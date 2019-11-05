Tenable: Lumin Adoption Will Continue Driving Growth

The shares rocketed over ~15% on the first day of trading on October 30th. Tenable currently trades at ~$26.6 per share.

Overview

We believe that Tenable (TENB) has been excessively punished in recent times. The shares suffered a -29% drop in Q2 despite the guidance beat and raised full-year outlook, much due to the concerns about the more complex sales cycle as the company planned to close larger deals going into Q3. We are long Tenable. By landing more enterprise clients and making its new cloud product, Lumin, available to all of its customer base, Tenable is reacting to the changing demand of the industry. The changing landscape serves as a huge opportunity for Tenable. Driven by the company-wide adoption of Lumin, we think that Tenable is on the right track to achieve its full-year outlook.

The company continued to deliver strong results in Q3 as it added 387 new enterprise customers and beat all its estimates. The company also recorded a $91.9 million of revenue, which represents a 32% YoY revenue growth. In Q3, we also learned how the strong demand for Tenable’s Lumin, its vulnerability management software, was one of the key drivers for its solid traction.

Financials

The company has delivered a strong enterprise sales execution in Q3. Q3 saw the company grow its current billings and revenue by 28% and ~32% YoY to $110.6 million and $91.85 million respectively. Besides adding 387 new enterprise customers, which is a new record high, the company also added 51 new customers with 6-figure spending.

The gross margin was 84%, which remained flat compared to the same time last year. The company sees strong operating leverage, as indicated by the 2 PPS improvement in Sales and Marketing expense as a percentage of revenue compared to the same time last year. Tenable also continues its strong expense management in R&D despite its major product development activities which recently brought Lumin to on-premise clients. R&D expense in Q3 was $18.6 million, which represents 20% of revenue in Q3 compared to 26% in the same time last year.

The company expects an FY 2019 revenue of $351 million-$352 million. Gross billings are expected to be between $407 million-$417 million. Furthermore, the expected non-GAAP net loss per share will be between $0.42 and $0.41 per share, assuming $96.1 million outstanding common shares.

Strong demand across cloud and on-premise clients provides a massive tailwind into Q4

The strong demand for Lumin is the key highlight of Q3. Early in October, the company announced that it would bring Tenable Lumin to its on-premise vulnerability risk management (VRM) platform, Tenable.sc. Lumin is Tenable’s cloud-based risk-scoring and benchmarking tool that its clients use to measure their cyber-risk exposures.

In Q3, Tenable also maintains its reputation as the industry leader in the VRM space. In the latest report, "The Forrester WaveTM: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019," Forrester names the company a leader where it places Tenable the highest of 13 vendors in both the Strategy and Current Offering categories. Ultimately, the continuation of the company’s strong product development activities will provide a clear line of sight to margin expansions in the near to medium term:

Our gross margin continues to be better than expected as the investments that we're making in public cloud infrastructure with the delivery of our Tenable.io platform are scaling more efficiently than anticipated. This is notable, given our increasing Nessus for our cloud based products. Overall, Tenable continues to enjoy attractive gross margins on increasing demand and adoption for our cloud platform, despite adding new functionality and additional points of presence globally.

Source: Tenable Lumin website

The continuation of guidance beat and margin expansion have been the validation that the enterprise clients are reacting positively to Tenable's new spin on VRM. As a VRM tool, we believe that Tenable Lumin's unique value proposition has been its capacity to produce a high-level vulnerability assessment based on risk criteria found in a system. As a result, Lumin can serve as a cyber risk management suite that covers analytics, intelligence, risk-scoring, and benchmarking capabilities at the same time. On the other hand, many other existing products in the market, such as Rapid7 (RPD) or Qualys (QLYS), generally do not go further beyond analytics and intelligence.

The deployment and adoption processes of a more disruptive high-level platform also entail a potential risk for Tenable. When considering Lumin adoption, enterprise clients would tend to take a company-wide deployment approach that involves multiple stakeholders across DevOps, IT, security, and other relevant areas. In the end, this results in a more complex sales cycle.

Valuation

Overall, the market has viewed Tenable’s Q3 earnings result positively as the shares rocketed over ~15% on the first day of trading on October 30th. Tenable currently trades at ~$26.6 per share. With the revenue estimate of $351.56 million at the end of December 2019, the company trades at roughly forward P/S ratio of 6.17.

Compared to its peers, such as Qualys, Rapid7, and Mimecast (MIME), Tenable offers investors a higher YoY growth rate at a reasonable valuation. At 6.38 TTM P/S ratio, Tenable is slightly more expensive than Mimecast, while a lot cheaper than Qualys. With a historically stronger revenue in Q4, our confidence in Tenable product strategy, and recent price drop despite strong fundamentals, Tenable is a strong buy at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.