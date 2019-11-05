UPRO: Leveraging Stocks To Boost Returns And Curb Risk

The approach may help investors grow their portfolios a bit more aggressively while minimizing risk at the same time.

After suggesting that buying stocks near market peaks and avoiding them during periods of weakness, I propose an actionable strategy using UPRO.

I recently published an article in which I defend the counterintuitive idea of buying stocks near market peaks and avoiding them during weak markets -- a bizarre "buy high, sell low" of sorts. However, I did not present any actionable strategy that investors could use to take advantage of the key takeaways of my research.

Today, I introduce one simple approach to beat the S&P 500 (SPY) over time, both in absolute and risk-adjusted terms, using not much more than a cheap index ETF coupled with modest amounts of leverage. My instrument of choice to provide the leverage is the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO), an ETF that has been trading since 2009.

Credit: Listen Money Matters

UPRO: a valuable tool with two sharp edges

Before getting to the thick of the "buy high, sell low" investment strategy, let me start with an overview of the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 ETF.

UPRO is one of those dreaded instruments about which plenty of cautionary articles have been written. While I think no one should buy shares without understanding very well how LETFs (leveraged exchange-traded funds) work, I also believe that using these instruments wisely and strategically can help investors to achieve their financial goals - just like a sharp knife can help to prepare great food and also cut one's finger. I recommend readers take a look at my "LETFs can be your friends too" article for a high-level review of these instruments.

Source: ProShares fact sheet

UPRO mimics the daily return of the S&P 500 leveraged to a factor of three. For example, if the stock index is up 1% for the day, UPRO should be up 3% (plus or minus a small margin of tracking error, which has been immaterial, as the chart above depicts). Conversely, if the S&P 500 is down 1% on a given trading day, UPRO would be roughly 3% lower. Over a period longer than one day, UPRO's cumulative return is the compounded daily return of the fund - which, by the way, is subject to the effects of volatility drag like other risky assets.

UPRO achieves the desired 3x leverage effect by primarily holding long positions in stock index derivatives. Although the prospectus lists equity securities (i.e. stocks) as instruments that the fund may invest in, and in fact it currently does, the leverage effect usually is created through futures contracts and swaps (in which "two parties agree to exchange the return earned or realized") on the S&P 500.

UPRO charges a pretty hefty management fee of 0.92%, and trades an average volume of 3.9 million shares per day, according to Yahoo Finance.

"Buy high, sell low": a quick review

Next, let me revisit the key findings and conclusions of my previous research and why I believe buying the stock market when it's at or near all-time highs might make sense.

In the three calendar months following an all-time high day, the S&P 500 endured significantly lower annualized volatility of 13.7% vs. market average of 19.6% since 1927, and produced higher "worst three month returns" of -34.6% vs. the index's -49.1% -- although it achieved only similar returns to the S&P 500's three-month historical average (slightly lower, to be more precise).

When I adjusted the test criteria above to calculate the average three-month performance following days when the S&P 500 was within five percentage points of its all-time high (i.e. "close enough" to historical peaks), risks were again much lower, but absolute return was 70 bps per year higher than market average.

Buying at or near market peaks has historically produced substantially better risk-adjusted returns because volatility tends to be lower in generally strong market environments. The lower the volatility, holding all other variables steady, the better the risk-adjusted return of an investment.

Leveraging up in strong markets

As I have noted previously, the stock market tends to spend little time trading at or near peak levels. Since 1927, the S&P 500 has been within five percentage points of its all-time highs only about one third of the time (i.e. seven trading days per month, on average).

Therefore, it does not seem logical to buy stocks only when the index is pushing for new highs. Being completely out of the market roughly two thirds of the time would have more than offset the benefit of realizing better risk-adjusted returns in the other one third of the time, when the S&P 500 was near the top.

In order to take advantage of the better market performance at peaks but not give up market returns during less robust market environments, I propose leveraging a stock portfolio near market peaks and deleveraging it off market peaks - not your typical "buy the fear, sell the greed" approach. Consider the following strategy:

Hold 80% of a growth portfolio in a low-cost S&P 500 ETF, like SPY

Hold the other 20% of the portfolio in cash.

Whenever the S&P 500 enters "peak territory" on any given day, i.e. within 5% of all-time highs, use the 20% cash allocation to buy UPRO. Do not touch the 80% invested in SPY.

Whenever the index exits "peak territory", sell all UPRO and go back to holding 20% cash at the end of the trading day.

At first glance, the approach above may seem a bit cumbersome. But it may help to know that, since 1927, the strategy would have triggered only an average of five trades per year, either in or out of leveraged equities. If quarter rebalancing is done whenever a "strategic trade" is required (to be fair, coordinating the timing of the trades could be a bit of a challenge), one might argue that the active investment approach would barely add any extra trades than what would ordinarily be needed anyway for rebalancing purposes.

