faster pace of growth vis-a-vis the Thailand savory snacks market (6% CAGR over the same period).

TKN started exporting its seaweed products to China in 2013 after its products became popular among Chinese tourists visiting the country. Thailand is a popular travel destination for Chinese, with a million Chinese tourists visiting Thailand in August 2019. TKN is among the top three seaweed companies in China alongside Guangdong Strong Group Co., Ltd. with the "Sweet Hour" brand of seaweed, and PO-LI Foods Industry Kunshan Co Ltd's PO-LI branded seaweed. The two Chinese incumbents are more focused on roasted seaweed, while TKN has a full range of seaweed products available in China such as grilled seaweed, crispy seaweed, roasted seaweed, and tempura seaweed products. TKN's China sales more than tripled from Bt670 million in FY2015 to Bt2,195 million in FY2018.

Nevertheless, it has not been all smooth sailing for TKN's China expansion plans. TKN's prior distributor in Shanghai sold imitation products competing with TKN's seaweed products, which led the company to terminate the distributorship agreement with this Shanghai distributor in 4Q2018. As a result, TKN's China revenue declined by -9% YoY in 1H2019 to Bt941 million, as the newly-appointed distributor in Shanghai is still in the process of ramping up its distribution footprint for TKN's products. Furthermore, TKN was penalized by regulators in China in FY2018 in relation to an external contractor that did not comply with waste disposal regulations.

The short-term hiccups associated with TKN's China expansion illustrate how challenging it is for foreign companies to operate in China. But TKN's international expansions plans are likely to receive a significant boost with a new strategic partnership detailed in the next section.

New Strategic Partnership Puts TKN At A Tipping Point In Overseas Expansion

I believe that TKN is at a tipping point with respect to its overseas expansion plans, having entered into a new strategic partnership with a subsidiary of a Korean food giant.

Pan Orion Corporation, the Chinese subsidiary of Korea's Orion Corp. [271560:KS], acquired a 3.5% stake in TKN from the founding family in August 2019 at a price of Bt10.00 per share. As part of the agreement with Pan Orion buying an equity interest in TKN, Pan Orion will be granted exclusive rights to market and distribute TKN's products in China, South Korea, Russia, and other markets to be agreed upon for a period of five years.

It is not certain how this new strategic partnership would affect TKN's current international distributors. But Pan Orion's parent, Orion Corp, is among the top 15 largest confectionery companies globally best known for its Choco Pie cakes and Pokachip potato chips. Orion Corp exports to over 60 countries worldwide with annual international sales in excess of KRW1 trillion. It started manufacturing its flagship Choco Pie cakes in China since 1997, and now six of its brands each generate over KRW100 billion of sales every year. Orion Corp also sells over half a billion Choco Pie cakes every year in both Russia and Vietnam. In 2018, Vietnam became the second market, after China, to surpass Orion Corp's domestic sales in Korea.

There are multiple synergies that could be realized from TKN's strategic partnership with Pan Orion. Firstly, TKN could tap on Pan Orion's experience and wide distribution network in China to drive the company's expansion plans in its largest international market. Secondly, TKN has a limited presence in markets that Orion is strong in, such as South Korea, Russia, and Vietnam, which could be the new growth frontiers for TKN over the longer term. Thirdly, similar to its collaboration with Pringles, TKN has the potential to engage in co-branding and co-development opportunities with Korean food giant Orion.

In other words, TKN is a tipping point when it comes to international expansion. With the support of Pan Orion and its parent Orion Corp, TKN is well-positioned to expand the reach of its products outside Thailand in a big way.

Cost Pressures Hurt Profitability

TKN reported a disappointing +1% YoY growth in revenue for 1H2019, due to lower sales from China explained above, and also a slowdown in domestic sales growth (+4% YoY in 1H2019) resulting from lower tourists arrivals in Thailand partly attributable to a strong Thai baht. More worrying was TKN's -41% YoY decline in net profit to Bt179.7 million for 1H2019. This was mainly driven by a +42% YoY increase in distribution costs and +28% increase in administrative expenses.

TKN's selling, general & administrative expenses have grown as a result of marketing expenses associated with the company's brand presence in international markets and new product launches in its domestic market, Thailand. Going forward, TKN's selling, general & administrative expenses could remain elevated in the near-term following the new strategic partnership with Pan Orion, as the company's marketing and distribution costs are likely to grow in tandem with overseas expansion. Nevertheless, I believe that the short-term pain (elevated selling, general & administrative costs) that TKN has to endure now will eventually pay off in terms of long-term gains (growing overseas market share).

Valuation

TKN trades at 28.0 times consensus forward FY2019 and 21.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of Bt10.30 as of November 1, 2019. This represents a significant discount to its historical average forward P/E of approximately 40 times since its listing in December 2015. TKN also trades at a discount to most of its Thailand-listed food & beverage peers.

TKN's Thailand Food & Beverage Company Peer Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward FY2019 P/E Consensus Forward FY2020 P/E Berli Jucker 27.4 24.7 Carabao Group [CBG:TB] 37.6 31.8 Osotspa [OSP:TB] 38.5 33.8 Sappe PCL [SAPPE:TB] 17.5 15.7

Source: Author

TKN offers a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 2.3% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.5%

Variant View

The key risk factors for TKN are market share loss in its domestic market, a slower-than-expected pace of international expansion especially in China, unexpected issues with distributors, suppliers & partners, and higher-than-expected costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.