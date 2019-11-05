AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group: Q3 Shows More Short-Term Pressure, But Future Is Bright

As a whole business, AMG is valued at an EV/EBITDA of 7 , which is low as it looks like this is their worst case scenario EBITDA.

However, one could expect material prices to revive as many high-cost producers are leaving the market. Additionally, management took many initiatives to increase shareholders value this quarter.

On 10/30/19, AMG Advanced metallurgical Group (OTCPK:AMVMF) posted another disappointing quarterly result as a consequence of further pressure on its metal prices. EBITDA was $24.4 mln, a decrease of 59% YoY. That drop is almost entirely explained by the decreased prices of ferrovanadium, as well as lower chrome metal margin and lower silicon prices in its critical materials segment. Its second segment which is less volatile, named AMG Technologies, reported $15.6 mln EBITDA, which was a lower decline of 15% YoY. If you would not understand AMG's business, these results look terrible. However, it is important to understand that metal prices should revive soon. Furthermore, AMG management made some important progress to improve long-term shareholder value. One of these is the separate listing of Technologies, as I discussed in my prior article. In my opinion, AMG is significantly undervalued for the long term based on its current low prices (normally, it can't get much worse) and long-term initiatives.

(Source: investor presentation)

Quarterly results were bad again

In this section, I provide the most important numbers from Q3 2019. Worsening of metal prices caused EBITDA to drop by 59% YoY to $24.4 mln. This was primarily caused by the strong Ferrovanadium drop of 80% over the last year. This price of this metal, used for used to strengthen steel, fluctuates very widely as this is a tiny market that gets manipulated easily. AMG is selling inventories of this product four months after recycling it from spent catalysts, for which they pay money upfront based on that moment's vanadium price. Consequently, the highly priced inventories still have a negative impact on earnings as vanadium prices keep dropping. In fact, AMG needed to incur another non-cash expense for vanadium, lithium and tantalum inventory cost adjustments as a result of a significant decline in prices for those materials. As a consequence, net income was a negative $17.8 mln. Importantly, their new vanadium agreement with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), which I will discuss later, addresses this issue.

(Source: Vanadiumprice.com)

Furthermore, operational cash flow was a negative $4.9 mln and net debt increased to $150mln as a consequence of share repurchases and low profitability. One of the bright points of this quarterly report again was AMG Technologies, which reported an EBITDA decline of 'only' 15% YoY. More importantly, order intake stood at $79.5 mln, which was the highest since Q2 2018, implying strong demand for this business. Another positive is that management restated its guidance of $120 mln EBITDA in 2019 and revised its goal for 2020 to improve EBITDA compared to 2019. This does not look impressive as the company just reported $217 mln EBITDA in 2018, but it looks good enough as they are really going through a hard time. The current EV/EBITDA multiple is at 6, which is low compared to the overall market, especially when you take into account that the probability of a worsening from this level is very low.

Material prices should revive soon

As previously mentioned, vanadium price declines had a significant influence on AMG's profit. Furthermore, 9/10 of the metals in which AMG is active, declined significantly. For example, investors were very bullish on AMG's new lithium spodumene mine which would improve EBITDA significantly. Unfortunately, the current spot price is 38% lower than the average of 2018. Tantalum, another material in which AMG expanded its capacity, declined 39% as well. Many of these materials are on historical low prices. Of course, the consequence of low material prices is lower supply (projects are not profitable anymore) and higher demand, which should eventually lead to higher prices in the future. For example, that's what we saw for lithium in 2019: Albemarle and Tianqi froze their lithium expansion programs which should be positive for the prices in the midterm. This revive in material prices is the first possible catalyst for EBITDA growth in the medium term.

This is what CEO Heinz said about it during the conference call:

If you are in such unprecedented movements in the commodity price history, it always turns. However, it is not possible to precisely time or predict the time of that turn. It happens suddenly and you can't predict it. And we also are pretty certain that we are bottoming.

(Source: investor presentation)

Management's initiatives for future growth

EBITDA growth should not only come from a revival in material prices, but also from management's many initiatives to drive future shareholder value.

One of these initiatives is the goal to expand its lithium business by producing lithium hydroxide in Germany. AMG would refine its lithium spodumene from its Brazil mine into hydroxide in Germany in the future. I expect this to be online somewhere around 2021-2022, although no timeline is given yet. This is what is said about it during the last conference call:

We are also preparing our plans to build a lithium hydroxide refining plant likely to be located in (inaudible) in East Germany. That plant will be engineered to service the European lithium hydroxide battery grade market, hence we'll open that market for the plant lithium hydroxide technical trade facility at AMG Mineracao in Brazil.

Additionally, in September, AMG signed a multi-year contract to supply Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) with vanadium (100% of production). Prices will be based on the spot price, but more importantly they will directly be able to sell inventories to Glencore. As a consequence, there won't be a 4- month lag anymore on selling vanadium inventories. Thus, huge write-downs on vanadium inventories is past us now. This can be seen as very important as CEO Heinz estimated that this phenomenon cost AMG around $17 mln this year.

AMG also signed the agreement to form a joint-venture with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) named 'Shell & AMG Recycling B.V.', which would build more spent catalyst recycling facilities, like Ohio 1&2 from AMG, to satisfy the growing need in this market. This JV is still subject to regulatory approval, but could be a very important driver for AMG's business in the coming years. We should get an update on this soon.

Last but not least, AMG is still on track to separately list its AMG Technologies, as this division deserves a multiple which is much higher than today. Following management's commentary during the conference call on this topic, I now expect the separate listing to happen in H2 2020 instead of H1 2020. They are not in a hurry about this as the environment for IPO's is not positive at this moment and AMG Technologies still needs to create a new master plan.

We are talking to several financial advisers, different advisers for the different venues. One is, of course, Frankfurt, the other is Amsterdam. And the third one is New York. New York, because of the aerospace-oriented U.S. market, most of our end customers are having large U.S. components.

SOTP EV/EBITDA price target

As in my last article, I will value AMG based on a Sum Of The Parts ('SOTP') EV/EBITDA multiple, because AMG Technologies deserves a multiple which is much higher (more stable earnings growth) than AMG Critical Materials (volatility in material prices). As AMG Technologies' 9 months EBITDA stands at $46.3 mln (lower than I predicted due to a decline in titanium alloys prices), I need to revise my estimation downward from $68 mln to $62 mln. As a consequence, I now value Technologies at $19.20/share, which could grow significantly over the coming years. AMG Critical materials its 9M EBITDA stands at $52.4 mln. I now expect its EBITDA to be $61.4 mln in 2020, which would lead to an overall EBITDA of $123.4 mln. This EBITDA should grow significantly due to higher recycling fees for its vanadium business and its new Ohio facility which would double its recycling capacity.

(Author's AMG valuation)

As you can see, the stock is currently 'overvalued' as its earnings decreased significantly due to the depressed metal prices. But even at this prices, I see enough long-term upside due to the different growth initiatives (primarily the Ohio 2 facility in 2021).

Investor takeaway

It looks like the worst is behind us. AMG will not be impacted drastically anymore by vanadium price spikes as it signed a new agreement with Glencore. Furthermore, the current metal prices are no realistic basis for the future as AMG has never had such a bad period yet. Even with this depressed prices, AMG is currently only valued at 7x EV/EBITDA, which is a lot lower than the market. My conservative prices show that there is enough upside for long term shareholders. I do recommend investing in AMG, but only if you can handle short term volatility and if your time horizon is long term. The first big catalyst to create shareholder value is the separate listing of Technologies (H2 2020?). Late 2021, the Ohio 2 facility should create a lot of value as well.

