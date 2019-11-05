Fidelity National Financial: Still Like The Story After Earnings

Going forward, lower rates will kick in during early 2020 and should help meaningfully accelerate the top-line.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) is a provider of title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances and home warranty products, as well as transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF issues more title insurance policies than any other title company in the US. The company provides services mainly to ServiceLink, which is key to facilitating of production and management of mortgage loans. FNF consists of two core segments: 1) Title, which focuses on title insurance underwriters and transaction services business and 2) Corporate, which focuses on real estate technology subsidiaries.

Valuation:

We believe that the case of falling rates should provide FNF with a 2x P/E multiple premium that would give FNF an edge over the industry-wide multiple (some would claim that FNF is actually THE industry, given the extent of their title outreach) of 14x. When we apply the resulting 16x multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $3.22 (up from $3.19), we get the target price of $51.

Why We Still Like the Story:

FNF has been a solid story, but at times it appears as a slow story. After every earnings release, we find ourselves continuously reviewing the thesis and justifying why we are still a buy. While Fed's dovish stance is the underlying driver for lower rates and, hence, FNF's core business, there is more to the story that we like:

Commercial Orders Remain Key to Growth: During 3Q, commercial orders increased 15% Y/Y, which is a reassuring trend in light of the general slowdown of business investments. History shows that once commercial orders increase, purchase and refinance orders follow, so we see a promising setup for at least the next two quarters. Note that for 3Q, total open orders averaged 9,250 per day, while purchase orders opened were up 1% and closed were down 2% on a daily basis.

See 50-60 Bps in Revenue Growth Acceleration for Title in 4Q: With lower rates kicking in, we are modeling an above-the-Street revenue growth for the current quarter, which should result in 50-60 bps in incremental revenue growth acceleration for the company.

Continue to Be Cautious on Costs: We continue to see 4Q costs as slightly above estimates, mainly around SG&A. During 3Q, personnel costs increased by 9% and other operating expenses grew by only 8%, which in both cases was about 25 bps above my projections, but not enough to dampen the quarterly EPS.

Excellent Capital Return Balance: As management stated on the last earnings call, "priorities for capital continue to be focused on share repurchases, consistent dividend growth over time and strategic M&A that enhances the growth profile and diversification of the company." We anticipate about 75%-85% of free cash flows to be channeled toward capital return in 2020.

Lower Rates Overwhelmingly Support the Title Business: Since all but $50 MM (corporate-related) in revenue comes from the title business we see lower rates as having an all-encompassing effect on FNF's top-line. Even 25 bps reduction comes a long way; the recent 75 bps of rate cuts should lead to a solid revenue growth acceleration in 2020-21, by as much as ~1.5%-2% annually.

Business Risks:

We see the following three business risks for FNF:

Rising interest rates could reduce mortgage activity in the United States and, hence, diminish FNF’s business.

Economic risks, as we have seen from the 2007-09 Great Recession, can lead to a meaningful decline in housing demand.

Technology failure or cyberattacks can limit FNF’s ability to process title insurances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.