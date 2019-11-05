General Electric's Healthcare Victory

Thanks to the company's efforts, its Clariscan offering will join the latest of a list of products currently offered elsewhere across the globe that's now in the US.

To most people, General Electric (GE) is viewed as a large industrial conglomerate. At its core, that is precisely what the company is, but it's far more complicated than just that. Within the firm are other, non-industrial operations that add value and create opportunities for the business and its shareholders. Case in point, we need to only look at the latest press release made public by the firm. In it, management discussed that one of the company's largest segments, GE Healthcare, saw the FDA approve the use of one of its imaging agents for MRI usage. This move, though seemingly small at first glance, sets the company up to benefit mightily for the foreseeable future and it's something shareholders should be paying attention to.

A big development

According to the press release issued by General Electric, the FDA just approved the use of an imaging agent owned by the company called Clariscan. Based on the data provided, Clariscan is a macrocyclic, ionic, gadolinium-based, MRI contrast agent that can be used intravenously in patients. For those not familiar with this topic, an MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, is the technical process of using magnetic fields and radio waves sent through the body to create an image of the organs of the patient in question. To get a better look at the images, medical professionals will sometimes use an imaging agent, either administered orally or intravenously.

Source: MRI Questions

One source I found suggests that, at present, there are seven other gadolinium-based contrast agents currently approved throughout the US, Europe, and Japan. These can be seen in the table above. Gadolinium-based agents have two main forms: linear and macrocyclic. Linear options, as the image below illustrates, form an 'elongated organic molecular ligand' structure around the gadolinium ion in order to reduce its high level of toxicity to the patient. Back in 2017, some linear solutions were suspended or restricted in the EU due to fears centered around potential free gadolinium toxicity. The second option, macrocyclic solutions, form a 'cage-like ligand' structure around the ion, placing it in the center of a cavity of sorts. This is the type that Clariscan falls under and, if the aforementioned table is correct, the only pure competitor to it that's permitted in the US, Europe, and Japan is Dotarem, which has the largest market share of the seven listed across Europe and which was made available to the US in 2013.

Source: MRI Questions

Source: MRI Questions

This approval is a big development for General Electric because it proves that the firm's focus on imaging agents is bearing fruit. Over the past five years, the conglomerate invested around $240 million into its global manufacturing and supply network aimed at making it easier for the business to deliver agents to hospitals and pharmacies across the globe. Along the way, the company has had other successes as well. Examples include Omnipaque, which has been approved for use in CT procedures of the abdomen, and Visipaque, which is used in coronary CT angiography.

Though General Electric has seen some wins in this space recently, it would be a mistake to think that this is a new line of business for the conglomerate. Management stated that the firm has over 40 years of experience providing imaging agents used across MRI, X-Ray/CT scans, and ultrasound procedures. In fact, its diagnostic imaging agents are used in about 90 million medical procedures every year across the planet. Clariscan specifically is already used in more than 55 other nations, with more than 4 million patient doses having been shipped.

Due to the company's extensive experience in this space, it's likely it can use this new development to its advantage quite easily. A well-trusted name with an established supply chain and practitioners to champion its products is appealing. This is great because the market opportunity for the business is material. According to one source, the global market for imaging agents should grow to about $12.3 billion by 2026, with a growth rate only specified to be in the 'mid-single digits'. A different source is a little more optimistic, with the market forecasted to grow to $13.3 billion by 2024.

Every country/region has a different projected outcome, but the market for imaging agents in the Asia/Pacific region is expected to grow the quickest at a CAGR of at least 6.6%. This is occurring as healthcare is becoming a greater focus in the region and as the region becomes known for its rapidly-growing middle class that can afford more and more sophisticated medical procedures. The biggest market today, though, is the US, which is estimated to total about half of what the current global market is in terms of revenue. This fact alone is what makes the product's approval in the US so significant.

Takeaway

General Electric is a large and complex company that's undergoing a great deal of change at the moment. In the end, many of these changes should prove to be beneficial for shareholders, but it can be difficult to keep track of the big picture with so many working parts. As far as GE Healthcare is concerned, seemingly small moves like this are actually bigger than they look and the investments made by the conglomerate over the past five years alone should be enough to tell investors as much. Moving forward, it's likely that the business's Clariscan product will achieve some sizable market share, especially given its approval in several other countries before finally coming to the US. The key for shareholders, in the meantime, is to sit back, relax, and wait for signs of that value to be created.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.