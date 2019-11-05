Centene Corporation - A Growth Company Perfect For A Value Investor

The firm is growing rapidly from growth in the marketplace business, new Medicaid contracts across new states and the diversified healthcare business.

CNC is growing at a rapid rate and only has a Forward P/E of 10.88. The potential investment in the company is for a growth and value investor.

CNC is trading as a value stock, even though it is growing at an impressive rate, with that set to continue. The firm is going its marketplace business, has a number of new Medicaid contracts increasing state reach, a diversified business model, a strong balance sheet and an acquisition that will bring synergies. These catalysts mean the company should not be at a Forward P/E of 10.88. The market is seriously underpricing the company and we see 36% upside.

Catalysts

Growth

CNC continues to grow earnings at an impressive rate. This is due to three catalysts, growth in the marketplace business, new Medicaid contracts and the firm reaping the benefits from its diversified healthcare business. The membership numbers at the firm grew 6% over last year with 15.3 million recipients, which saw a 17% increase in revenue to $19 billion. The company is growing rapidly from new state contracts, including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico and Pennsylvania. The firm also expanded internationally with the Ribera Salud acquisition in Spain.

CNC is growing its revenues at an impressive rate, but the market doesn’t seem to be rewarding the company with the right P/E, with a Forward P/E around the 9-10 range going forward.

Marketplace Business

CNC is a good investment because of the diversified streams of income that it offers. One of those forms is the Marketplace Business. This business has grown over the past year and now serves 1.9 million members across 20 states. The beauty of the marketplace business is the increase in brand awareness CNC gets and the ability to scale revenue faster across the country. The margins in this business are around 5 – 10%. CNC is able to differentiate itself as a company through technology and innovation. The marketplace is a good example of that.

Balance Sheet

CNC is looking at a $500 million stock repurchase program. This is around 2.3% of all shares outstanding at the moment. This would be helpful to a company that knows it’s shares are undervalued and should be accretive to shareholders.

CNC also was able to refinance its 2021 senior debt to a floating rate Term Loan A with a 3-year maturity. This has lowered interest costs and allowed the firm to create more demand to finance its WellCare acquisition. This puts the company balance sheet in a better position. This puts the company in a position to now either pay down its debt or to buy back its shares.

M&A

CNC recently acquired WellCare, which aids the diversification of the company. CNC is looking to continually grow through M&A activity and has a number of companies on its list. This allows CNC to provide better services at a fairer compensation for providers, and increasing state coverage.

WellCare should bring synergies and accretion to CNC, when the deal is finalized in the first half of 2020. CNC should have all the necessary approvals by then. The benefits CNC will get will be from increased revenue and being a more attractive business to deal with.

Valuation

CNC is in an industry that will always be needed, affordable government healthcare. The 2020 diluted per share earnings are expected to be $4.79. This is based on $79 billion in revenue. This gives a very low Forward P/E of 10.88. This is in an industry that has an average multiple of 18, an average Forward P/E of 14.84 and average 10-year company P/E of 18.08.

We therefore believe based on the catalysts the company has, that the company should be trading at a P/E of 14. This gives us a $71 price target, which represents 36% upside from current levels.

If we look even further into 2021, we get an EPS estimate of $5.48 from 14 analysts. That gives an even better Forward P/E of 9.51. This is a company growing earnings which would make it a growth stock, but it’s trading as a value investment.

Risks

Regulations

CNC is currently facing a potential new law, that could reduce demand for some of its services. There is a new rule that is trying to make it difficult for legal immigrants to obtain green cards if they use Medicaid and housing assistance. This was however blocked by a federal judge in New York. This is good news for CNC as if this goes through, it would reduce demand for their services and earnings. We believe though that CNC has a diversified model that can absorb a few shocks like this one. It would be a problem in the short term, but in the long-term there will be more and more demand for ‘affordable high quality healthcare coverage.’ This is especially true as the population grows and gets older, which will be a positive catalyst for CNC moving forward.

Conclusion

CNC is a diversified growth company with a number of catalysts, trading as a value stock. The Forward P/E of 10.88 gives us bullish rating on the firm with a $71 price target – 36% upside. The firm will benefit from synergies as WellCare is integrated, has the flexible balance sheet to survive, a thriving marketplace and new state expansions that is fuelling growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.