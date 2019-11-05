Alphabet - Too Cheap For Too Long

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) continues to be remarkably undervalued - perplexingly so.

Is it a case that investors have gotten used to the amount of cash flow that Alphabet makes? Or is it that investors are no longer 'excited' by this advertising giant?

Ultimately, it makes little difference, although investors' sentiment will vacillate between positive and negative, over time, the market is a weighing machine and will value Alphabet correctly.

This piece builds on last week's piece: What Investors Missed - YouTube.

I am highly bullish Alphabet's stock and believe it has the making of a rewarding investment.

What Makes Alphabet Great?

Taking it back to basics, my definition of a great company may differ from yours. After all, we all appraise companies differently.

Some investors prefer to look at returns on equity ('ROE'), others prefer returns on invested capital ('ROIC'), others prefer dividends, while I personally seek out companies with a high free cash flow margin. What is that?

Typically, a high free cash flow margin, above 5% very roughly equates to returns on invested capital above 15%.

Of course, this is not a hard and fast rule. Nevertheless, what is important is to be vaguely aware that a high free cash flow margin typically translates into a better company (in my opinion).

Depicted above is Alphabet's very high free cash flow margin easily clearing 10%, even when factoring in its heavy stock-based compensation.

Is Alphabet A Service? Or Lifestyle?

The core of Alphabet is obviously advertising. Advertising makes up approximately 85% of Alphabet's revenues.

However, Alphabet had long ago recognized that this market was incredibly competitive and that at some point it would reach saturation.

Consequently, rather than rest on its laurels, Alphabet made a push into other opportunities.

One such opportunity being the cloud. Even though Amazon (AMZN) was the pioneer in this nascent space, Amazon's success as a highly disruptive enterprise would be its own downfall when it came to growing its cloud revenues. Amazon presently struggles as it disrupts competitors on the one hand and tries to sell them software with the other.

Amazon's latest results provide us with this evidence, as we can see that Amazon's AWS segment is now only growing at 35% year-over-year.

Notwithstanding that Alphabet was not the first or even the second to wake up to the cloud opportunity, rather than lament missing out, as it did when Alphabet missed the sweeping opportunity to participate in mobile (such as Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)), it has now firmly jumped on the bandwagon and is determined to carve out some market share for itself in the cloud sector.

Case in point, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat asserted on the call that Alphabet's biggest headcount increases were again in cloud for both technical and sales roles.

Accordingly, is Alphabet a lifestyle, when we use it for search and YouTube (both first and second biggest revenue drivers), or is Alphabet slowly but surely diversifying into other promising opportunities, such as the cloud and potentially Waymo?

Luckily, we don't need to know the answer to these questions, given that we are not being asked to pay much for this stock's potential.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

The table above is a reminder that with large-tech there are pockets of opportunity. In other words, even among household names, some stocks are slightly cheaper than others.

Readers of my work may remember that I'm incredibly bearish Amazon's stock, while at the same time bullish Alphabet. Why?

Because Amazon is consistently investing for growth, yet its growth rates are evidently slowing down.

Conversely, as discussed, Alphabet is consistently throwing off strong cash flows, with strong returns on invested capital and high free cash flow margins, yet as I showed in the graph last week, it is consistently growing at approximately 20%.

The Bottom Line

Alphabet is a rare investment that is highly followed by many in the investment community, hitting headlines multiple times a day, yet is still not fully pricing in its long-term potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.