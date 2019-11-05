Apple Pay: A Due Diligence Red Flag, But I Remain Extremely Bullish

Nevertheless, there are good reasons to believe that Apple, even if the allegations of abuse take hold (which is also not clear), can defend itself legally.

Introduction

Apple (AAPL) is giving investors a lot of pleasure at the moment. But that alone is extremely dangerous for investors. When people with certain emotions look at their investments, there's a great danger of cognitive bias. Of course, I'm also satisfied with my Apple investment which has far more than doubled. Nevertheless, I always try to free myself from this when I do research on Apple. As an investor, I'm not an actor on the market, I have no influence on anything that happens there regardless if I like a company or not. Basically, I can only react. Given that, I see some threat for Apple due to its behavior with its Apple Pay Service and the question arises how investors should react to this.

As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input, which is not that easy to extract from the publicly-available sources of information. Accordingly, the article does not offer an investment analysis in the narrower sense, where readers receive a concrete investment recommendation at the end. In this article, I will bring investors some light into these investigations and some cornerstones for their own due diligence.

What is the accusation?

With Apple Pay, Apple offers in-store mobile proximity payments, enabled though near-field-communications ("NFC"). During the transmission, neither the credit card number nor any other sensitive data is transmitted. Instead, a Primary Account Number ("PAN") with a tokenized Device Account Number (DAN - Apple’s term for a payment token) is stored for each deposited card. Particularly, the seller never receives the customer's actual credit card details, but only the device account number and the bank's confirmation that it is linked to a valid card. Apple Pay supports credit and debit cards from the three major payment networks American Express (AXP), Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V).

(Source: Apple Pay)

Critics have long complained about an NFC chip embedded in the Apple iPhone which means Apple Pay is automatically selected when an iPhone user pays for goods and services, barring rival payment methods. First, let me make it clear that there's no real accusation yet, at least in Europe and the US. Nevertheless, the European Commission already seems to be interested in this topic. However, good investment is characterized by good due diligence. And for a good due diligence, you have to dig and dig yourself to find possible problems.

Regarding Apple's Pay Service I see the following problem. Apple for the most part blocks other companies and developers from using its NFC application programming interface for their own products, including mobile-wallet apps. In Australia there has even been a dispute about this once before. There, a bank consortium sought authorization to bargain with Apple for access to the Near-Field Communication controller in iPhones and reasonable access terms to the App Store. In the end, the Australian competition authority was concerned that the proposed conduct was likely to reduce or distort competition in a number of markets and therefore denied authorization. But I rather see the danger that small wallet providers could complain because they do not get access.

How well-founded would the accusation be?

If you look at these possible accusations objectively and without a cognitive bias, these possible accusations can be regarded as quite well-founded.

Let's take the US as a first example. There, the FTC and DoJ intervenes and challenge business practices if they have reason to believe that such practices violate Section 5’s prohibition on unfair methods of competition, and create a likelihood of significant injury to competition. They have to prove that the company is abusing its market position. To evaluate whether a company abuses its power or not, it's important to define the relevant legal parameter. Given that, not every market position is sufficient for an abuse.

The company must have a certain power. Let me give you a few explanations to understand this: So first of all, you have to understand, that you cannot abuse something if you don't have something to abuse. Hence, to abuse power, you need power. Competition and antitrust law describes this power as a dominant position. So the evaluation of a dominant position is one big thing FTC and DoJ has to consider. The abuse of this position is another.

The basic structure of European competition law works in the same way. There too, any abuse by one or more company with a dominant position within the internal market or in a substantial part of it shall be prohibited as incompatible with the internal market in so far as it may affect trade between the member states.

Therefore, to fall within the scope of a competition authority, a company has to abuse its dominant position in a certain market. Hence, it's important to evaluate the following items:

Relevant market.

Dominant position.

Abuse of the dominant position.

1. Relevant market.

In competition law, a relevant market is a market in which a particular product or service is sold. Since the geographic market is not problematic here, I will not go into it any further. The relevant product market comprises all those products and services which are regarded as interchangeable or substitutable, by reason of the products' characteristics, their prices and their intended use.

The present case concerns access to Apple's NFC application programming interface. In the present case one could assume a product market for software solutions platforms. Software solutions platforms means the development of operating systems (op's) for smart mobile devices (tablets and smartphones), PCs, smart watches and smart TVs, for which third parties can develop software solutions and apps. In a former decision of the European Commission, the Commission left the exact scope of the relevant product market for software solutions and/or apps platforms open, but indicates that in defining the relevant product market for software solutions and/or apps platforms, it would not be appropriate to depart from its previous practice in relation to the definition of the relevant product market for OSs for PCs and OSs for smart mobile devices. However, the product market definition also could be based on Apple's payment service itself. However, I consider such a narrow market definition to be unlikely for the time being. A payment service alone does not yet establish an independent market. It's likely that a market definition would be one that deals with access to critical interfaces.

2. Dominant position

According to European Case Law, a dominant position relates to a position of economic strength which enables a company to prevent effective competition being maintained on the relevant market by affording it the power to behave to an appreciable extent independently of its competitors, its customers and ultimately of its consumers.

As I stated above, it's not easy to evaluate whether a company has a dominant position or not. The existence of a dominant position derives in general from a combination of several factors. Taken these factors separately, is not necessarily determinative. Investors should consider the following factors as important for the evaluation of a dominant position:

Market share and the ratio between the market share held by the company and that of its nearest rivals

Technical or economic constraints that might prevent users from switching providers

The existence of barriers to entry or expansion

Direct or indirect network effects

Given that, if a company has a market share of less than 40%, it's unlikely to be dominant. From an economic perspective, a market share of between 70% and 80% can be seen, in itself, as a clear indication of the existence of a dominant position. Between these percentages, the European Commission as the European competition authority uses the following definition:

An undertaking which holds a very large market share for some time, without smaller competitors being able to meet rapidly the demand from those who would like to break away from that undertaking, is by virtue of that share in a position of strength which makes it an unavoidable trading partner and which, already because of this, secures for it, at the very least during relatively long periods, that freedom of action which is the special feature of a dominant position.

