Manila Electric: Regulatory Uncertainties Overshadow Diversification Into Power Generation Business

Manila Electric faces regulatory uncertainties with the potential of a significant reduction in distribution tariffs with the implementation of the fifth rate regulatory period.

Elevator Pitch

Philippines-listed electric utility Manila Electric Company (OTCPK:MAEOY) [MER:PM] trades at 16.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, on par with its historical five-year average P/E of approximately 17 times. It also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.70%.

While a mid-teens P/E multiple seems reasonable for a regulated monopoly that is a proxy for the Philippines' long-term GDP growth and power consumption, there are two key risk factors that make Manila Electric an unattractive investment candidate. Firstly, its core power distribution business could potentially see a significant reduction in distribution tariffs starting 2020. Secondly, the company's new power generation projects could suffer from delays, as these projects are now required by the courts to undergo a competitive selection process to secure new power supply contracts.

Taking into account the above, I assign a "Neutral" rating to Manila Electric. A better entry opportunity for the stock could surface after new distribution tariffs are set in place and the company's new power generation projects secure power supply contracts.

Company Description

Manila Electric is the Philippines' largest electricity distribution utility with a 9,685 sq km franchise area, covering 36 cities and 75 municipalities in the country. The company served 6.818 million customers at the end of September 2019, with the residential segment accounting for 92.1% of its client base. Commercial and industrial customers represented the remaining 7.7% and 0.2% of the company's total customers. Apart from its core business of distributing electricity via its distribution network facilities in its franchise area, Manila Electric has diversified into the power generation business in recent years.

Regulatory Uncertainties With Potential Of Significant Distribution Tariff Reduction

Manila Electric's distribution tariffs are to be reset every four years by the Energy Regulatory Commission under the Performance-Based Regulation in the Philippines. The fourth rate regulatory period, which was supposed to be implemented between July 2015 and June 2019, was delayed, and it eventually lapsed.

There is no certainty over how Manila Electric's distribution tariffs could potentially change with the onset of the fifth rate regulatory period. At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on October 28, 2019, Manila Electric disclosed that the Energy Regulatory Commission is currently engaging all the relevant stakeholders with respect to setting the new tariff rates for the fifth rate regulatory period, including several public consultations.

Key points of discussion include how to account for lapsed fourth rate regulatory period and any new rules to be implemented for the fifth rate regulatory period. Manila Electric is of the opinion that the Energy Regulatory Commission's current discussion with stakeholders will likely to continue into 2020, and there could be potentially further clarity on tariff rates for the fifth rate regulatory period next year. As of now, Manila Electric emphasizes that it has not received any indications from the Energy Regulatory Commission as to the level of new distribution tariffs for the fifth rate regulatory period, and there is no concrete timeline for any future discussions with the regulators as well.

In a nutshell, there is significant uncertainty over this new rate re-basing exercise, and the direction, quantum, and timeline associated with any potential adjustment to Manila Electric's distribution tariffs are unknowns.

Nevertheless, the general consensus is that Manila Electric's distribution tariffs will be adjusted downwards.

Firstly, there is a perception that Manila Electric's current distribution tariffs are higher than it should have been, if the fourth rate regulatory period did not lapse. Therefore, this new rate re-basing exercise for the fifth rate regulatory period is expected to "compensate" for the lapsed fourth rate regulatory period.

Secondly, there are two key variables that affect the calculation of the distribution tariffs based on the Performance-Based Regulation in the Philippines, namely the regulatory WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) and its regulatory asset base. It is expected that the low interest rates (both globally and in the Philippines) should result in a lower regulatory WACC and consequently lower distribution tariffs, offsetting any positive impact from the increase in regulatory asset base due to capital expenditures spent in the past years.

Thirdly, the setting of the distribution tariffs for Manila Electric is not purely an economic decision. The majority of Manila Electric's clients are residential customers. High electricity rates would imply that people have to pay more for power, and there could be a potential backlash from the general public when it is time for elections. The converse is true, maintaining or reducing electricity rates will help to keep the people's opinion of the government favorable. The Philippines Department of Energy's The Philippine Energy Plan 2012 - 2030 has stated its vision of achieving "reliable and affordable energy services."

Lastly, history is not in Manila Electric's favor. According to Fitch Solutions' 4Q2019 Philippines Power Report, the Philippines Supreme Court blocked Manila Electric's attempt to raise electricity prices in April 2014, despite Manila Electric trying to justify an increase in rates on the basis of maintenance work at key power plants. In its judgment, the Philippines Supreme Court stated that there was a "lack of scope in the market for power price hikes."

The market is already forecasting flat to declining earnings (partially offset by power generation business discussed in the next section) for Manila Electric, and Manila Electric's share price (excluding dividends) is already down close to -11% year to date, but there could be still further downside if new distribution tariffs turn out to be much lower than expected.

