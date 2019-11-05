Brookline Bancorp Has Good Growth Prospects But Is Too Expensive

Dividend expected to be maintained at $0.115 per share in each quarter of 2020, implying forward dividend yield of 2.91%.

Loans are expected to grow due to low interest rates and anticipated decline in payoffs. This growth will drive earnings next year.

Brookline Bancorp's (BRKL) earnings are expected to increase next year due to loan growth. It's dividend is expected to be maintained after being raised this quarter. However, these positives appear to have already been priced-in in the market, as our valuation analysis suggests a slight price downside.

Loan Growth Prospects Strong For Now

The management is very confident about business opportunities in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Southern New Hampshire and expects the strong pipeline to result in decent loan origination in the remainder of this year. Consequently I'm assuming BRKL's loan portfolio to increase by 1% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19.

I'm less optimistic about growth in 2020 as I expect uncertainty to increase next year due to the general election and the ongoing trade war. However, low interest rates will continue to drive demand for credit. The loan book will also receive support from declining payoffs once interest rates stabilize. Based on these factors, I'm expecting BRKL's loans to grow by 3.6% in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Falling Short-Term Rates and Flat Yield Curve to Pressurize Margin

The falling short-term rates and flat yield curve is expected to continue to pressurize yields in the coming quarters. However, certificate of deposit repricing can offset some of the impact of yields on net interest margin, NIM.

As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, the management expects NIM to be around 3.39% in 4QFY19 and 3.50% in 2020, based on one rate cut in October (the conference call took place before the FOMC meeting). Further, the management has estimated that every 25bps Fed rate cut can result in a 6 to 7bps impact on NIM in the immediate quarter.

I'm expecting another 25bps rate cut in either the end of December or early next year due to threats of economic slowdown in the wake of poor trade relations with partner countries. Considering the interest rate sensitivity estimate given by the management and my own assumption on interest rates, I'm expecting BRKL's NIM to decline to 3.42% in 4QFY19 and then to an average of 3.36% in 2020. The table below shows my estimates for BRKL's yield, cost, and margin.

Non-Interest Expense to Drift Higher

BRKL's non-interest expense spiked in 3QFY19 due to a $1.1 million restructuring charge for the First Ipswich Bank charter consolidation. The non-recurrence of this charge is expected to reduce other expenses in the fourth quarter. The charter consolidation will not result in any branch closures; therefore, I'm not expecting significant cost reductions from this move.

Despite the absence of the large one-off restructuring charge, I'm expecting non-interest expense to rise in 2020 compared to 2019 due to natural growth in salaries. I'm expecting BRKL's non-interest expense to increase by 2.2% in 2020, which will further pressurize earnings next year.

Loans to Drive Earnings Growth

BRKL's earnings are expected to grow 2.7% year over year in 2020 to $1.13 per share. This growth is mainly attributable to loan growth. Further, I expect provisions charge to remain low after spiking in 2QFY19 as threats from BRKL's taxi medallion book appear to be muted. As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, the gross balance of the taxi business is about $10.4 million, with reserves of about $1.1 million.

The table below shows my earnings estimates.

Recently Increased Dividend Likely to be Maintained Next Year

BRKL has raised its quarterly dividend to $0.115 per share this quarter. I'm expecting the company to maintain this higher level of dividends in 2020, resulting in full year payout of $0.46 per share and dividend yield of 2.91%.

Apart from dividends, BRKL also compensates shareholders through its ongoing stock buy-back program. In the third quarter BRKL purchased 136,000 shares at an average price of $13.74. There is $8.1 million remaining to be repurchased under the $10 million program. As the price BRKL bought at is much lower than BRKL's current market price, I think the management will not find enough opportunities to make significant repurchases. Consequently, I have not incorporated the impact of new treasury shares on equity.

Slight Price Downside Expected

BRKL has traded at an average price to book multiple, P/B of 1.25 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $12.7 gives a December 2020 target price of $15.9. This target implies a downside of 0.4% from BRKL's November 1 closing price.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Due to the slight potential price downside, I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. The forward dividend yield of 2.91% and potential price downside of negative 0.4% combine to give total expected return of 2.5%. This return is not attractive enough for a buy call. BRKL can become attractive if its price falls to $14.32, which is 10% below the target price. Consequently, I'm recommending investing in BRKL at the entry point of $14.32.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.