Given that, it's very difficult to evaluate a dominant position only by hard factors. Nevertheless, these cornerstones give investors some help for their own due diligence. Apple’s share in the US smartphone market frequently fluctuates between an impressive 40 percent and 50 percent. With respect to smartphones in Europe, it could be estimated that Apple has a share of approximately 20-30 percent. This shows that potential plaintiffs would find it much harder in Europe than in the US to prove a dominant position. As far as the market for payment services in the smartphone sector is concerned, the market sharing would be identical or even lower, because there are many competitors such as Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Pay or smaller startups. In any case, this would be a critical point in the antitrust assessment.

3. Abuse of the dominant position

But that's not all. As stated above, a dominant position in itself does not raise competition concerns. EU competition law only prohibits the abuse of this position. Therefore, Apple as a possible dominant company is entitled to compete on the merits as any other company. The concept of abuse has to be to understand as an objective concept, relating to the behavior of a company in a dominant position. The Commission evaluates if a company behaves differently than it could in a market with normal competition or if the behavior of the company hinders the maintenance of the degree of competition still existing in the market or the growth of that competition.

Given that, the lack of access to Apple's NFC application programming interface may impede other companies. This is true for smaller startups as well as for Amazon, which operates Amazon Pay. Especially at Amazon you can see the problem very well. Amazon would be a potential competitor. But to spread its service, it needs access to the Apple Store and Apple's interface. If Apple forecloses this access, competition on the downstream market will be restricted. I therefore believe that the question of abuse is less difficult to answer than the question of the relevant market and market position.

Possible defense

Of course, Apple also would have the opportunity to defend itself against these accusations. Apple said that its payment system offers the safest and most secure solution in the market. This clearly illustrates the company's defense strategy. There are defense possibilities in both European and US competition law. The European Commission, for example, would examine claims put forward by a dominant company that its conduct is justified.

Therefore, Apple may try to justify its behavior either by demonstrating that its conduct is objectively necessary or by demonstrating that its conduct produces substantial efficiencies which outweigh any anticompetitive effects on consumers. In this context, the Commission will assess whether the conduct in question is indispensable and proportionate to the goal allegedly pursued by the dominant company. Apple would have to provide all the evidence necessary to demonstrate that the conduct concerned is objectively justified. In this context, the company is generally be expected to demonstrate, with a sufficient degree of probability and on the basis of verifiable evidence, that the following cumulative conditions are fulfilled:

The efficiencies would have to be realized, or be likely to be realized, as a result of the conduct in question; The conduct would have to be indispensable to the realization of those efficiencies; The efficiencies would have to outweigh any negative effects on competition and consumer welfare in the affected markets; and The conduct must not eliminate all effective competition.

Payment systems are extremely sensitive to their users. Users may need to gain confidence in the stability and security of these systems. There may be good reasons for Apple to block access to the interface for precisely these reasons. I also think it's not unlikely that Apple will be able to explain these reasons in a comprehensible way. I see here above all large differences to the Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) dispute. Spotify claims that Apple harms consumers and other companies because it uses power to gain an unfair advantage. I do not see such efficiencies when it comes to such a behavior, because how is it more efficient to treat companies differently? Apple has not yet demonstrated that this behavior may be counterbalanced, outweighed even, by advantages in terms of efficiency that also benefit consumers.

Given that, consumer welfare is a common concept of justification that's also known in the US. In the Ohio et al. v. American Express Co. et al. decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Supreme Court recognized that vertical restraints can prevent retailers from freeriding and thus increase the availability of tangible or intangible services or promotional efforts that enhance competition and consumer welfare. Something else applies to Apple Pay and the interface, in my opinion.

There may be some similarities to a prior decision of the FTC. The FTC conducted a comprehensive investigation of the search bias allegations against Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL). The FTC had to assess whether Alphabet acted primarily to exclude actual or potential competitors and inhibit the competitive process, or on the other hand, to improve the quality of its product and the overall user experience. Given that, the FTC concluded that Google’s display of its own content could plausibly be viewed as an improvement in the overall quality of Google’s search product:

Although at points in time various vertical websites have experienced demotions, we find that this was a consequence of algorithm changes that also could plausibly be viewed as an improvement in the overall quality of Google’s search results.

Accordingly, there are good reasons to believe that Apple, even if the allegations of abuse take hold (which is also not clear) can defend itself legally promising.

Conclusion

Apple Pay remarkably links the hardware with the software by extending the iPhone application to another everyday event - paying. However, for good due diligence you have to dig to find possible problems. Apple investors must therefore remain vigilant and always conduct due diligence, even when companies are doing well. Regarding Apple's Pay Service, I see the problem that the company blocks other companies and developers from using its NFC application programming interface for their own products, including mobile-wallet apps. That could put competition authorities on the map.

Of course, Apple also would have the opportunity to defend itself against the accusations. In particular, Apple could argue that the restrictions are necessary to ensure the security of the service. In addition, antitrust liability also is likely to be difficult because it's not clear exactly which market is affected and it may well be that Apple is not considered to be dominant in the relevant market (e.g. iOS). Overall, I tend toward such an assessment. I remain vigilant about such due diligence issues, but at the moment nothing changes in my bullish outlook.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more detail in the comments section.

Apple is part of my diversified portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research regarding my investments, antitrust and regulatory issues, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.