Positive On Diversification Into Power Generation Business Albeit With Risks

With uncertainty over new distribution tariffs, Manila Electric's future earnings growth is heavily dependent on its diversification into the power generation business.

San Buenaventura Power, Manila Electric's 51%-owned 455MW coal-fired power plant in Mauban, Quezon commenced commercial operations on September 26, 2019. The total project cost of the plant is PHP56.2 billion. San Buenaventura Power is a joint venture between Meralco PowerGen Corporation, Manila Electric's power generation arm, and a subsidiary of Thailand power utility company Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (OTC:EYUUF) (OTC:EYGPF) (OTCPK:EYUBY) [EGCO:TB]. I estimate that San Buenaventura Power could potentially contribute full-year revenue of approximately PHP12 billion in 2020, or approximately 4% of the company's FY2018 revenue. Power projects in the pipeline include Atimonan One Energy, a 2x600 MW coal-fired power plant in Atimonan, Quezon, slated for commercial operations in 2024, with an estimated project cost of PHP160 billion.

Manila Electric is also venturing into renewable energy power projects. It has set up a new company called MGEN Renewable Energy, which is targeting 1,000 MW of renewable energy projects over the next five to seven years. MGEN Renewable Energy's focus will be on large-scale solar, wind and hydropower projects that will supply electricity to the Luzon grid and consumers. In 3Q2019, MGEN Renewable Energy has already secured PHP424 million in equity funding that is sufficient to finance new solar projects with a combined capacity of 210MW and total combined project cost of PHP10 billion.

Manila Electric's diversification into the power generation business is positive for two key reasons. One is that the company reduces its exposure to regulatory risks by increasing earnings contribution from power generation and lowering contribution from the core power distribution business. This is because the power generation industry in the Philippines is largely unregulated vis-a-vis the power distribution industry where the regulator sets the tariffs (capped regulated return) and approves associated capital expenditure spending. Another factor is that the power generation business is complementary to Manila Electric's core electricity distribution business. This can be seen as a form of upstream vertical integration by Manila Electric, giving the company the option of sourcing power from its own power generation plants.

But there are still some hurdles and risk factors for Manila Electric's power generation business after the court recently ruled that Manila Electric's power generation projects will have to undergo a competitive selection process to secure new power supply contracts. In the past, electric utilities could enter into power supply agreement with power generation companies via bilateral discussions, rather than having to go through a competitive selection process. This implies that Manila Electric's new power generation business can't simply just sell part or all of its capacity directly to its electricity distribution business.

If Manila Electric's new power generation plants can't find other off-takers or bidders to participate in the competitive selection process, it could be an issue. This is exactly what happened with Manila Electric's Atimonan One Energy, a 2x600 MW coal-fired power plant in Atimonan, Quezon which could be potentially delayed. Manila Electric has a 20-year power supply contract for a capacity of 1,200MW which could not be awarded, because Atimonan One Energy was the sole bidder earlier in the year. This 20-year power supply contract will be up for a second round of bidding this month.

The downside risk for Manila Electric's power generation business is that Atimonan One Energy could either fail to win the power supply contract or only be awarded part of the 1,200MW power supply contract (assuming other competitors with lower bids win part or all of the contract). Under these scenarios, the construction and the commercial operations of Atimonan One Energy could be delayed till it secures power supply contracts for its full capacity. The positive news is that San Buenaventura Power, Manila Electric's 455MW coal-fired power plant, has already signed a 20-year power supply agreement with Manila Electric's power distribution utility previously, and it is not subject to these risks.

Proxy Status For Long-Term Country GDP Growth And Power Consumption Remains Intact

The Philippines is one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, and this is likely to remain so in the future. This is largely attributable to the country's young population with an average age of close to 24 years old. Moody's expects the Philippines to deliver a GDP growth of 6.2% in 2020, which puts it ahead of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore among others. Similarly, Capital Economics is forecasting GDP growth rates of 6.0% and 6.5% for the Philippines in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

As a regulated monopoly with a 25-year franchise valid till June 28, 2028, Manila Electric is a good proxy for the Philippines' GDP growth and resulting power consumption demand over the next decade. This is validated by Manila Electric's energy sales which was up +6.3% YoY to 35,005 GWh for 9M2019, which parallels the country's 6% GDP growth.

If and once Manila Electric's new distribution tariffs are determined, there will be greater certainty over the company's future revenue and earnings growth.

Valuation

Manila Electric trades at 16.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 16.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of PHP338.40 as of November 1, 2019. This is on par with its historical five-year average P/E of approximately 17 times.

The stock offers a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 4.71% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.70%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Manila Electric are lower-than-expected electricity consumption as a result of colder weather, weaker economic growth or other factors, a larger-than-expected decline in tariffs for its core power distribution business, and a failure to execute well on its new power generation projects.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.