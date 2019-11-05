Berkshire Hathaway Is Now A Buy, Including For Warren Buffett

Notes From The Earnings Release

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) continues to show growth at its operating businesses, while insurance underwriting income fluctuates as usual.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway 3Q 2019 Earnings Release

The bottom lines at the non-insurance businesses showed respectable growth at the railroad (BNSF) and utility (Berkshire Hathaway Energy) businesses of around 6%, while the other non-insurance businesses grew a little under 2%. I am most impressed with the cost reductions at BNSF which allowed net income to grow despite flat to declining revenue and lower volumes. Berkshire Hathaway Energy had lower pre-tax income but improved after-tax income due to higher tax credits for wind-powered generation. Investment income was up due to higher dividends, including on the Occidental (OXY) 8% preferred stock issued to Berkshire in August. Adding up all the operating income, Berkshire’s $7.858 billion for the third quarter amounts to $3.21 per B share equivalent. Analysts’ consensus for the quarter was $2.94/share so this result looks like a nice beat.

One adjustment to these results is warranted, however. “Other” income in the table includes earnings from equity-accounted investments like Kraft Heinz (KHC). Kraft Heinz did not provide official financial results to Berkshire during the first two quarters of 2019, so Berkshire did not include their share of Kraft Heinz’s income in those quarters. This means that the $835 million of “Other” income in the table for Q3 includes all of BRK’s equity share of Kraft Heinz income year-to-date. From page 46 of the 10-Q, we see that this amounts to $377 million. Therefore, it would be appropriate to adjust Berkshire’s operating income downward by 2/3 of the KHC equity income to get BRK’s “real” 3Q operating earnings. Subtracting this $251 million results in adjusted operating income of $7.607 billion or $3.11/share. This is still a nice beat relative to what the analysts were expecting.

Having gone through the quarterly results, I recognize that they are less important to Warren Buffett and many BRK investors than Berkshire’s intrinsic value. I have made some small tweaks to my valuation model based on reader feedback and updated it with the latest results. I now value Berkshire at about $245/share, or 14% above current price. As I upgrade my rating from hold to buy, I suggest that Berkshire also increase its buyback volume as the undervaluation has become more apparent.

Valuation

I use a fairly straightforward sum-of-the-parts model to value Berkshire. I first used it in my August article, “Berkshire Hathaway - In Need Of A Catalyst For Further Growth”. The non-insurance businesses, equity investments, and insurance businesses are valued separately. I will focus here on the key changes from last quarter’s valuation.

Non-Insurance Businesses

I made no changes to the methodology this quarter. The non-insurance businesses are split into 5 buckets and valued based on comparable company P/E’s. The total valuation of the non-insurance businesses increased to $318.8 billion from $271.2 billion last quarter. This is due to two reasons. First, the annualized earnings estimates increased. While earnings did not increase much year-on-year, many of the segments appear to have some seasonality more heavily weighted to the back half of the year. That would imply I understated annualized earnings in the last version. In future updates, I will look at switching to a TTM basis to avoid the seasonality issue. The second key difference is that comparable company P/E’s expanded since last quarter. Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses deserve a similar increase in valuation.

Data Source: Berkshire Hathaway 10-Q, 3Q 2019

Equity Investments

There was one key change to the methodology for this bucket. I no longer subtract deferred taxes on the capital gains of the stock portfolio. While this is appropriate under GAAP, it is less useful in economic analysis. The value of the stock portfolio is simply the market’s assessment of Berkshire’s share of the present value of future after-tax earnings of each company. (There is however, a small tax to Berkshire each year of about 6.3% on dividends received, the NPV of which should be subtracted.)

Accounting for the present value of all future dividend taxes, the growth in the portfolio during the quarter, and a $1 billion decrease in KHC value results in equity investment value of $229.4 billion, up from $193.8 billion last quarter.

Like last quarter, I have not included the value of Berkshire’s cash, Treasury Bills, or fixed-income securities here. These will be addressed in the next section in the insurance businesses.

Insurance Businesses

What I am really valuing here is the present value of the underwriting and investment income excluding income from the equity portfolio. While the insurance business actually holds most of the equity portfolio, the equity portfolio value was already accounted for above so it is omitted here to avoid double counting. Nothing has changed in the methodology from last quarter.

The total amount of cash and fixed income investments has increased slightly since last quarter, but short term interest rates have decreased. To minimize the swings in underwriting income, I use a 2-year average but this still leads to some fluctuation in the model input from quarter to quarter. Rather than a formal DCF analysis, I use a comparable insurance company P/E of 12.5, up 0.5 from last quarter. Based on these inputs, the value of the insurance businesses excluding the equity portfolio is $51.4 billion, down slightly from last quarter.

Notice that I am valuing this bucket off of the income stream and not the balance sheet. There is no need to subtract off insurance liabilities (float). That’s simply one side of the balance sheet, balanced against the cash and fixed income assets. Together, they produce the underwriting and investment income that is the source of value of the insurance business.

Combined Valuation

The one change I made from last quarter is that I did not subtract parent company debt from the total valuation. This is part of the capitalization of the non-insurance businesses, so it would be double counting to include it here.

The net result is a total company valuation of $599.7 billion which works out to $245.26 per B share. This values Berkshire at about a 14% premium to market value on the day before the earnings release. I move my rating to Bullish based on this valuation gap.

Capital Allocation

With over $20 billion of free cash flow being generated every year, Berkshire keeps pushing into uncharted territory concerning the amount of low-yielding cash on its balance sheet. Fans of the status quo make the argument that we should just wait until the next recession - think of all the buying opportunities that will be available! While it’s true there will be many opportunities, Buffett himself has noted that with greater size comes diminishing return potential. The time has come for increasing capital return to shareholders, and even Buffett has recognized this by expanding the criteria for share buybacks. The threshold was raised from less than 1.1 times book value to less than 1.2 in 2012, then to below a conservative estimate of intrinsic value in 2018.

In practice, buybacks continue to be minimal, with 0.5% of current market cap having been repurchased so far this year. Berkshire paid about $200 per B share on average but inched up to $206.50 in September. This is 16% below my intrinsic value estimate. I agree to an extent with some commenters on this site who point out that Berkshire’s low trading volume makes it difficult to execute a large buyback. Nevertheless, looking at buybacks as a percentage of daily trading volume, Berkshire is still hovering around 2.5%. Other mega-cap companies like Apple bought back shares at a rate of over 5% of the daily volume last quarter.

Doubling the buyback from here could get capital return up to around $7.5 billion per year, or about 1/3 of free cash flow. That leaves enough free cash flow for a dividend of up to $6 per B share for a yield around 2.8%. Alternatively, Berkshire could implement the occasional tender offer to get around the low liquidity issue and improve tax efficiency compared to a dividend. All this could be accomplished without cutting into the cash hoard Berkshire has built up so far.

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway continues to deliver good operating results even during a late cycle slowdown in the general economy. Valuations of comparable operating companies have risen, along with the market value of Berkshire’s investment portfolio. As a result, I now see Berkshire Hathaway as undervalued in the market by about 14%. Investors can buy Berkshire at these levels, and the company should be buying more of its own stock as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.