Karyopharm Therapeutics: Up, Up And Away

We revisit Karyopharm after Q3 results and update our investment thesis on this intriguing small cap biotech concern in the paragraphs below.

The company has several other potential catalysts on the short-term horizon as well.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) reported Q3 results Monday morning. It was a rock-solid report that has the shares up some six percent in trading yesterday, a nice way to kick off a new trading week. Below we highlight some of the key milestones contained within the quarter's accomplishments and update our investment thesis on this intriguing 'Tier 3' biotech concern.

Company Overview:

Karyopharm Therapeutics is a small concern based just outside of Boston. The firm is focused on creating novel, first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company received approval for Selinexor in July of this year for the treatment of Quadruple Refractory Multiple Myeloma. Selinexor's brand name is XPOVIO. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $800 million and trades just below $13.50 a share.

The company posted a loss of 67 cents a share, over 15 cents a share better than the consensus. Revenues came in much higher than any expectations. XPOVIO posted sales of $12.8 million in its first quarter on the market. The compound was prescribed over 500 times by 300 unique physicians and healthcare accounts.

Other milestones in the quarter included inking a deal with HealthCare Royalty Partners (HCR) in mid-September to sell XPOVIO royalties for $75 million upfront plus another $75 million which will be contingent on the achievement of certain regulatory and commercial milestones. HCR will receive a tiered mid-single-digit royalty on global sales of XPOVIO and any future products. This transaction ensures Karyopharm has cash runway until mid-2021 while it ramps up XPOVIO sales.

The company's pivotal, randomized Phase 3 BOSTON study is progressing as planned. Enrollment was completed in January of this year with top line data scheduled to be out in early 2020.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

The company ended the third quarter with $270 million in cash on the balance sheet. The company had an operating loss of just over $40 million in the quarter. Operating losses should drop as XPOVIO sales continue to ramp. Full-year expenses should come in at between $200 million and $210 million for FY2019.

The median analyst price target on KPTI is in the low $20s. Robert W. Baird made a good call on September 24th when it reiterated its Outperform rating and $25 price target on KPTI. The analyst there stated his reason, 'his physician survey regarding the Karyopharm launch of Xpovio is indicating strong early trends. There there appears to be an early robust, broad adoption with meaningful share gains ahead'. Based on Q3 numbers, he turned out to be right in his assessment on the early adoption of XPOVIO. H.C. Wainwright reiterated their Buy rating and $36 price target on KPTI this morning.

Updated Investment Thesis:

Q3 results showed a very encouraging early ramp up for XPOVIO. The company has a couple of upcoming potential catalysts on the horizon as well in addition to top-line Boston data due early next year. The company plans to submit a NDA by the end of this year, requesting accelerated approval for XPOVIO as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL after at least two prior multi-agent therapies and who are ineligible for stem cell transplantation including CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor modified T cell) therapy. This would expand XPOVIO's label. In addition, XPOVIO is scheduled to hopefully win European approval from the EMA for its existing indication in early 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, results from the BOSTON study, if positive, are expected to be used to support regulatory submissions to the FDA and EMA, requesting the use of selinexor in combination with Velcade and dexamethasone in patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy.

Source: Company Presentation

Finally, a Phase 2/3 study called SEAL evaluating XPOVIO versus placebo in patients with previously treated, advanced unresectable dedifferentiated liposarcoma is ongoing. Enrollment in the Phase 3 part of the trial is underway, top-line data is expected out sometime in 2020. Assuming a positive outcome, Karyopharm intends to use the data from the SEAL study to support NDA and MAA submissions requesting approval for selinexor for patients with advanced unresectable dedifferentiated liposarcoma

All in all, more than a solid quarter. XPOVIO's ramp up seems to have gone as well as it could have and pipeline development is continuing apace. Hopefully, Monday's gains are just the start of a longer-term rally.

Option Strategy:

An efficient way to add exposure or initiate a new position in KPTI is via a Buy-Write order. Using the May $15 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $10.80 to $11 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a solid potential return for its six and a half month hold period. Option liquidity is solid at this strike price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KPTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.