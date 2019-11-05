Solid Mondelez Story For 2020, Though A Transformational Deal Would Help

With the Hershey bid well behind them, another similar offer may be in the works, or potentially a different target of a similar size.

Restructuring to continue and should support the bottom line in the next several years.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Mondelez focuses on several product categories, such as biscuits, chocolates, beverages, as well as gum and candy. MDLZ manufactures and sells products to wholesalers and mass merchandisers, with some of its famous brands being Toblerone, Nabisco, Oreo, and Trident gum, to name a few. MDLZ is a truly multinational company, having a broad outreach around the globe and deriving nearly 80% of revenue from non-US markets.

Valuation:

We apply the PE multiple of 22.5x on 2020 earnings to value MDLZ. Given continued strong consumer confidence and various macro reads we are getting, the multiple remains appropriate and in line with the 20-24x range for this sub-industry of food products. Our 2-3x premium mainly comes from 1) the company's increasing focus on margin expansion; 2) faster-than-expected expansion into other geographies; and 3) the company's strong positioning against the competition, such as Hershey. While in this report we maintain that a transformational deal may be on a horizon, we note that none of this speculation is in the multiple. When we apply the multiple of 22.5x to our 2020 EPS of $2.70, we get the target price of $61, which is about 20% above the current levels.

Debrief after the 3Q19 Earnings Report:

There were few things not to like after the recent earnings report, which gave us confidence in reiterating our bullish outlook.

Solid Growth Across Regions: MDLZ saw most key geographic corridors trending in line with expectations, as Europe and North America both grew in low-mid single digits, while China approached 10% and India was in double digits. Though Brazil showed some softness and declined across internal corridors, we expect a rebound there by Q2 of 2020.

Gross Margin Improvements Expected: We believe that recent sales and cost efficiencies should propel MDLZ toward the 40-41% gross margin improvement in 2020. Our estimate is slightly higher than the Street’s and we expect the company to guide below that target during the first half of the year.

Similarly, Operating Margin Expansion Likely by 50-70 Bps, driven by 1) discontinuation of inefficient product lines; 2) employee layoffs / restructuring and 2) increase in capacity efficiency. All three of these deliverables are vital if the company wants to maintain its current multiple of ~20+, which we view in part as an advance for promises to deliver on cost-cutting.

Unsuccessful Bid for Hershey Revisited? Recall, in 2016, Mondelez tried to acquire Hershey for approximately $23 billion, with the Hershey’s board rejecting the bid. We believe that in the near term Mondelez management will try to either “explore the waters” with Hershey again or consider another transformational deal. In the meantime, several tuck-in deals (in the order of $25-$40 MM) are also possible.

Enhancement of the European Market for 2020: While Mondelez is well spread out across regions and continents, we believe that the revenue growth and comfortable margins of the European market should orient its focus a bit stronger.

2019 Guidance Raise May Be Old News: With all eyes on 2020, we like the raise of revenue guidance by 50 bps to 3.5%, although at this point the fourth quarter is no longer of primary focus for investors. In our opinion, some guidance raise expected anyway, largely due to the beverage business.

Risk Factors

We see the following business risks for MDLZ:

Reputation risks, since any cases of food poisoning or recall could undermine the company’s brand. Macro risks ,since most Mondelez’s products are not items of immediate need for consumption, there is always a risk that people cut back when economic times are tough. Country-specific regulation: every country is different in terms of food safety practices they have, which often results in extra red tape and incremental costs to the producers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.