Next, I backtested the approach over a very long period of 92 years, as far back as available data allowed me to go. Because testing the strategy over a short and highly bullish 10-year period did not seem appropriate or sufficient (UPRO was launched in 2009), I derived the daily returns of the leveraged ETF by leveraging up the daily returns of the S&P 500 for every single day over the 92-year period, then compounding the returns daily. Doing so overstates a bit the returns of the strategy because of UPRO's 92-bp management fee, but only by what I estimate to be an immaterial 5 to 6 bps of returns per year (i.e. 0.05% to 0.06%).

The results

See below the result of the backtest using my proposed approach - notice that the graph is in logarithmic scale. I simulated $1,000 invested in two different strategies, starting in 1927: (1) buy and hold the S&P 500 (labeled "control", orange line), and (2) leverage up near peaks (labeled "UPRO Boost" blue line).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

There's quite a bit of information to unpack above. Most importantly, the UPRO Boost portfolio would have grown roughly 270 fold by 2019 (dividends excluded in this exercise for simplicity), while the Control portfolio would have increased by a more modest factor of about 170x. Better yet, the outperformance would have been achieved with a (perhaps surprising) decrease in risks:

Volatility of 17.1% vs. 18.8%, favoring UPRO Boost

Maximum drawdown of 79.7% vs. 86.2%, favoring UPRO Boost (or 56.3% vs. 60.2%, if the highly erratic 1930s is removed from the sample)

Worst day ever of 16.4% vs. 20.5%, favoring UPRO Boost

Here are a couple other interesting observations about the performance of the UPRO Boost portfolio since 1927:

Even though the UPRO Boost would have been leveraged by a factor of 1.4 times the S&P 500 near market highs (i.e. 80% SPY plus 60% S&P 500 in the form of 20% UPRO), the portfolio would have produced less volatility during those peak periods than the unlevered S&P 500 did in the whole 1927-2019 time frame: 16.5% vs. 18.8%. Logically, and based on this piece of information alone, an investor that's generally comfortable investing in stocks also should be comfortable leveraging equities by a factor of 1.4 during market peaks.

Within 5% of market peaks, and again despite the leverage, UPRO boost would have endured a worst day ever of only -9.4% vs. the S&P 500's all-time worst day of -20.5% (-12.9% ex-Black Monday of October 1987).

A word on risks

The methodology that I described above is rather simple. If successful, it would produce results that professional money managers, armed with a large team of highly-educated and well-paid portfolio analysts and sophisticated computer models, could only dream to achieve: Market-beating returns with less risk.

But of course, the strategy is not without risks of its own. Perhaps the most obvious is the possibility that stocks could crash hard, even off peak levels. There's no rule preventing equities from enduring sharp corrections shortly after establishing all-time highs, at which point the "buy high, sell low" portfolio would have been leveraged and more exposed to the pullback.

But I believe the bigger risk in making the approach work is execution. Unless the trades in and out of leveraged equities were programmed to take place automatically (i.e. via algorithms), the strategy could suffer from human emotions (e.g. fear to leverage when required) or inadequate monitoring (which would need to happen daily over a very long period of time). A sharp drawdown, for example, could make investors doubt the efficacy of the strategy and abandon it altogether, even before it has a chance of proving itself successful.

In conclusion

Should I be right that buying the S&P 500 makes more sense near market peaks than during periods of market distress, the "buy high, sell low" (a.k.a. UPRO Boost) approach that I described in this article could very well produce higher absolute returns, better risk-adjusted returns, lower volatility and less impactful drawdowns than simply buying and holding the S&P 500. I don't think that a growth portfolio manager can ask for much more than to achieve such results with so little effort.

Interestingly, the S&P 500 is currently less than one percentage point off its all-time highs. Therefore, and purely following the UPRO Boost methodology, now would be a good time to step on the gas pedal and go all in on stocks - at least until the index pulls back by another 4% or so from current levels.

Of course, there's no guarantee that what seems to have worked well since the 1920s will continue to work going forward. Also, superior results might be achieved using the UPRO Boost approach over the long run, but the strategy could still very well underperform for several months or even years - think of the 2009-2012 period, when the S&P 500 climbed relentlessly despite being well off its all-time highs. Doing poorly relative to the market for too long would certainly test the resolve of active portfolio managers using a "buy high, sell low" approach.

Yet, I believe that the investment technique presented here is worth some attention, as it can help investors grow their portfolios a bit more aggressively while minimizing risk at the same time.

"Thinking outside the box" is what I try to do everyday alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) premium community on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, I have been working diligently to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.